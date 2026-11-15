Houston’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. Lots of driving and transportation roles right now, from local food runs to six-figure control room work.

Employer: Palazzo's Cafe

Palazzo's Cafe Location: Houston, TX (near the Galleria)

Houston, TX (near the Galleria) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25/hr (wages + tips + mileage)

Deliver for a long-time neighborhood favorite with loyal tippers. Set daytime or evening shifts, flexible schedule, meal discounts, and you’re always off on Sundays.

Employer: Watco

Location: Houston, TX (Industrial Rd. 77015)

Houston, TX (Industrial Rd. 77015) Type: Internship / Full-time style schedule

Internship / Full-time style schedule Pay: $18–$30/hr DOE

Hands-on role working on commercial and heavy truck tires, Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–6:00 PM. Paid on-the-job training and a path into rail/logistics careers.

Employer: Rush Enterprises – Rush Truck Leasing

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$41/hr

Work on commercial trucks while earning strong hourly pay plus a big benefits package (health, 401(k) match, stock purchase). Great fit if you’ve got at least a year of fleet or dealership experience.

Employer: TSP Talent

Location: Based in Houston, TX (nationwide OTR)

Based in Houston, TX (nationwide OTR) Type: Full-time

Operate late-model Class A equipment on long-haul routes. Focus is on safe driving, on-time delivery, and solid trip planning with full DOT/ELD compliance.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)

Cypress, TX (Houston area) Type: Full-time

Entry-level friendly shop role doing oil changes, tire rotations, and basic maintenance. Good for someone wanting to get into automotive work and grow into advanced tech roles.

Employer: MedSpeed

Location: Houston, TX (Westchase hub)

Houston, TX (Westchase hub) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hr

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:45 AM–6:15 PM

Drive a company vehicle (no gas or maintenance costs) moving lab specimens and medical supplies. Fixed weekday schedule, benefits, PTO, and career growth in healthcare logistics.

Employer: Houston Food Bank

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time

Local Class A work delivering food across the Houston Food Bank’s 18-county area. You’re home daily while helping move millions of pounds of food to families in need.

Employer: Spectra Transportation

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $7,000–$10,000/week (stated range)

Drive a box truck on local and OTR freight under Spectra’s authority. You’ll load/unload, secure freight, and follow DOT/FMCSA rules; fuel card and fuel discounts provided.

Employer: Sovereign Freight Group

Location: Houston, TX (Texas-based, nationwide OTR)

Houston, TX (Texas-based, nationwide OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $1,000/week base + commission

Company provides trucks and gooseneck trailers; you run hotshot freight across state lines. Good for drivers with at least 6 months’ experience who want OTR miles without owning equipment.

Employer: Henry's Boys Trucking LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Contract

Pay: $800–$1,200/week

Regional routes with 2–3 nights out on a 5-day week, pulling 53' dry vans. SAP drivers and those with 2+ years CDL-A experience are encouraged to apply.

Employer: ZForce Logistics Inc. (FedEx contractor)

Location: Houston/Webster, TX

Houston/Webster, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $140–$240/day + bonuses

Deliver FedEx packages on set routes in a company vehicle. Weekly pay, paid training, and daily bonuses for strong performance.

Employer: Parker Freight Logistics

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time or Part-time (1099)

Full-time or Part-time (1099) Pay: $1,600–$2,400/week

Flatbed Class A role with weekly pay and performance bonuses. Looking for drivers with 2+ years flatbed experience who want flexible home time and steady freight.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,500–$2,000/week

Local and regional Class A work for drivers with 2+ years experience, clean MVR, TWIC, and 10-speed manual skills.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time

Train to become a Route Service Rep, delivering uniforms and products in a company truck. Monday–Friday days, no nights or weekends, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and clear growth path.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX 77042

Houston, TX 77042 Type: Full-time

Pay: $104,000–$156,000/year

High-responsibility control-room role monitoring natural gas processing facilities from a central hub. 12-hour rotating shifts (7 on/7 off) with strong benefits, bonus, and retirement plans.

Employer: Fleet X

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: 1099 (Other)

1099 (Other) Pay: $1,400–$2,300/week

Haul cement in pneumatic tanks with early-morning starts and mostly day runs. 30% revenue pay, weekly checks, and training if you’re new to cement work.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Houston, TX 77018

Houston, TX 77018 Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15–$20/hr (wage + tips + reimbursement)

Flexible hours, daily cash from tips, and easy to pair with school or a second job. You’ll use your own insured car and must have 2+ years of driving history.

Employer: J.G.I Logistics

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $200/day primary driver; $120/day secondary

Run Walmart delivery routes with your own cargo van, Sprinter, or SUV. Seven-day-a-week route options and steady package volume (about 60–100+ stops per route).

Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics

Location: Houston, TX (OTR, all 48 states)

Houston, TX (OTR, all 48 states) Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease Purchase)

Full-time, Contract (Lease Purchase) Pay: $6,000–$9,000/week gross; $1,000–$3,500+/week net (stated)

Lease-to-own late-model trucks with $0 down, no credit check, and percentage-of-gross pay. Designed for experienced CDL-A drivers who want to move into owning their own truck.

If something here fits your skills and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.