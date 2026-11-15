Houston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level field roles to six-figure director seats. Here are several solid options if you like closing deals, building relationships, or leading strategy.

Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing (Empire Roofing)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + commission

Work a defined territory selling commercial roofing services. Lots of prospecting, site visits, and relationship-building with owners, GCs, and property managers. Good fit if you’re comfortable on roofs and want strong earning upside plus full benefits.

Employer: Alumanate

Location: Houston, TX (office-based, TX + surrounding states territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 + commission/bonus

Sell aluminum composite panels into the architectural market, calling on architects, fabricators, GCs, and distributors. Great if you like project-based sales, travel (30–40%), and working closely with leadership at a growing manufacturer.

Employer: Baker Hughes

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior energy BD role)

Senior commercial role blending strategy, project origination, and executive support for large power and energy projects. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in the energy/electrical segment who wants to shape complex deals and work closely with senior leadership.

Employer: BRC (formerly Buckhead Recruiting Company)

Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000 base, $80,000–$85,000 OTE, uncapped commission

Early-career BDR role selling recruiting services to startups and small businesses. You’ll prospect, book meetings, and help build the outbound playbook directly with the Founder, with a clear path into a client-facing role.

Employer: McDermott Will & Schulte

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $198,000–$309,000

Lead firmwide content strategy for a major global law firm, managing a team and high-profile thought leadership. Best for a 15+ year content/marketing leader who can set editorial vision, partner with senior stakeholders, and leverage AI tools.

Employer: Core Group Resources (for an autonomous marine tech client)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior director level)

High-autonomy role building a new offshore energy market for marine technology. You’ll use a deep Gulf of Mexico and international network to run complex, multi-stakeholder deals from discovery through contract.

Employer: Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based inside sales supporting industrial motor distribution. Mix of quoting, order management, supplier coordination, and customer problem-solving, with strong training, PTO, 401(k) match, and career development.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

Location: Houston, TX (or Dallas/San Antonio)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000

Manage 100–150 high-revenue freight accounts and travel across the U.S. and Canada. Heavy on strategic sales, contract negotiation, and national account growth, with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: PwC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780 (range varies by location)

Lead integrated marketing strategy, planning, and performance for internal firm services. Great for an experienced marketing leader who loves data-driven planning, stakeholder influence, and building cross-channel campaigns.

Employer: Enstructure | Gulf Stream Marine (LOGISTEC)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales support role in maritime/logistics, focused on pricing, quotes, and customer inquiries for terminal services. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with numbers, and want exposure to port operations.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX (or other U.S. location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,200–$195,800

Own strategic lubricant accounts, build territory plans, and drive volume and profitability. Strong benefits, bonus, and retirement programs, plus a clear close date of 11/20/2026 for applications.

Employer: Hermann Services

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Account rep role focused on 3PL/warehouse and transportation services. You’ll prospect, run 8+ meetings a week, and feed qualified opportunities into Salesforce with clear activity and pipeline targets.

Employer: U.S. LawShield

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $59,400–$71,600 per year

Territory sales role mixing B2B and direct outreach, with a company car, mileage and cell reimbursement, and 401(k) match. Good for experienced reps who like being on the road and owning a book of business.

Employer: Avant Vision Co.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $52,063–$70,000 per year

Face-to-face B2B sales for telecom and business services, with paid training and a clear promotion path. Great starter role if you’re new to sales and want hands-on coaching and fast growth.

Employer: Kinghaven Counseling Group

Location: Greater Houston, TX (Hybrid, field-based)

Type: Contract (1099)

Compensation: $4,000–$5,000 per month

Independent consultant role building referral networks for behavioral health and psychological assessment services. Best for seasoned healthcare marketers with existing physician and school relationships across Houston.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume tweak for each role can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.