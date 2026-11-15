Houston’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs behind it. Here are several solid options if you like fast, busy shifts and working with people.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 330 A West Little York, Houston, TX 77076

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on restaurant leadership role with a clear growth path. You’ll help run the store, coach the team, manage scheduling, cash, and food safety, and get access to Burger King’s scholarship fund, emergency assistance, and wellness perks (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: Houston, TX (hotel environment)

(hotel environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house hotel role keeping kitchens, dish areas, and banquet spaces clean and organized. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and teamwork; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Houston, TX (private club events)

(private club events) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Event-based serving role at private clubs, focusing on warm welcomes and high-end service for banquets and special events. Great if you like flexible hours, tips, and a polished setting; full-time roles at Invited offer benefits like medical, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s franchisee

Independent McDonald’s Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep service fast and friendly. Franchise managers may offer paid vacation, holidays, tuition help, and insurance, plus lots of leadership experience in a very busy setting.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Locations (all Houston, TX): 1620 South Loop West, 77054 1094 Federal Road, 77015 7011 Gulf Freeway, 77087 12929 FM 1960 W, 77055 2411 South Wayside Drive, 77023 5596 North Fwy, 77076 127 East Crosstimbers, 77022 187 West Dyna Drive, 77037

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run shifts, coach team members, handle customer issues, cash, and inventory. Good step up if you’ve been a crew member and want leadership; perks can include scholarships up to $50,000, emergency fund access, and wellness discounts (eligibility rules apply).

Use the link above, then pick the specific store/location you want.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Locations: Houston, TX: 8930 E. Sam Houston Pkwy, 77044 Humble, TX: 21505 Aldine Westfield Rd, 77338 Kingwood, TX: 2915 Lake Houston Parkway, 77339

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full P&L and people leadership for a single restaurant (10–45 employees). Ideal if you already have 1–2 years of restaurant management and want to own results like sales, staffing, and guest satisfaction, plus access to scholarships, emergency fund, and wellness perks.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role with paid training, free shift meals, and KFC discounts. Solid option if you’re 16+ and want to start in food service; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and education benefits like free GED and college tuition programs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Houston spots fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.