Houston’s keeping its buildings busy, which means steady work for folks who like fixing, cleaning, and keeping spaces running right. Here are several solid Building & Grounds openings around town, from entry level to advanced.

Employer: Ecolab

Ecolab Location: Houston, TX (North & East territory)

Type: Full-time, overnight (Sun–Thu, 9pm–5am)

Pay: $20.50/hr during training; total comp $48,700–$73,000 after training

You’ll protect restaurants, hotels, and other commercial sites from pests while completing a 5-week paid training and earning state pest control certifications. Good fit if you’re 18+, can handle physical work, and want a field role with strong benefits from day 1 and clear paths into service, sales, or management.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: 6123 Cunningham Rd, Houston, TX 77041

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:45pm)

Pay: $25.50+/hr, based on experience

Hands-on plant maintenance role working on electrical, mechanical, and fabrication tasks in a galvanizing/coatings facility. Great for someone with mechanical aptitude who wants to learn industrial maintenance, with overtime potential, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Curio Collection by Hilton)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead the hotel’s engineering team, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general building upkeep while coordinating work orders and preventive maintenance. Good match if you have hotel/facilities engineering experience and want a hands-on leadership role in a luxury property with cross-department teamwork.

Employer: RectorSeal

Location: Houston, TX (manufacturing & distribution facility)

Type: Full-time, day shift with some weekends/overtime

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (range not listed)

You’ll handle scheduled and emergency maintenance on mechanical and electrical equipment in a busy plant, including pneumatics, hydraulics, PLCs, and motor controls. Best for techs with 5+ years manufacturing maintenance experience who want solid benefits (medical, 401(k), pension, PTO) and steady on-site work.

Employer: Transwestern

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, first shift, on-site only

Handle preventive and corrective maintenance for commercial buildings: HVAC, plumbing, electrical, lighting, and general repairs. Ideal if you have 3+ years building maintenance, know building automation/energy management, and like being the go-to person for tenant and client needs.

Employer: Diversified Maintenance (via Allied Universal posting)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, ~35 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Sun, approx. 5/6am–10/11am

Pay: $13/hr, weekly pay

Early-morning cleaning role covering floors, restrooms, trash, windows, and general upkeep at one or more client sites. Good entry point if you have 6+ months janitorial experience (or are willing to learn), like steady hours, and want on-the-job training.

Employer: CyrusOne

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, rotating 24/7/365 shifts

Advanced facilities role in a Tier 2–4 data center, managing critical electrical, mechanical, and HVAC/R systems using CMMS, SOPs/MOPs/EOPs. Best for seasoned techs with 7–10 years data center or similar critical facility experience, comfortable with on-call, nights, weekends, and emergency response, and looking for competitive pay, bonus, and strong benefits.

Employer: Sunny Sky Products

Location: Houston, TX (beverage manufacturing facility)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Pay: $15/hr + new hire bonus up to $500

Blend of light maintenance and grounds work: lighting, plumbing fixes, drywall, painting, pressure washing, forklift and floor scrubber operation. Great for someone with 2+ years facilities experience who wants day shift, 10 paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, and attendance/referral bonuses.

Employer: Blue Water Hospitality Group, LLC

Location: Houston, TX area

Type: Full-time

Maintain cottages, buildings, and common areas at a campground/RV resort, handling basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and general repairs. Good fit if you have 1+ year maintenance experience, like working outdoors, and want health benefits, 401(k), and property discounts in a guest-focused setting.

Employer: Embassy Suites by Hilton (Avion Hospitality)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Not stated (typically full-time or part-time; check posting)

Keep hotel lobbies, restrooms, meeting rooms, and public spaces clean and guest-ready, plus help with coffee service, events, and occasional shuttle driving (valid license required). Nice option if you like guest interaction, physical work, and hotel perks, and have some hotel or cleaning experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and apply soon—Houston’s maintenance and facilities roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.