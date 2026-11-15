undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Houston Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings
Houston’s engineering scene is buzzing right now — from space and nuclear to data centers and pharma, there’s a lot happening. Here are some standout roles worth a look this week.
Design Engineer
Employer: Control Devices, LLC
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full Time | Salary listed as “Salary” (no range posted)
Work on technology projects in a salaried design role with a stable, “until filled” posting window. Good fit if you want hands‑on engineering in an established Houston tech environment.
Senior Electrical Designer – Kiewit Nuclear Solutions
Employer: Kiewit
Location: Houston, TX (Lenexa, KS; Knoxville, TN; other/remote also considered)
Type: Full Time
Salary: $122,000 – $153,000/year
Lead electrical design on complex nuclear projects using SmartPlant 3D, AutoCAD, and MicroStation. Great for senior designers who want high‑impact work, mentorship responsibilities, and strong benefits.
Modern Naval Architect
Employer: Fleetzero
Location: Houston, TX (On‑site)
Type: Full Time | Salary range not posted (equity included)
Design first‑of‑a‑kind electric vessel hulls and own ABS/USCG class submissions. Ideal if you like startups, novel marine design, and working directly on hardware in the field.
Civil Designer – Pipeline Engineering
Employer: EXP
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full Time
Use AutoCAD Civil 3D on interstate oil/gas and renewable pipeline projects, integrating GIS data and supporting a broader Energy Services team. Good for mid‑career designers with 5–10 years of pipeline experience.
Space Environments Engineer (NASA JSC Support)
Employer: Amentum / Intuitive Machines (JETS)
Location: Houston, TX (NASA JSC area)
Type: Full Time
Support Artemis, Moon Base, and other deep‑space missions with modeling of radiation, plasma, contamination, and lunar dust effects. Great for engineers/physicists who enjoy simulation, coding, and systems engineering.
Senior Mechanical Designer – Power Engineering
Employer: Kiewit Power Engineering
Location: Houston, TX (plus Lenexa, Raleigh, Phoenix/Tempe options)
Type: Full Time
Senior‑level role drafting and modeling power‑plant systems (steam cycle, fuel handling, water treatment, etc.) with MicroStation/Autodesk/SmartPlant. Strong fit if you have 12+ years’ design experience and want EPC‑style projects.
Senior Technical Manager – Structural Engineering (Generation)
Employer: WSP
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full Time
Salary: $129,600 – $220,300/year
Lead structural engineering for power generation projects, manage multi‑site work, and mentor staff. Best for licensed structural/civil engineers with 10+ years and an interest in energy transition work.
Survey Crew Chief – Commercial Land Surveying
Employer: Windrose Surveying & Land Services, LLC
Location: Houston, TX (Field‑based)
Type: Full Time
Lead a 2–3 person field crew using GPS and total stations on ALTA, topo, construction layout, and more. Includes company vehicle, boot and phone allowance, 401(k) match, and paid leave.
Distribution Engineering Supervisor
Employer: Leidos
Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid: 3 days in office)
Type: Full Time
Salary: $73,450 – $132,775/year
Supervise a team of 5–8 engineers designing overhead/underground distribution (4–138 kV) using GIS/CAD and pole‑loading tools. Good for someone with utility design experience ready to step into leadership.
Fire Protection Engineer (Data Centers)
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Houston, TX or Any U.S. Location (Hybrid)
Type: Full Time
Salary: $102,000 – $120,000/year
Serve as fire protection lead on hyperscale and mission‑critical data centers, handling codes, suppression system design, and hydraulic calcs. Great for PEs with 8+ years in fire protection.
Senior Mechanical HVAC Engineer – Data Centers
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid)
Type: Full Time
Salary: $120,400 – $158,025/year
Lead HVAC design for data centers and advanced manufacturing, from criteria and P&IDs to final construction docs. Ideal for mechanical engineers with 8+ years and strong code knowledge.
BIM/VDC Coordinator – Data Centers
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Houston, TX or Any U.S. Location (Hybrid)
Type: Full Time
Salary: $61,700 – $90,000/year
Coordinate Revit/Civil 3D models, clash detection, and ACC workflows on large data center projects. Good for BIM pros with 3+ years who like digital delivery and cross‑office collaboration.
Sr. Engineer – Process (Small Molecules)
Employer: Eli Lilly and Company
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full Time
Salary: $67,500 – $151,800/year
Support a new advanced API manufacturing site, owning process engineering, tech transfer, and continuous improvement in a GMP setting. Great for chemical/mechanical engineers with 3+ years in GMP operations.
Commissioning Engineer, AMER‑West ACx
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Houston, TX (Heavy Travel, up to 80%)
Type: Full Time
Salary (Houston band): $116,800 – $160,000/year
Commission and test data center electrical and mechanical systems (MV/LV, UPS, generators, HVAC, BMS/EPMS). Best for engineers with 5+ years in critical infrastructure who like field work and global travel.
Engineering Technician
Employer: Ingersoll Rand
Location: Houston, TX (On‑site)
Type: Full Time
Hands‑on role building and testing mechanical and softgoods prototypes, including industrial sewing and ground support testing. Good fit if you have 3+ years in technical textiles or manufacturing and enjoy lab/shop work.
After‑sales Engineer
Employer: Intelligent Automation Technology Ltd.
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full Time
Support commissioning, maintenance, and service of automated or electronic test equipment. Suits engineers with at least 1 year of field service or automation experience.
Sr Principal Engineer – HSE, Global Facilities Delivery
Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full Time
Salary: $66,000 – $171,600/year
Lead contractor safety and HSE programs for a new Lilly manufacturing site, then transition into site HSE operations. Ideal for HSE pros with 5+ years in construction/capital projects and strong OSHA/permit‑to‑work experience.
Electrical Engineer (PE)
Employer: Cleary Zimmermann Engineers
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full Time
Take ownership of electrical design on building projects, coordinate with other disciplines, and manage budgets/schedules. Great for a licensed PE who enjoys client interaction and leading project design.
Senior Process Engineer – Chemical Manufacturing
Employer: CPS, Inc. (recruiting for a chemical manufacturer)
Location: Near Houston, TX
Type: Full Time
Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year + bonus
Senior role in a PSM‑regulated batch chemical plant supporting petrochemicals, with daily troubleshooting, scale‑up, and optimization. Requires a chemical engineering degree and 8+ years in batch manufacturing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.