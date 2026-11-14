Houston’s public safety scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people stay safe and calm in tough moments, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Fixed Friday daytime/evening shift with the option to pick up extra hours when you want. Armed patrol at a grocery retail site, ideal if you have law enforcement, military, or armed security experience and want steady income with room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Flexible security role where you claim open shifts across different sites like hospitals, schools, and offices. Good fit if you’re reliable, can adapt to new posts quickly, and want to build experience in public safety (no prior security experience required).

Employer: Compassionate EMS

Location: Houston, TX (in-person)

Type: Full-time (40–48 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

You’ll coordinate ambulance and wheelchair transports, answer calls from hospitals and nursing homes, and keep trips on schedule. Great if you stay calm under pressure, like fast-paced work, and want a direct role in helping patients get care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles in Houston open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.