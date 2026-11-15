There are some nice free items up for grabs around Houston / Humble right now. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look before they’re gone.

Item: Colorful toy car track

Condition: In good condition

Category: Toys & games

Location: Mills Branch Village, Humble, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun toy car track for kids who like racing cars. The poster says it’s in good condition, so it should be ready for play with little to no cleanup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Hollywood-style lights with mirrored backs

Condition: Not specified

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Atascocita Shores, Humble, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Listing for Hollywood lights with mirrored backs. The description notes metal roller conveyor parts for industrial use, with multiple sections and rollers, so this may be useful for someone needing parts or a project piece. Be sure to check the listing photos and details to see exactly what’s included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black ceiling fan with five blades and light fixtures

Condition: Works, used

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Atascocita Shores, Humble, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Black ceiling fan with five blades and light fixtures. The poster says it works and that it’s on the curb, so it may be first-come, first-served. A good free find if you need a fan for a bedroom, living room, or garage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in the Houston and Humble area tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.