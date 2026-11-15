Houston’s engineering scene is buzzing right now — from space and nuclear to data centers and pharma, there’s a lot happening. Here are some standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Control Devices, LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full Time | Salary listed as “Salary” (no range posted)

Work on technology projects in a salaried design role with a stable, “until filled” posting window. Good fit if you want hands‑on engineering in an established Houston tech environment.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Houston, TX (Lenexa, KS; Knoxville, TN; other/remote also considered)

Type: Full Time

Salary: $122,000 – $153,000/year

Lead electrical design on complex nuclear projects using SmartPlant 3D, AutoCAD, and MicroStation. Great for senior designers who want high‑impact work, mentorship responsibilities, and strong benefits.

Employer: Fleetzero

Location: Houston, TX (On‑site)

Type: Full Time | Salary range not posted (equity included)

Design first‑of‑a‑kind electric vessel hulls and own ABS/USCG class submissions. Ideal if you like startups, novel marine design, and working directly on hardware in the field.

Employer: EXP

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full Time

Use AutoCAD Civil 3D on interstate oil/gas and renewable pipeline projects, integrating GIS data and supporting a broader Energy Services team. Good for mid‑career designers with 5–10 years of pipeline experience.

Employer: Amentum / Intuitive Machines (JETS)

Location: Houston, TX (NASA JSC area)

Type: Full Time

Support Artemis, Moon Base, and other deep‑space missions with modeling of radiation, plasma, contamination, and lunar dust effects. Great for engineers/physicists who enjoy simulation, coding, and systems engineering.

Employer: Kiewit Power Engineering

Location: Houston, TX (plus Lenexa, Raleigh, Phoenix/Tempe options)

Type: Full Time

Senior‑level role drafting and modeling power‑plant systems (steam cycle, fuel handling, water treatment, etc.) with MicroStation/Autodesk/SmartPlant. Strong fit if you have 12+ years’ design experience and want EPC‑style projects.

Employer: WSP

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: $129,600 – $220,300/year

Lead structural engineering for power generation projects, manage multi‑site work, and mentor staff. Best for licensed structural/civil engineers with 10+ years and an interest in energy transition work.

Employer: Windrose Surveying & Land Services, LLC

Location: Houston, TX (Field‑based)

Type: Full Time

Lead a 2–3 person field crew using GPS and total stations on ALTA, topo, construction layout, and more. Includes company vehicle, boot and phone allowance, 401(k) match, and paid leave.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid: 3 days in office)

Type: Full Time

Salary: $73,450 – $132,775/year

Supervise a team of 5–8 engineers designing overhead/underground distribution (4–138 kV) using GIS/CAD and pole‑loading tools. Good for someone with utility design experience ready to step into leadership.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Houston, TX or Any U.S. Location (Hybrid)

Type: Full Time

Salary: $102,000 – $120,000/year

Serve as fire protection lead on hyperscale and mission‑critical data centers, handling codes, suppression system design, and hydraulic calcs. Great for PEs with 8+ years in fire protection.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full Time

Salary: $120,400 – $158,025/year

Lead HVAC design for data centers and advanced manufacturing, from criteria and P&IDs to final construction docs. Ideal for mechanical engineers with 8+ years and strong code knowledge.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Houston, TX or Any U.S. Location (Hybrid)

Type: Full Time

Salary: $61,700 – $90,000/year

Coordinate Revit/Civil 3D models, clash detection, and ACC workflows on large data center projects. Good for BIM pros with 3+ years who like digital delivery and cross‑office collaboration.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: $67,500 – $151,800/year

Support a new advanced API manufacturing site, owning process engineering, tech transfer, and continuous improvement in a GMP setting. Great for chemical/mechanical engineers with 3+ years in GMP operations.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Houston, TX (Heavy Travel, up to 80%)

Type: Full Time

Salary (Houston band): $116,800 – $160,000/year

Commission and test data center electrical and mechanical systems (MV/LV, UPS, generators, HVAC, BMS/EPMS). Best for engineers with 5+ years in critical infrastructure who like field work and global travel.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Location: Houston, TX (On‑site)

Type: Full Time

Hands‑on role building and testing mechanical and softgoods prototypes, including industrial sewing and ground support testing. Good fit if you have 3+ years in technical textiles or manufacturing and enjoy lab/shop work.

Employer: Intelligent Automation Technology Ltd.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full Time

Support commissioning, maintenance, and service of automated or electronic test equipment. Suits engineers with at least 1 year of field service or automation experience.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: $66,000 – $171,600/year

Lead contractor safety and HSE programs for a new Lilly manufacturing site, then transition into site HSE operations. Ideal for HSE pros with 5+ years in construction/capital projects and strong OSHA/permit‑to‑work experience.

Employer: Cleary Zimmermann Engineers

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full Time

Take ownership of electrical design on building projects, coordinate with other disciplines, and manage budgets/schedules. Great for a licensed PE who enjoys client interaction and leading project design.

Employer: CPS, Inc. (recruiting for a chemical manufacturer)

Location: Near Houston, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year + bonus

Senior role in a PSM‑regulated batch chemical plant supporting petrochemicals, with daily troubleshooting, scale‑up, and optimization. Requires a chemical engineering degree and 8+ years in batch manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.