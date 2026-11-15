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Houston
🚧 Houston Construction & Trades: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
4 days ago
Houston’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product, these local roles are worth a look.
Electrician Journeyman – Campus Facilities
- Employer: Texas Southern University
- Location: Houston, TX (university campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.46 – $33.74/hour
Work on low–medium voltage systems, lighting, panels, and new projects across campus. Great fit if you have a Journeyman license and 3–5 years’ experience and want steady daytime hours with varied work.
Construction Carpenter – Commercial Renovation
- Employer: Cennox
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Lead night and weekend renovation work for banks and other financial sites. You’ll manage subs, read plans, keep jobs on schedule, and handle site safety—ideal if you have carpentry plus some leadership experience.
Construction Foreman – Site Lead
- Employer: Cennox
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Run commercial renovation projects from the field, mostly nights and weekends. Good for a working foreman with 2+ years in construction management who’s comfortable with schedules, RFIs, and directing subs.
Electrician I/II/III – Industrial & Commercial Equipment
- Employer: Trystar
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Install and wire industrial/commercial power equipment in a fast‑paced manufacturing setting. Great if you have trade school or industrial experience and like working from schematics and one‑line diagrams.
Senior Electrical Estimator – Local Contractor
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local electrical contractor)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Handle bids for local commercial and industrial electrical jobs. For pros with 7+ years estimating, strong software skills, and who want a key role, local projects, and no constant travel.
Senior Automotive Technician – Advanced Diagnostics
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Tackle complex electrical and drivability issues, lead diagnostics, and mentor other techs. Good match if you’re an experienced tech with ASEs and enjoy problem‑solving and coaching.
Cabinet Maker – Residential Construction
- Employer: Pacific building supply
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $25.68/hour, 40–50 hrs/week
Build and install cabinets and trim for new builds and remodels. Great if you’re handy with woodworking tools and like detailed finish work in homes.
Painter – Residential & Commercial
- Employer: Xpert Improvements
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time/other (on‑site)
- Pay: $12.00 – $20.00/hour, about 40 hrs/week
Prep and paint interiors and exteriors using brushes, rollers, and sprayers. Good entry or mid‑level role if you have painting or general construction experience and are comfortable on ladders.
Cabinet Installer – Closets & Cabinetry
- Employer: Pacific building supply
- Location: Houston, TX (travel to Austin & occasional out‑of‑state)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $23.00/hour
Install closets and kitchen/bath cabinets in finished homes, with some travel and early starts. Great for detail‑oriented installers or helpers with at least 6–12 months experience and a valid driver’s license.
Electrician – Commercial/Industrial
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour
Hands‑on field role for commercial/industrial electricians with strong conduit and pipe‑bending skills. You’ll need a valid TDLR license and OSHA 10.
Custom Cabinet Builder – High-End Millwork
- Employer: Pacific building supply
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance
Craft custom cabinetry and built‑ins from plans, using both hand tools and CNC. Ideal if you’re an experienced woodworker who enjoys detailed, custom projects and wants benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person with solid work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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