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Houston
🚚 Houston Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
4 days ago
Houston’s logistics scene is busy right now – lots of warehouses and energy companies are hiring for steady, full-time roles. If you like active work, clear schedules, and room to grow, these are worth a look.
1st Shift Warehouse Order Selector (Dry Grocery)
- Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers / GSC Wholesale LLC
- Location: Houston, TX (I-45 & Richey Rd, 77073)
- Salary: $21.00/hr + incentive pay
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 a.m. until completion), 4 days on / 3 days off, Sun–Fri
Stay active while you work picking and stacking dry grocery items in a 50°–90° warehouse. Weekly pay, benefits from day 1, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and career growth make this a strong long-term option.
2nd Shift Warehouse Order Selector – Freezer & Perishable
- Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers / GSC Wholesale LLC
- Location: 3100 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77021
- Salary: $21.00/hr + $1.50 cooler/freezer premium + $1.00 shift differential + incentive pay
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 p.m. until completion), 5 days on / 2 days off, Sun–Fri
Work in a cold environment (refrigerated and frozen) selecting perishable products for delivery. This role pays extra for freezer and night work, with weekly pay, day-1 benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and training provided.
Team Lead – Export Logistics
- Employer: PSA BDP
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
- Type: Full-time, office-based
Lead export shipping work: coordinate international freight, prepare export documents, and support customer shipments. Ideal if you have 2–3 years in ocean/air exports, strong customer service skills, and want a step up with full benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Shipper/Receiver
- Employer: Altamira Material Solutions
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. or 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
Handle both shipping and receiving: packing orders, preparing domestic and international shipping documents, loading/unloading, and running forklifts. Great fit if you have 2–4 years warehouse experience, are comfortable with computers (FedEx/UPS systems), and want a steady weekday schedule.
Senior Natural Gas Scheduler
- Employer: Koch Energy Services, LLC
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience/location)
- Type: Full-time, includes on-call rotation
High-responsibility role supporting natural gas operations across the U.S. and Canada. You’ll schedule gas flows, work with pipelines and storage, track contracts and nominations, and support traders in a fast-paced environment. Requires 2+ years natural gas scheduling and comfort with Excel; ETRM/Python experience is a plus.
Night Picker
- Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, night shift
Pick and move specialty food products for high-end restaurant customers, including refrigerated items. Good for someone with a high school diploma or GED, who wants weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and food discounts in a food-focused company.
Warehouse – Packing and Receiving
- Employer: Stonebridge Partners (onsite client)
- Location: Houston, TX 77008 (in person)
- Salary: From $14.00/hr
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., overtime available
Air-conditioned warehouse with 4 immediate openings: 2 in Receiving and 2 in Packing. Great if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, have basic computer/Excel skills (for packing), and want a steady weekday schedule with overtime opportunities.
Warehouse Order Picker – Full Time 1st Shift
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: $20.20/hr + performance pay potential
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Mon–Fri)
Pick orders, restock, move bulk product, or help with custodial tasks in a busy distribution center. Offers pay-for-performance bonuses, work shoes after 60 days, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits, plus a consistent daytime schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (shift, exact duties, or benefits) make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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