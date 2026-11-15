Houston’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on generalist work to senior leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Gravity Global

Gravity Global Location: Houston, TX

Type: Temporary (no benefits)

(no benefits) Salary: Not listed

Support day-to-day HR operations and employee relations for a fast-growing global marketing consultancy. Good fit if you know US employment law, like being people-facing, and want exposure to a global HR team and cross-market projects.

Employer: ADVISEBEE INNOVATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Location: Houston, TX (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, EAP, professional development assistance

Lead full-cycle HR at a smaller industrial-style company, from hiring and onboarding to payroll, benefits, and performance reviews. Ideal if you have 6–8 years US HR generalist experience, strong payroll/benefits skills, and want to be the go-to HR person on site.

Employer: Hines

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Senior HR leadership (full-time)

Senior HR leadership (full-time) Salary: Not listed

High-impact strategic HRBP role advising senior leaders across global real estate solutions. Great for someone with 10+ years progressive HR experience who enjoys org design, talent strategy, change leadership, and global partnership in a complex, matrixed company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Houston HR hiring is active, and similar roles tend to follow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.