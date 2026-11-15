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🏭 Houston Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Houston’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level shop work to skilled inspection and maintenance. Here are several roles worth a look if you like building, fixing, or running machines.
Catalyst Technician
- Employer: Topsoe
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports on-site catalyst loading and reactor internals work for hydroprocessing units. Expect heavy travel across North America, hands-on technical work, and a chance to grow deep expertise in clean-fuels technology.
CNC Machinist II
- Employer: Altamira Material Solutions (An Evantic company)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed ($1,500 sign-on bonus after 90 days)
Run and set up CNC mills/lathes independently, read complex blueprints, and help mentor junior machinists. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years machining experience and want steady work with benefits and 401(k) match.
Blow Mold Operator 2 (Night Shift) - $25.05/hour
- Employer: Graham Packaging Company
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, night shift (6:00 pm – 6:30 am)
- Pay: $25.05/hour, weekly pay, benefits start Day One
Operate and adjust multiple plastic blow molding machines, do basic maintenance, and keep quality on point. Great if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience and like 12-hour night shifts with solid benefits and 401(k) match.
Fish Cutter
- Employer: Buckhead & Newport Meat and Seafood
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on cutting of fresh and saltwater fish to spec, plus working the salmon fillet line and watching yields. Good for someone with knife skills who wants steady production work in food processing.
Quality Inspector - NACE Level II
- Employer: Celeros Flow Technology
- Location: Houston, TX – Westplain Campus
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (1:30 pm – 10:00 pm)
- Pay: $29–$33/hour + shift differential + quarterly bonus
Inspect precision parts using CMM, portable arms, scanners, and hand gauges to meet drawings and GD&T. Ideal if you hold NACE Level II, like detailed inspection work, and want strong benefits from day one.
Electromechanical Assembler
- Employer: Trystar
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Assemble portable power distribution boxes using hand and power tools, reading SOPs and basic drawings. Good match if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
Industrial Maintenance Technician (NW Houston | Manufacturing | 10 hour shift)
- Employer: Travis Body & Trailers, Inc. (Federal Signal Corporation)
- Location: NW Houston, near Highway 6 & FM 529
- Type: Full-time, 10-hour day shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Maintain and repair hydraulic ironworkers, brake presses, plasma cutters, cranes, welders, lift trucks, and robotic systems. Great for someone with strong mechanical/electrical troubleshooting skills who likes a busy, lean manufacturing shop and daytime hours.
1st Assistant - 1st Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries – Houston (Pratt – Converting Div)
- Location: Cypress, TX (14415 Fallbrook Road, 77429)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:00 am–2:00 pm; Fri 5:00 am–1:00 pm
Support machine operators on corrugating presses with setup, operation, cleanup, and basic troubleshooting. Nice option if you want day shift hours, benefits, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and room to grow into operator roles.
Manual Laborer
- Employer: Pacific building supply
- Location: Houston, TX (in-person)
- Type: Other (likely full-time/part-time hourly)
- Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour
Help manufacture cabinets, including moving materials and assembling parts. A straightforward, physical job that can work well if you’re new to manufacturing and want to learn on the shop floor.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one solid application today can move your job search forward.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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