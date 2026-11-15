Houston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from travel techs to pediatrics and psych, there’s a little bit of everything. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Houston, TX

Salary: $2,692 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract , days (10-hr shifts)

Full-time, , days (10-hr shifts) Cath Lab Tech role with 40 hrs/week, aggressive compensation, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Ideal if you have at least 1 year Cath Lab experience and want strong travel perks.

Employer: UHS – West Oaks Hospital

Location: Houston, TX (near Galleria)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN (as needed)

PRN (as needed) Work in a 176-bed behavioral health hospital running recreation therapy groups (art, music, exercise, relaxation, pet therapy). Requires Bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation (or related) and CTRS/music/art therapy certification.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX – Texas Medical Center

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, likely nights

Full-time, likely Join a fast-paced pediatric neurology unit providing family-centered care. Requires RN license (TX or compact), 9+ months RN experience, and BLS; peds or neuro experience preferred.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time , 2 days/week, 6:15am–6:16pm

, 2 days/week, Advanced practice role on an inpatient pediatric cardiology service. Requires Master’s (NP) or PA degree, TX license, and cardiology experience strongly preferred. Great if you want high-acuity peds with a limited weekly schedule.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

Location: Houston area – Pearland & Webster clinics

Salary: $213,200–$254,925 per year base

base Type: Full-time, 4 days in clinic / 1 day from home

Full-time, Outpatient primary care seeing all ages (0+), mix of in-person and telehealth, with sabbaticals, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, CME stipend, and malpractice covered.

Employer: Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Location: Upcoming Tomball Clinic, Tomball Parkway

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, outpatient

Full-time, outpatient Ortho/sports PT role with 2+ years PT experience (or residency). You’ll treat a broad range of ortho/sports cases, mentor junior staff, and help with quality projects.

Employer: Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Location: Houston, TX (Clear Lake)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Neuro Sr PT role with 5+ years PT experience (or 4 with specialty cert). Heavy on leadership, mentoring, protocol development, and quality improvement for complex neuro patients.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Location: Central Houston, near Medical Center

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time , acute care

, acute care Special Procedures/Imaging RN role in a 445+ bed hospital. Requires 1+ year acute care RN experience, TX RN license, and AHA BLS. Strong benefits including 401(k) with up to 9% match and tuition support.

Employer: Houston Methodist Hospital

Location: Houston, TX – Texas Medical Center

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, evenings

Patient-facing role helping with menu selection, diet education, and tray delivery. Requires HS diploma and a Food Handler Permit or Certified Food Manager (or ability to obtain).

Employer: Houston Methodist Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, leadership/education

Full-time, leadership/education Advanced nursing professional development role for psych, focused on education, onboarding, quality projects, and specialty recognition. Requires BSN + MSN (one must be in nursing), 6 years clinical experience, and NPD-BC (or timeline to obtain).

Employer: Houston Methodist Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, Hospital pharmacist role covering order verification, therapy review, and tech oversight. Texas pharmacist license (or eligibility), IV certification, BLS, and preceptor certification (within set timelines) required.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare West / HCA Houston Heart

Location: Houston, TX (West Houston)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, inpatient & outpatient

Full-time, inpatient & outpatient Acute care EP NP role doing evals, treatment plans, and procedures for complex cardiac patients. Requires acute care NP certification, TX NP license, BLS (ACLS a plus), and EP or cardiology experience preferred. Includes paid malpractice, 401(k) with match, and full benefits.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: $16.47–$21.05 per hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Hands-on vet assistant role supporting vets and techs, keeping pets and clients safe and comfortable. Strong benefits, 401(k), PTO, and three free pet wellness plans.

Employer: Behavioral Innovations

Location: Houston, TX – Kingwood

Salary: $93,000–$105,000 per year + bonuses

+ bonuses Type: Full-time, center-based ABA

Full-time, center-based ABA BCBA role in a state-of-the-art autism treatment center. Big incentive package: $6K–$18K annual bonuses, up to $10K sign-on, $40K retention program, 20 PTO days + 7 holidays, and strong CEU support.

Employer: Protouch Staffing

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days , outpatient

Full-time, , outpatient Outpatient PT role treating a mix of musculoskeletal and neuro conditions. Requires TX PT license; new grads accepted with training and development opportunities.

Employer: Spark Pediatrics

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6am–6pm (no nights)

Full-time, (no nights) Work in a Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care center with medically complex kids (0–21). Requires TX RN license, BLS, and 2 years pediatric experience. Benefits include health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) and overtime potential.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: $2,152–$2,367 per week

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract , 10-hr days

Full-time, , 10-hr days Hospital-based Rad Tech/Cath Lab role. Requires ARRT, AHA BLS, and 1+ year experience. Benefits start day 1, plus 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: ARStrat / GetixHealth

Location: Remote – Houston, TX area

Salary: $18–$20 per hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 10am–7pm CST , rotating weekends

Full-time, 40 hrs/week, , rotating weekends Work from home handling patient scheduling, insurance verification, and appointment prep. Requires 2+ years customer service/healthcare, EHR experience (Epic preferred), and strong phone skills.

Employer: Acadian Ambulance

Location: Cypress, TX (Houston metro)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time 911/transport EMT-Basic role providing pre-hospital BLS care and safe transport. Requires HS diploma/GED, state/National EMT-B cert, CPR, and valid driver’s license.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Houston’s healthcare market moves fast, so it’s worth tossing in an application even if you’re only “maybe” interested.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.