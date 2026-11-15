Houston’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level shop work to skilled inspection and maintenance. Here are several roles worth a look if you like building, fixing, or running machines.

Employer: Topsoe

Topsoe Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports on-site catalyst loading and reactor internals work for hydroprocessing units. Expect heavy travel across North America, hands-on technical work, and a chance to grow deep expertise in clean-fuels technology.

Employer: Altamira Material Solutions (An Evantic company)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed ($1,500 sign-on bonus after 90 days)

Run and set up CNC mills/lathes independently, read complex blueprints, and help mentor junior machinists. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years machining experience and want steady work with benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Graham Packaging Company

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, night shift (6:00 pm – 6:30 am)

Pay: $25.05/hour, weekly pay, benefits start Day One

Operate and adjust multiple plastic blow molding machines, do basic maintenance, and keep quality on point. Great if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience and like 12-hour night shifts with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Buckhead & Newport Meat and Seafood

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cutting of fresh and saltwater fish to spec, plus working the salmon fillet line and watching yields. Good for someone with knife skills who wants steady production work in food processing.

Employer: Celeros Flow Technology

Location: Houston, TX – Westplain Campus

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (1:30 pm – 10:00 pm)

Pay: $29–$33/hour + shift differential + quarterly bonus

Inspect precision parts using CMM, portable arms, scanners, and hand gauges to meet drawings and GD&T. Ideal if you hold NACE Level II, like detailed inspection work, and want strong benefits from day one.

Employer: Trystar

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assemble portable power distribution boxes using hand and power tools, reading SOPs and basic drawings. Good match if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Travis Body & Trailers, Inc. (Federal Signal Corporation)

Location: NW Houston, near Highway 6 & FM 529

Type: Full-time, 10-hour day shifts

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair hydraulic ironworkers, brake presses, plasma cutters, cranes, welders, lift trucks, and robotic systems. Great for someone with strong mechanical/electrical troubleshooting skills who likes a busy, lean manufacturing shop and daytime hours.

Employer: Pratt Industries – Houston (Pratt – Converting Div)

Location: Cypress, TX (14415 Fallbrook Road, 77429)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:00 am–2:00 pm; Fri 5:00 am–1:00 pm

Support machine operators on corrugating presses with setup, operation, cleanup, and basic troubleshooting. Nice option if you want day shift hours, benefits, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and room to grow into operator roles.

Employer: Pacific building supply

Location: Houston, TX (in-person)

Type: Other (likely full-time/part-time hourly)

Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help manufacture cabinets, including moving materials and assembling parts. A straightforward, physical job that can work well if you’re new to manufacturing and want to learn on the shop floor.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one solid application today can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.