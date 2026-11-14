Houston’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big consulting firms to local warehouses and nonprofits. If you like keeping parts, people, and products moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Focus (for Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery Corp. )

Focus (for ) Location: Houston, TX

Salary: $150,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Lead a national reverse logistics operation focused on bulky furniture returns, refurbishment, and liquidation. This is a high-impact leadership role where you own strategy, P&L, team building, and rollout of a new Returns Management System, with up to 30% travel.

Employer: Dudley Staffing (industrial electrical contractor client)

(industrial electrical contractor client) Location: Houston, TX area (in-office preferred; remote possible for the right person)

(in-office preferred; remote possible for the right person) Salary: Based on experience

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Own purchasing for electrical and instrumentation materials that keep industrial projects on schedule. Great fit if you know electrical products, can negotiate with vendors, and like juggling multiple jobs while supporting field crews.

Employer: Holt Group – HOLT Truck Centers

Location: Houston, TX, US

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, entry level

Entry-level warehouse role supporting heavy-duty truck parts operations. You’ll receive and stock parts, pull orders, help with inventory counts, and operate warehouse equipment in a fast-paced dealership environment.

Employer: ICC Cable

Location: Houston, TX 77070 (on-site)

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Hands-on warehouse lead role focused on inventory accuracy, workflow, and safety. Ideal if you have 2–5 years of warehouse experience, wire-cutting skills, and a forklift certification and want to help run day-to-day operations.

Employer: Houston Food Bank

Location: Houston, TX, US

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support Keegan’s Kitchen and Kids Cafe programs by managing food inventory, receiving, and order pulling. Monday–Friday 6:00 am – 3:00 pm with some evenings/weekends, great for someone who wants warehouse work that directly supports the community.

Employer: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Location: Houston, TX, US

Salary: Starting at $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep a busy shop/yard supplied by monitoring inventory, ordering parts, and handling shipping/receiving with a forklift. Comes with competitive benefits, paid vacation in year one, and 401(k) match at a global logistics leader.

Employer: PwC

Location: Houston, TX, US

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Consulting role helping clients improve sourcing and procurement using systems like Allegro, RightAngle, and Endur/Openlink. Good match if you have 3+ years’ experience, supply chain or trading systems exposure, and want client-facing project work.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Houston, TX, US

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Coordinate daily routes, driver compliance, and vehicle servicing for a medical waste transport fleet. Perfect if you have dispatch/transportation support experience and like balancing safety, customer service, and route efficiency.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Houston logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.