Houston neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to baby gear and tech. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might help your home or family.

Item: 3-piece sofa set, AS IS, Used – Fair

Location: Houston, TX (exact address via Facebook)

Details: Living room couches listed as free. Must pick up yourself; no delivery mentioned. Good if you need seating and don’t mind some wear.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: Mixed home decor and furniture, Used – Good

Location: Houston, TX

Details: Post offers various decor and furniture pieces at no cost. Exact items not listed, so check photos on the listing.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: Newborn-size Huggies diapers, all new

Location: Clear Lake, Houston, TX

Details: Baby has moved up to size 1, so these are being given away. Great for new parents in the area. Free pickup in Clear Lake.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: IKEA Besta TV unit with drawers, Used – Fair

Location: Near Gessner Rd & Buttercup Springs Ln, ZIP 77064 (Houston, TX)

Details: TV stand with adjustable feet installed. Heavy piece; you must carry it downstairs yourself as the owner cannot help. Check photos and videos on the listing for condition.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: Multi-use cabinet/shelf unit, Used – Good

Location: Houston, TX

Details: Spanish-language post. Owner used it for toys but says it could work for kitchen or toy storage. Has a light built in. They are giving it away to make space.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: Cabinet with mirror (buffet/sideboard style), Used – Fair

Location: Houston, TX

Details: Listed as “Gratis” (free). Dining-room style furniture with mirror; may show some wear based on condition rating.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: Solid wood TV cabinet / entertainment center / armoire, Used – Good

Location: Houston, TX

Details: Very heavy solid wood piece that can be used as a TV cabinet, armoire, or bar.

Size: 56” W x 22” D x 60” H

You’ll need 3–4 strong people and/or moving equipment to move it. Pickup only.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: Baby bouncer, Used – Fair

Location: Houston, TX

Details: Free baby bouncer. The top part is missing, so it’s a more basic seat now. Good for short-term use or as a backup.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Items at curb, all free:

Wooden twin canopy bed frame with side rails and supports for box spring and mattress (hardware included)

with side rails and supports for box spring and mattress (hardware included) Large framed painting (about 4.5 ft x 4.5 ft)

(about 4.5 ft x 4.5 ft) Seed spreader

Large wooden curtain rod with rings and finials

with rings and finials Hanging outdoor light

Location: 7906 Grand Mountain Ct, Houston, TX — at the end of the driveway against the house

Condition: Used – Good

Details: Marked as curb alert – free. Must pick up; first come, first served.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: Meraki Firewall network device, Used – Like New

Bonus: Also mentions two HP switches (Series 5900, Model JG336A) with no power cable

Location: Houston, TX, ZIP 77014 (porch pickup)

Details: Free networking gear for someone who can use enterprise hardware. Porch pickup only.

Source: Facebook Marketplace

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Item: Levi Strauss jeans, mostly size 38x34

Location: Heatherwood Village, Houston, TX

Details: Free jeans; most pairs are 38x34. Contact Amy at the phone number listed in the Nextdoor post to arrange pickup.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Baby/kids toys and tummy time mat

Location: Stone Gate, Houston, TX

Details: Includes plush toys, a numbers book, and various small figures along with a tummy time mat. Great starter bundle for a little one.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Eric Carle “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” bath foam letters and numbers

Location: Stone Gate, Houston, TX

Details: Foam bath pieces for tub play and learning. Some pieces are missing, so it’s a partial set.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Acon trampoline, Used with visible wear and dirt on pads

Location: Woodland Heights, Houston, TX (ZIP 77009)

Details: Full-size trampoline. You must pick up from 77009 and will need two strong people and a truck. Message the poster on Nextdoor to set a pickup time.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can. Be sure to confirm the item is still available before you drive over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.