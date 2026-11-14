Houston’s transport scene is busy right now – from package routes to pipelines and planes, there’s a lot moving and a lot hiring. Here are several solid options if you like being on the road, in the air, or in the control room.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19–$21/hour + performance bumps, overtime opportunities, 401(k) match, 100% company-paid health premiums, PTO, stock programs

This is a physical, customer-facing role delivering cars on Carvana haulers (no CDL needed). Great if you want steady hours (11am–9pm shifts), strong benefits, and clear pay raises in your first year.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (tips + mileage typical)

Flexible hours using your own insured car, ideal as a main job or second gig. Lots of room to move up into management if you want a long-term path.

Employer: The Chefs’ Warehouse

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed; includes weekly pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, paid holidays/vacation

Route delivery of food products to restaurants; you’ll load/unload and keep paperwork tight. Good fit if you like early, active days and want solid benefits without a CDL.

Employer: Universal Environmental Services

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, local

Full-time, local Pay: Competitive package (exact rate not listed) + health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, disability, life insurance, tuition reimbursement

Home weekly with local routes hauling used oil (Class B CDL with tanker/hazmat required). Good for experienced CDL drivers who want steady work and strong benefits in an environmental services niche.

Employer: RCNL, LLC (Delivery Service Partner)

Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $22.75–$23.75/hour + health insurance, PTO, paid training

Drive company vans delivering packages 4–5 days/week on 10-hour shifts (one weekend day required). Great if you want higher hourly pay, benefits, and don’t mind walking and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: UPS

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Seasonal, part-time/variable

Seasonal, part-time/variable Pay: $23/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Short-term, active role delivering packages in your own insured vehicle. Nice seasonal cash bump with weekly pay and a foot in the door at UPS.

Employer: Car Dad (independent contractor)

Location: Houston + nearby suburbs

Type: Independent contractor, flexible

Independent contractor, flexible Pay: $70 per inspection (listed as ~$70/day per check)

You pick which inspection jobs you accept via text, then inspect used cars and submit a checklist. Great side gig for retired or working mechanics who want no boss, no shop, and totally flexible hours.

Employer: Xylem

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, travel 20–80%

Full-time, travel 20–80% Pay: $40–$45/hour + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement

Senior field role leading installs and service on complex water treatment systems, often at customer sites. Strong fit for experienced techs with mechanical/electrical/diesel skills who can get or hold a Class A/B CDL and like mentoring others.

Employer: EVO Flight Services

Location: Houston, TX (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $72,000–$84,000/year + PTO, flexible schedule, travel reimbursement

Plan and file flight plans, prep briefings, and coordinate directly with business aviation crews. Best for experienced dispatchers (3+ years, international/Eurocontrol background) who want to stay in the aviation world on the ground.

Employer: Inspection Depot / DroneSnap

Location: Houston, TX

Type: 1099 Contract

1099 Contract Pay: $48–$73/hour (per inspection)

Use your own drone and FAA Part 107 license to inspect roofs and buildings. Good for pilots who already have gear and want flexible, per-job income.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Location: Houston, TX (OTR)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $1,275–$1,375/week for ~2,500 miles; paid training for recent grads

OTR flatbed with 2 weeks out / 2 days home, plus a mentor program for new CDL A grads (120+ hour school). Good entry into flatbed if you’re just out of school and want consistent miles.

Employer: CPK Logistics Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

1099 Independent Contractor Pay: $245–$250 per route/day, weekly settlements

Run 7–8 hour delivery routes for Walmart and other clients using your own full-size cargo or Sprinter van. Best for owner-operators who want steady daily route pay and can meet insurance/MVR requirements.

Employer: OGUN TRANSPORT

Location: Houston, TX

Type: 1099 Contract

1099 Contract Pay: 32% of truck gross (~$1,920–$3,200/week depending on loads)

Haul oversize and legal steel plate east and bring lumber back, usually home nightly or every other night. Great for experienced flatbed drivers (2+ years) who like percentage pay and regional runs.

Employer: Atlantic

Location: Houston, TX (OTR Flatbed)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $0.70/mile + tarp pay ($75 full / $50 half), est. $1,800–$2,500/week, $1,000 loyalty bonus after 1 year

53’ flatbed OTR with at least 2 weeks out / 3 days home. Good for seasoned CDL A flatbedders who want high CPM plus extra tarp pay and simple benefits (fuel card, tolls covered).

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX 77042

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (7 on / 7 off)

Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (7 on / 7 off) Pay: $104,000–$156,000/year + bonus eligibility, 8% 401(k) match, pension, medical/dental/vision, HSA contribution, well-being programs

Control-room role monitoring and operating natural gas gathering systems via SCADA. Strong fit for folks with 5+ years in pipeline/terminal/control-room or similar continuous-process work who want high pay and a stable rotation.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Houston moves fast, and so do these roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.