Houston’s office scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and small business. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Elevate ENT Partners

Elevate ENT Partners Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile patients see at a growing ear, nose, and throat practice. You’ll handle check-ins, scheduling, phone calls, and patient records while working closely with doctors and clinical staff. Great fit if you have 1+ year of related experience and want to grow in healthcare.

Employer: Everleap Fertility

Location: Houston & The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:45 AM–3:15 PM

Salary: Not listed

Support patients through their fertility journey with a steady weekday schedule (no evenings or weekends). You’ll check in patients, verify insurance, manage calls and appointments, and help keep providers on track. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $14.00–$21.00 per hour

Handle the front desk, greet visitors, and keep calls and calendars organized. You’ll also help with records and some QuickBooks tasks while coordinating with housekeepers. Good for someone with solid customer service and computer skills looking for steady office work.

Employer: B Styled Staging

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24.55–$29.57 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental insurance, flexible schedule, relocation assistance

Keep data clean and organized while helping at the front desk and on the phones. You’ll work in QuickBooks, spreadsheets, and Microsoft Office, plus handle filing and general admin tasks. Great match if you’re detail-oriented, fast on a keyboard, and want higher hourly pay with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can always grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.