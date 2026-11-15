Houston has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and giving back. These roles are great for anyone who enjoys mentoring, caregiving, or building leadership skills.

Employer: Private family

Private family Location: Meyerland, Houston, TX 77096

Type: Part-time (about 5–6 hours per week )

Part-time (about ) Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Help a local family by picking up their 2-year-old from school and driving them home 3 days a week (afternoons, with some flexible extra hours and occasional date nights). You’ll speak Spanish with the child, so this is perfect if you’re fluent, CPR certified, and have a clean driving record.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Texas Southern University, Houston, TX

Type: Seasonal, full summer

Seasonal, full summer Pay: Not listed

Lead and mentor campers in STEM, arts, fitness, and leadership at a summer camp hosted on an HBCU campus. Good fit if you’re 18+, enjoy working with youth, and want experience in education, youth development, or community work, with training provided before camp.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Texas Southern University, Houston, TX

Type: Seasonal training role for high school students

Seasonal training role for high school students Pay: Not listed

Designed for current high school students who want to grow into future camp counselors, this CIT program lets you shadow counselors, help with activities, and practice leadership in a structured way. Great starter role if you love kids and want early exposure to college campus life.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.