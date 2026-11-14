Houston’s energy and infrastructure scene is still buzzing, with steady demand for people who can keep gas, water, and fuel systems running safely. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Quanta Services (DIGCO Utility)

Quanta Services (DIGCO Utility) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $900–$1,200 per week, weekly pay

Field role working outdoors reconnecting gas service, doing meter maintenance, and helping with outage response for CenterPoint Energy. Training, tools, PPE, and certifications are provided, plus 401(k) match and full medical, dental, vision benefits.

Employer: Trinzic (future spin-off from KBR)

(future spin-off from KBR) Location: Houston, TX (deploys to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia)

(deploys to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia) Type: Full-time

Supports U.S. Air Force base utilities overseas, assessing and maintaining plumbing, fire suppression, water treatment, and fuel systems. Requires 5+ years’ experience, Active DoD Secret Clearance (or ability to obtain), passport, and Air Force utilities background; offers competitive benefits and career growth within a global defense/engineering organization.

Employer: Energy Transfer

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shift work (nights, weekends, some holidays)

Control-room role monitoring pipeline pressures and gas quality, coordinating with field teams, and acting as first contact in emergencies. Offers industry-leading compensation, 401(k) match with profit sharing, PTO, and strong advancement paths in a large midstream company.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—good infrastructure roles in Houston tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.