Houston’s logistics scene is busy right now – lots of warehouses and energy companies are hiring for steady, full-time roles. If you like active work, clear schedules, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers / GSC Wholesale LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers / Location: Houston, TX (I-45 & Richey Rd, 77073)

Salary: $21.00/hr + incentive pay

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 a.m. until completion), 4 days on / 3 days off, Sun–Fri

Stay active while you work picking and stacking dry grocery items in a 50°–90° warehouse. Weekly pay, benefits from day 1, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and career growth make this a strong long-term option.

Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers / GSC Wholesale LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers / Location: 3100 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77021

Salary: $21.00/hr + $1.50 cooler/freezer premium + $1.00 shift differential + incentive pay

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 p.m. until completion), 5 days on / 2 days off, Sun–Fri

Work in a cold environment (refrigerated and frozen) selecting perishable products for delivery. This role pays extra for freezer and night work, with weekly pay, day-1 benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and training provided.

Employer: PSA BDP

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Type: Full-time, office-based

Lead export shipping work: coordinate international freight, prepare export documents, and support customer shipments. Ideal if you have 2–3 years in ocean/air exports, strong customer service skills, and want a step up with full benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Altamira Material Solutions

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. or 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

Handle both shipping and receiving: packing orders, preparing domestic and international shipping documents, loading/unloading, and running forklifts. Great fit if you have 2–4 years warehouse experience, are comfortable with computers (FedEx/UPS systems), and want a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Koch Energy Services, LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience/location)

Type: Full-time, includes on-call rotation

High-responsibility role supporting natural gas operations across the U.S. and Canada. You’ll schedule gas flows, work with pipelines and storage, track contracts and nominations, and support traders in a fast-paced environment. Requires 2+ years natural gas scheduling and comfort with Excel; ETRM/Python experience is a plus.

Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pick and move specialty food products for high-end restaurant customers, including refrigerated items. Good for someone with a high school diploma or GED, who wants weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and food discounts in a food-focused company.

Employer: Stonebridge Partners (onsite client)

Location: Houston, TX 77008 (in person)

Salary: From $14.00/hr

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., overtime available

Air-conditioned warehouse with 4 immediate openings: 2 in Receiving and 2 in Packing. Great if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, have basic computer/Excel skills (for packing), and want a steady weekday schedule with overtime opportunities.

Employer: Staples

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: $20.20/hr + performance pay potential

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Mon–Fri)

Pick orders, restock, move bulk product, or help with custodial tasks in a busy distribution center. Offers pay-for-performance bonuses, work shoes after 60 days, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits, plus a consistent daytime schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (shift, exact duties, or benefits) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.