Houston’s schools and youth programs are busy hiring right now. If you love teaching, mentoring, or supporting students, there’s a mix of classroom, hospital, and camp roles to check out.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth

Camp HBCYouth Location: Houston, TX (Texas Southern University campus)

(Texas Southern University campus) Type: Volunteer

Salary: Not listed (unpaid volunteer role)

Not listed (unpaid volunteer role) Help run a culturally rich summer camp on an HBCU campus, supporting reading, arts, STEM, games, and family events. Great fit if you enjoy working with kids, want experience in education or youth work, and can commit to safety and clear boundaries.

Employer: Harmony Public Schools – Harmony School of Enrichment (K–5)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by location, experience, and certification (see Harmony salary schedules)

Pay varies by (see Harmony salary schedules) Lead a 1st grade classroom with strong support for rigorous instruction, home visits, and after-school clubs. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree and want to build close ties with families while helping young students grow.

Employer: Houston Independent School District

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $68,000/year

Plan and deliver engaging math lessons with a focus on data-driven instruction and student growth in a New Education System campus. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s degree and are certified or in a certification program, and want strong structure plus solid pay and benefits (health, dental, PTO).

Employer: Houston Independent School District

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $63,207.96 – $76,121.41/year

Teach math to students receiving special education services, with a focus on individualized plans and regular progress checks. Best for educators with a Bachelor’s degree and a Texas Teacher Certificate who want to make a big impact in smaller, more specialized settings.

Employer: Houston Independent School District

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $63,207.96 – $76,121.41/year

Build students’ confidence and creativity through theatre, from planning productions to daily classroom instruction. Great if you hold a Bachelor’s degree and Texas Teacher Certificate and want to blend arts and academics.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Coordinate education and training for inpatient clinical staff while still providing some direct patient care. A strong fit for someone who enjoys teaching adults, organizing orientation and competencies, and supporting high-quality hospital care.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.