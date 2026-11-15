Houston’s event and disaster-response scene is busy, and that means steady demand for safety and security pros. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Cotton Holdings Inc.

Cotton Holdings Inc. Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support safety, health, and environmental programs for a company that works on disaster response, construction, and large projects. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in safety/HSE, know OSHA rules, and like being out on job sites doing audits, trainings, and incident investigations.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Houston, TX

Type: Contractor (various shifts: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, school hours, weekends, summers)

(various shifts: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, school hours, weekends, summers) Salary: $16.00 – $22.00/hour

Provide event security with a focus on crowd control, access control, and customer service. You’ll need a TX PSB Level II license, plus CPR, First Aid, and AED; in return you get flexible shifts and access to medical, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: $18.75/hour

Armed role protecting people, property, and assets at convention center sites. You’ll monitor CCTV and alarms, respond to incidents, and coordinate with field units and public safety agencies. Requires a valid TX PSB Level III Armed License, driver’s license, and CPR/First Aid/AED.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety hiring in Houston moves fast, and experience here can open doors to your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.