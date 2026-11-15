Houston’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University Location: Houston, TX (university campus)

(university campus) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.46 – $33.74/hour

Work on low–medium voltage systems, lighting, panels, and new projects across campus. Great fit if you have a Journeyman license and 3–5 years’ experience and want steady daytime hours with varied work.

Employer: Cennox

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead night and weekend renovation work for banks and other financial sites. You’ll manage subs, read plans, keep jobs on schedule, and handle site safety—ideal if you have carpentry plus some leadership experience.

Employer: Cennox

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Run commercial renovation projects from the field, mostly nights and weekends. Good for a working foreman with 2+ years in construction management who’s comfortable with schedules, RFIs, and directing subs.

Employer: Trystar

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Install and wire industrial/commercial power equipment in a fast‑paced manufacturing setting. Great if you have trade school or industrial experience and like working from schematics and one‑line diagrams.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local electrical contractor)

(recruiting for a local electrical contractor) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Handle bids for local commercial and industrial electrical jobs. For pros with 7+ years estimating, strong software skills, and who want a key role, local projects, and no constant travel.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Tackle complex electrical and drivability issues, lead diagnostics, and mentor other techs. Good match if you’re an experienced tech with ASEs and enjoy problem‑solving and coaching.

Employer: Pacific building supply

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.68/hour, 40–50 hrs/week

Build and install cabinets and trim for new builds and remodels. Great if you’re handy with woodworking tools and like detailed finish work in homes.

Employer: Xpert Improvements

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time/other (on‑site)

Full-time/other (on‑site) Pay: $12.00 – $20.00/hour, about 40 hrs/week

Prep and paint interiors and exteriors using brushes, rollers, and sprayers. Good entry or mid‑level role if you have painting or general construction experience and are comfortable on ladders.

Employer: Pacific building supply

Location: Houston, TX (travel to Austin & occasional out‑of‑state)

(travel to Austin & occasional out‑of‑state) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $23.00/hour

Install closets and kitchen/bath cabinets in finished homes, with some travel and early starts. Great for detail‑oriented installers or helpers with at least 6–12 months experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour

Hands‑on field role for commercial/industrial electricians with strong conduit and pipe‑bending skills. You’ll need a valid TDLR license and OSHA 10.

Employer: Pacific building supply

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance

Craft custom cabinetry and built‑ins from plans, using both hand tools and CNC. Ideal if you’re an experienced woodworker who enjoys detailed, custom projects and wants benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person with solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.