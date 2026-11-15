undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring Across Houston
Houston’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs behind it. Here are several solid options if you like fast, busy shifts and working with people.
Assistant Manager – Burger King (Store 16854)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
- Location: 330 A West Little York, Houston, TX 77076
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on restaurant leadership role with a clear growth path. You’ll help run the store, coach the team, manage scheduling, cash, and food safety, and get access to Burger King’s scholarship fund, emergency assistance, and wellness perks (eligibility rules apply).
Steward – Sonesta International Hotels
- Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
- Location: Houston, TX (hotel environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house hotel role keeping kitchens, dish areas, and banquet spaces clean and organized. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and teamwork; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and hotel discounts.
Banquet Server – Invited Clubs
- Employer: Invited Clubs
- Location: Houston, TX (private club events)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Event-based serving role at private clubs, focusing on warm welcomes and high-end service for banquets and special events. Great if you like flexible hours, tips, and a polished setting; full-time roles at Invited offer benefits like medical, 401(k), and PTO.
Shift Manager – McDonald’s (Franchise Location)
- Employer: Independent McDonald’s franchisee
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep service fast and friendly. Franchise managers may offer paid vacation, holidays, tuition help, and insurance, plus lots of leadership experience in a very busy setting.
Shift Manager – Burger King (Multiple Houston Locations)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)
- Locations (all Houston, TX):
- 1620 South Loop West, 77054
- 1094 Federal Road, 77015
- 7011 Gulf Freeway, 77087
- 12929 FM 1960 W, 77055
- 2411 South Wayside Drive, 77023
- 5596 North Fwy, 77076
- 127 East Crosstimbers, 77022
- 187 West Dyna Drive, 77037
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run shifts, coach team members, handle customer issues, cash, and inventory. Good step up if you’ve been a crew member and want leadership; perks can include scholarships up to $50,000, emergency fund access, and wellness discounts (eligibility rules apply).
Use the link above, then pick the specific store/location you want.
General Manager – Burger King (Multiple Area Locations)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)
- Locations:
- Houston, TX: 8930 E. Sam Houston Pkwy, 77044
- Humble, TX: 21505 Aldine Westfield Rd, 77338
- Kingwood, TX: 2915 Lake Houston Parkway, 77339
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full P&L and people leadership for a single restaurant (10–45 employees). Ideal if you already have 1–2 years of restaurant management and want to own results like sales, staffing, and guest satisfaction, plus access to scholarships, emergency fund, and wellness perks.
KFC Team Member – KBP Brands
- Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role with paid training, free shift meals, and KFC discounts. Solid option if you’re 16+ and want to start in food service; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and education benefits like free GED and college tuition programs.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Houston spots fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.