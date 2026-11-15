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🏥 Houston Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying & Flexible Roles Open Now
Houston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from travel techs to pediatrics and psych, there’s a little bit of everything. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Technologist – $2,692/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: $2,692 per week (travel package)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, days (10-hr shifts)
- Cath Lab Tech role with 40 hrs/week, aggressive compensation, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Ideal if you have at least 1 year Cath Lab experience and want strong travel perks.
Recreation Therapist – PRN (Psych Hospital)
- Employer: UHS – West Oaks Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX (near Galleria)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: PRN (as needed)
- Work in a 176-bed behavioral health hospital running recreation therapy groups (art, music, exercise, relaxation, pet therapy). Requires Bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation (or related) and CTRS/music/art therapy certification.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Inpatient Neurology (Pediatrics)
- Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX – Texas Medical Center
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, likely nights
- Join a fast-paced pediatric neurology unit providing family-centered care. Requires RN license (TX or compact), 9+ months RN experience, and BLS; peds or neuro experience preferred.
Pediatric NP (Acute Care) or PA – Inpatient Cardiology (Part-Time)
- Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, 2 days/week, 6:15am–6:16pm
- Advanced practice role on an inpatient pediatric cardiology service. Requires Master’s (NP) or PA degree, TX license, and cardiology experience strongly preferred. Great if you want high-acuity peds with a limited weekly schedule.
Family Medicine Physician – Shadow Creek Ranch (Hybrid)
- Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)
- Location: Houston area – Pearland & Webster clinics
- Salary: $213,200–$254,925 per year base
- Type: Full-time, 4 days in clinic / 1 day from home
- Outpatient primary care seeing all ages (0+), mix of in-person and telehealth, with sabbaticals, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, CME stipend, and malpractice covered.
Physical Therapist II – Outpatient Ortho/Sports (Tomball Clinic)
- Employer: Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Location: Upcoming Tomball Clinic, Tomball Parkway
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Ortho/sports PT role with 2+ years PT experience (or residency). You’ll treat a broad range of ortho/sports cases, mentor junior staff, and help with quality projects.
Senior Physical Therapist – Neuro Focus
- Employer: Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX (Clear Lake)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Neuro Sr PT role with 5+ years PT experience (or 4 with specialty cert). Heavy on leadership, mentoring, protocol development, and quality improvement for complex neuro patients.
Registered Nurse – Imaging / Special Procedures (Part-Time)
- Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Location: Central Houston, near Medical Center
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, acute care
- Special Procedures/Imaging RN role in a 445+ bed hospital. Requires 1+ year acute care RN experience, TX RN license, and AHA BLS. Strong benefits including 401(k) with up to 9% match and tuition support.
Nutrition Assistant – Evenings (Part-Time)
- Employer: Houston Methodist Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX – Texas Medical Center
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, evenings
- Patient-facing role helping with menu selection, diet education, and tray delivery. Requires HS diploma and a Food Handler Permit or Certified Food Manager (or ability to obtain).
Nursing Professional Practice Leader II (RN) – Psychiatry
- Employer: Houston Methodist Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, leadership/education
- Advanced nursing professional development role for psych, focused on education, onboarding, quality projects, and specialty recognition. Requires BSN + MSN (one must be in nursing), 6 years clinical experience, and NPD-BC (or timeline to obtain).
Staff Pharmacist – Central Pharmacy (Days)
- Employer: Houston Methodist Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Hospital pharmacist role covering order verification, therapy review, and tech oversight. Texas pharmacist license (or eligibility), IV certification, BLS, and preceptor certification (within set timelines) required.
Electrophysiology Cardiology Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare West / HCA Houston Heart
- Location: Houston, TX (West Houston)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, inpatient & outpatient
- Acute care EP NP role doing evals, treatment plans, and procedures for complex cardiac patients. Requires acute care NP certification, TX NP license, BLS (ACLS a plus), and EP or cardiology experience preferred. Includes paid malpractice, 401(k) with match, and full benefits.
Veterinary Assistant – Banfield Pet Hospital
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: $16.47–$21.05 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Hands-on vet assistant role supporting vets and techs, keeping pets and clients safe and comfortable. Strong benefits, 401(k), PTO, and three free pet wellness plans.
BCBA – Kingwood Treatment Center
- Employer: Behavioral Innovations
- Location: Houston, TX – Kingwood
- Salary: $93,000–$105,000 per year + bonuses
- Type: Full-time, center-based ABA
- BCBA role in a state-of-the-art autism treatment center. Big incentive package: $6K–$18K annual bonuses, up to $10K sign-on, $40K retention program, 20 PTO days + 7 holidays, and strong CEU support.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient (New Grads Welcome)
- Employer: Protouch Staffing
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days, outpatient
- Outpatient PT role treating a mix of musculoskeletal and neuro conditions. Requires TX PT license; new grads accepted with training and development opportunities.
Full-Time Pediatric RN – Medical Daycare (PPEC)
- Employer: Spark Pediatrics
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6am–6pm (no nights)
- Work in a Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care center with medically complex kids (0–21). Requires TX RN license, BLS, and 2 years pediatric experience. Benefits include health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) and overtime potential.
Travel Cath Lab / Radiology Technologist – $2,152–$2,367/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: $2,152–$2,367 per week
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 10-hr days
- Hospital-based Rad Tech/Cath Lab role. Requires ARRT, AHA BLS, and 1+ year experience. Benefits start day 1, plus 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.
Patient Scheduler II – Remote (Houston-Based)
- Employer: ARStrat / GetixHealth
- Location: Remote – Houston, TX area
- Salary: $18–$20 per hour
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 10am–7pm CST, rotating weekends
- Work from home handling patient scheduling, insurance verification, and appointment prep. Requires 2+ years customer service/healthcare, EHR experience (Epic preferred), and strong phone skills.
EMT – Cypress, TX
- Employer: Acadian Ambulance
- Location: Cypress, TX (Houston metro)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- 911/transport EMT-Basic role providing pre-hospital BLS care and safe transport. Requires HS diploma/GED, state/National EMT-B cert, CPR, and valid driver’s license.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Houston’s healthcare market moves fast, so it’s worth tossing in an application even if you’re only “maybe” interested.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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