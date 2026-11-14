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⚡ Houston Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings
Houston’s energy and infrastructure scene is still buzzing, with steady demand for people who can keep gas, water, and fuel systems running safely. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Natural Gas Service Technician
- Employer: Quanta Services (DIGCO Utility)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $900–$1,200 per week, weekly pay
Field role working outdoors reconnecting gas service, doing meter maintenance, and helping with outage response for CenterPoint Energy. Training, tools, PPE, and certifications are provided, plus 401(k) match and full medical, dental, vision benefits.
AFCAP V – Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance Technician (Secret Clearance)
- Employer: Trinzic (future spin-off from KBR)
- Location: Houston, TX (deploys to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia)
- Type: Full-time
Supports U.S. Air Force base utilities overseas, assessing and maintaining plumbing, fire suppression, water treatment, and fuel systems. Requires 5+ years’ experience, Active DoD Secret Clearance (or ability to obtain), passport, and Air Force utilities background; offers competitive benefits and career growth within a global defense/engineering organization.
Gas Controller
- Employer: Energy Transfer
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shift work (nights, weekends, some holidays)
Control-room role monitoring pipeline pressures and gas quality, coordinating with field teams, and acting as first contact in emergencies. Offers industry-leading compensation, 401(k) match with profit sharing, PTO, and strong advancement paths in a large midstream company.
If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—good infrastructure roles in Houston tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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