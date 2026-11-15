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Houston
🚌 Houston Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Routes
5 days ago
Houston’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. Lots of driving and transportation roles right now, from local food runs to six-figure control room work.
Food Delivery Driver – Upscale Italian
- Employer: Palazzo's Cafe
- Location: Houston, TX (near the Galleria)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$25/hr (wages + tips + mileage)
Deliver for a long-time neighborhood favorite with loyal tippers. Set daytime or evening shifts, flexible schedule, meal discounts, and you’re always off on Sundays.
Heavy Duty Tire Technician
- Employer: Watco
- Location: Houston, TX (Industrial Rd. 77015)
- Type: Internship / Full-time style schedule
- Pay: $18–$30/hr DOE
Hands-on role working on commercial and heavy truck tires, Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–6:00 PM. Paid on-the-job training and a path into rail/logistics careers.
Diesel Mechanic Service Technician
- Employer: Rush Enterprises – Rush Truck Leasing
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$41/hr
Work on commercial trucks while earning strong hourly pay plus a big benefits package (health, 401(k) match, stock purchase). Great fit if you’ve got at least a year of fleet or dealership experience.
Class A OTR Truck Driver
- Employer: TSP Talent
- Location: Based in Houston, TX (nationwide OTR)
- Type: Full-time
Operate late-model Class A equipment on long-haul routes. Focus is on safe driving, on-time delivery, and solid trip planning with full DOT/ELD compliance.
Quick Lube Technician
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level friendly shop role doing oil changes, tire rotations, and basic maintenance. Good for someone wanting to get into automotive work and grow into advanced tech roles.
Medical Delivery Driver – Logistics Service Rep
- Employer: MedSpeed
- Location: Houston, TX (Westchase hub)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16/hr
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:45 AM–6:15 PM
Drive a company vehicle (no gas or maintenance costs) moving lab specimens and medical supplies. Fixed weekday schedule, benefits, PTO, and career growth in healthcare logistics.
Class A Professional Driver – Home Daily
- Employer: Houston Food Bank
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Local Class A work delivering food across the Houston Food Bank’s 18-county area. You’re home daily while helping move millions of pounds of food to families in need.
Box Truck Driver – Run Under Established MC
- Employer: Spectra Transportation
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Pay: $7,000–$10,000/week (stated range)
Drive a box truck on local and OTR freight under Spectra’s authority. You’ll load/unload, secure freight, and follow DOT/FMCSA rules; fuel card and fuel discounts provided.
Hotshot Truck Driver – CDL & Non-CDL
- Employer: Sovereign Freight Group
- Location: Houston, TX (Texas-based, nationwide OTR)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $1,000/week base + commission
Company provides trucks and gooseneck trailers; you run hotshot freight across state lines. Good for drivers with at least 6 months’ experience who want OTR miles without owning equipment.
Regional Truck Driver – 53' Dry Van
- Employer: Henry's Boys Trucking LLC
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $800–$1,200/week
Regional routes with 2–3 nights out on a 5-day week, pulling 53' dry vans. SAP drivers and those with 2+ years CDL-A experience are encouraged to apply.
FedEx Route Delivery Driver
- Employer: ZForce Logistics Inc. (FedEx contractor)
- Location: Houston/Webster, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $140–$240/day + bonuses
Deliver FedEx packages on set routes in a company vehicle. Weekly pay, paid training, and daily bonuses for strong performance.
Hot Shot Driver – Flatbed Class A
- Employer: Parker Freight Logistics
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (1099)
- Pay: $1,600–$2,400/week
Flatbed Class A role with weekly pay and performance bonuses. Looking for drivers with 2+ years flatbed experience who want flexible home time and steady freight.
Local & Regional CDL Class A Driver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,500–$2,000/week
Local and regional Class A work for drivers with 2+ years experience, clean MVR, TWIC, and 10-speed manual skills.
Route Trainee – Service & Delivery
- Employer: UniFirst
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Train to become a Route Service Rep, delivering uniforms and products in a company truck. Monday–Friday days, no nights or weekends, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and clear growth path.
Sr ICC Board Operator – Control Center
- Employer: Phillips 66
- Location: Houston, TX 77042
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $104,000–$156,000/year
High-responsibility control-room role monitoring natural gas processing facilities from a central hub. 12-hour rotating shifts (7 on/7 off) with strong benefits, bonus, and retirement plans.
CDL Driver Class A – Cement
- Employer: Fleet X
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: 1099 (Other)
- Pay: $1,400–$2,300/week
Haul cement in pneumatic tanks with early-morning starts and mostly day runs. 30% revenue pay, weekly checks, and training if you’re new to cement work.
Domino’s Delivery Driver – Store 6680
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Houston, TX 77018
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15–$20/hr (wage + tips + reimbursement)
Flexible hours, daily cash from tips, and easy to pair with school or a second job. You’ll use your own insured car and must have 2+ years of driving history.
Sprinter/Cargo Van/SUV Independent Contractor – Walmart Routes
- Employer: J.G.I Logistics
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Pay: $200/day primary driver; $120/day secondary
Run Walmart delivery routes with your own cargo van, Sprinter, or SUV. Seven-day-a-week route options and steady package volume (about 60–100+ stops per route).
Lease Purchase Class A – OTR Owner-Operator Path
- Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics
- Location: Houston, TX (OTR, all 48 states)
- Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease Purchase)
- Pay: $6,000–$9,000/week gross; $1,000–$3,500+/week net (stated)
Lease-to-own late-model trucks with $0 down, no credit check, and percentage-of-gross pay. Designed for experienced CDL-A drivers who want to move into owning their own truck.
If something here fits your skills and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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