Houston’s leadership job market is busy right now—from pizza shops to power grids and cloud consulting, there’s a lot happening at the manager and director level.

Below are several standout Executive & Management roles in and around Houston, TX you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Multiple stores across Houston, TX (Tidwell Rd, Aldine Mail Rd, NASA Rd, Houston Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the daily operations of your own Domino’s store—leading a team, driving profitability, and keeping food and team safety on point. Full training, bonus eligibility, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, PTO, parental leave, and big pizza discounts.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Houston, TX (open to all US locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $250,000 + discretionary bonus

Lead large, complex private equity deals from pre-deal review through Day 1 and Day 100 execution. You’ll guide integration/carve-out strategy, run Integration Management Offices, and mentor teams while traveling frequently and working with upper middle-market and large-cap portfolio companies.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly pay + tips)

16-week leadership training program that preps you to run daily operations and step into an Operations Lead, then Assistant GM role. Expect a fast-paced, people-first environment, tips, daily pay options, PTO from day one, benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly free car washes.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as Technical Project Manager/Scrum Master for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, leading Agile delivery, contractor performance, and platform enhancements. Great fit if you’ve got 5+ years of tech project management and know ServiceNow and Agile inside and out.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an electrical firm)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own electrical projects from design through construction, managing budgets, schedules, and NEC code compliance. You’ll work heavily with AutoCAD, project management tools, and cross-functional teams, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and flexible/telecommute options.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $210,000 (base)

Lead end-to-end delivery of electric transmission projects—planning, engineering, procurement, construction, and closeout. You’ll manage budgets, risk, and stakeholder relationships for major grid and infrastructure work, with on-site presence as needed.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Based in Texas (Houston-area role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,900 – $178,000

Run environmental cleanup projects that improve local communities—staffing, scheduling, budgeting, and technical oversight. Ideal if you have 7+ years in environmental work, experience with CERCLA/RCRA, and can lead teams and client conversations.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Houston, TX (remote with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage high-voltage and EHV substation projects for utilities across the South and Southwest. You’ll handle contracts, budgets, schedules, risk, and client relationships, often working remotely with periodic trips to WSP or client offices.

Employer: RapidScale (part of Cox family of companies)

Location: Houston, TX (remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior advisory role leading a portfolio of risk, resilience, cybersecurity, AI, and cloud consulting engagements. You’ll shape major pursuits, oversee delivery, and advise CIO/CISO-level clients on strategy and governance—perfect for consulting-trained leaders.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a robotics/automation firm)

Location: North Houston, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Negotiable

Lead a robotics and automation team as the current manager retires—owning projects, field service, and integration of robotic and welding systems. Strong benefits, 100% employer-paid medical/dental/vision for employees, 401(k) match, PTO, 11 holidays, and a company car.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth

Location: Houston, TX (Texas Southern University campus)

Type: Seasonal leadership role

Salary: Not listed

Help run a summer camp focused on leadership and academic enrichment for youth on an HBCU campus. You’ll support daily programming, staff, and safety, and step in as acting Site Director when needed—great for educators and youth leaders.

Employer: PwC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual bonus

Senior consulting role helping utilities and energy clients implement digital grid and business applications. You’ll lead teams, manage complex tech transformations, and coach staff while enjoying a broad benefits package and national-firm resources.

Employer: Hoar Construction (HPM)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee large construction projects from the owner’s side—budgets, contracts, schedules, change orders, and client reporting. Ideal if you have 15+ years’ experience, strong financial skills, and want to lead multiple builds with some travel.

Employer: Cybex (for a heavy civil contractor)

Location: Houston, TX or San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $185,000

Lead major highway, roadway, and bridge projects ($50M+) with full responsibility for safety, schedule, and financial performance. Great for civil PMs with strong P6 skills and a track record in heavy civil work.

Employer: Pella Products of Houston

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18 – $24/hour

Entry-level coordination role supporting window and door projects from contract to installation. You’ll manage orders, schedules, and customer communication, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth potential.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Houston leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.