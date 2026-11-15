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📣 Houston Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Houston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level field roles to six-figure director seats. Here are several solid options if you like closing deals, building relationships, or leading strategy.
Sales Representative - Commercial Roofing
Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing (Empire Roofing)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + commission
Work a defined territory selling commercial roofing services. Lots of prospecting, site visits, and relationship-building with owners, GCs, and property managers. Good fit if you’re comfortable on roofs and want strong earning upside plus full benefits.
Architectural Sales Representative
Employer: Alumanate
Location: Houston, TX (office-based, TX + surrounding states territory)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$75,000 + commission/bonus
Sell aluminum composite panels into the architectural market, calling on architects, fabricators, GCs, and distributors. Great if you like project-based sales, travel (30–40%), and working closely with leadership at a growing manufacturer.
Business Development – Solution Architect NAM
Employer: Baker Hughes
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (senior energy BD role)
Senior commercial role blending strategy, project origination, and executive support for large power and energy projects. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in the energy/electrical segment who wants to shape complex deals and work closely with senior leadership.
Business Development Representative
Employer: BRC (formerly Buckhead Recruiting Company)
Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $45,000–$55,000 base, $80,000–$85,000 OTE, uncapped commission
Early-career BDR role selling recruiting services to startups and small businesses. You’ll prospect, book meetings, and help build the outbound playbook directly with the Founder, with a clear path into a client-facing role.
Associate Director, Integrated Content
Employer: McDermott Will & Schulte
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $198,000–$309,000
Lead firmwide content strategy for a major global law firm, managing a team and high-profile thought leadership. Best for a 15+ year content/marketing leader who can set editorial vision, partner with senior stakeholders, and leverage AI tools.
Business Development Director – Oil & Gas
Employer: Core Group Resources (for an autonomous marine tech client)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (senior director level)
High-autonomy role building a new offshore energy market for marine technology. You’ll use a deep Gulf of Mexico and international network to run complex, multi-stakeholder deals from discovery through contract.
Inside Sales Representative
Employer: Integrated Power Services (IPS)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Office-based inside sales supporting industrial motor distribution. Mix of quoting, order management, supplier coordination, and customer problem-solving, with strong training, PTO, 401(k) match, and career development.
National Account Manager
Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions
Location: Houston, TX (or Dallas/San Antonio)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$95,000
Manage 100–150 high-revenue freight accounts and travel across the U.S. and Canada. Heavy on strategic sales, contract negotiation, and national account growth, with solid benefits and 401(k) match.
Marketing Strategy and Planning Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $122,500–$423,780 (range varies by location)
Lead integrated marketing strategy, planning, and performance for internal firm services. Great for an experienced marketing leader who loves data-driven planning, stakeholder influence, and building cross-channel campaigns.
Specialist II, Sales – Market & Pricing
Employer: Enstructure | Gulf Stream Marine (LOGISTEC)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Inside sales support role in maritime/logistics, focused on pricing, quotes, and customer inquiries for terminal services. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with numbers, and want exposure to port operations.
Senior Account Manager, Strategic Accounts
Employer: Phillips 66
Location: Houston, TX (or other U.S. location)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,200–$195,800
Own strategic lubricant accounts, build territory plans, and drive volume and profitability. Strong benefits, bonus, and retirement programs, plus a clear close date of 11/20/2026 for applications.
Warehouse & Distribution Sales Representative
Employer: Hermann Services
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Account rep role focused on 3PL/warehouse and transportation services. You’ll prospect, run 8+ meetings a week, and feed qualified opportunities into Salesforce with clear activity and pipeline targets.
Field Sales Representative – Full Time
Employer: U.S. LawShield
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, field-based
Salary: $59,400–$71,600 per year
Territory sales role mixing B2B and direct outreach, with a company car, mileage and cell reimbursement, and 401(k) match. Good for experienced reps who like being on the road and owning a book of business.
Business Account Manager – Entry Level
Employer: Avant Vision Co.
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in person
Salary: $52,063–$70,000 per year
Face-to-face B2B sales for telecom and business services, with paid training and a clear promotion path. Great starter role if you’re new to sales and want hands-on coaching and fast growth.
Independent Healthcare Marketing & Physician Liaison Consultant
Employer: Kinghaven Counseling Group
Location: Greater Houston, TX (Hybrid, field-based)
Type: Contract (1099)
Compensation: $4,000–$5,000 per month
Independent consultant role building referral networks for behavioral health and psychological assessment services. Best for seasoned healthcare marketers with existing physician and school relationships across Houston.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume tweak for each role can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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