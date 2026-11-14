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🚚 Houston Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $150K
Houston’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big consulting firms to local warehouses and nonprofits. If you like keeping parts, people, and products moving, these roles are worth a look.
Director of Reverse Logistics & Returns
- Employer: Focus (for Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery Corp.)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: $150,000 annually
- Type: Full-time
Lead a national reverse logistics operation focused on bulky furniture returns, refurbishment, and liquidation. This is a high-impact leadership role where you own strategy, P&L, team building, and rollout of a new Returns Management System, with up to 30% travel.
ELECTRICAL BUYER / PURCHASING AGENT
- Employer: Dudley Staffing (industrial electrical contractor client)
- Location: Houston, TX area (in-office preferred; remote possible for the right person)
- Salary: Based on experience
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
Own purchasing for electrical and instrumentation materials that keep industrial projects on schedule. Great fit if you know electrical products, can negotiate with vendors, and like juggling multiple jobs while supporting field crews.
HOLT Truck Centers - Parts Warehouse Associate 1
- Employer: Holt Group – HOLT Truck Centers
- Location: Houston, TX, US
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, entry level
Entry-level warehouse role supporting heavy-duty truck parts operations. You’ll receive and stock parts, pull orders, help with inventory counts, and operate warehouse equipment in a fast-paced dealership environment.
Material Handler - III
- Employer: ICC Cable
- Location: Houston, TX 77070 (on-site)
- Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on warehouse lead role focused on inventory accuracy, workflow, and safety. Ideal if you have 2–5 years of warehouse experience, wire-cutting skills, and a forklift certification and want to help run day-to-day operations.
Inventory Receiving Associate
- Employer: Houston Food Bank
- Location: Houston, TX, US
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support Keegan’s Kitchen and Kids Cafe programs by managing food inventory, receiving, and order pulling. Monday–Friday 6:00 am – 3:00 pm with some evenings/weekends, great for someone who wants warehouse work that directly supports the community.
Parts Specialist (Parts Clerk)
- Employer: Wallenius Wilhelmsen
- Location: Houston, TX, US
- Salary: Starting at $22.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Keep a busy shop/yard supplied by monitoring inventory, ordering parts, and handling shipping/receiving with a forklift. Comes with competitive benefits, paid vacation in year one, and 401(k) match at a global logistics leader.
Commodities Trading Systems Consultant – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Houston, TX, US
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Type: Full-time
Consulting role helping clients improve sourcing and procurement using systems like Allegro, RightAngle, and Endur/Openlink. Good match if you have 3+ years’ experience, supply chain or trading systems exposure, and want client-facing project work.
Transportation Coordinator
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: Houston, TX, US
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate daily routes, driver compliance, and vehicle servicing for a medical waste transport fleet. Perfect if you have dispatch/transportation support experience and like balancing safety, customer service, and route efficiency.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Houston logistics roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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