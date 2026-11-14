Houston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from tech and telecom to freight, roofing, and nonprofits. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Kpler

Kpler Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $126,000 – $148,000/year

Sell a high-end maritime data platform into software and tech companies. This is a true hunter SaaS role closing $50K–$250K ARR deals, ideal if you love outbound prospecting and selling to VP/C‑suite.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Houston, TX (regional Energy/O&G focus)

(regional Energy/O&G focus) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000 – $380,000/year

High-level hunter role selling digital and tech services into large Energy/O&G firms ($5B+ revenue). Great fit if you have 12–15+ years in tech services sales and want to work big, complex deals.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid; multiple office options)

(hybrid; multiple office options) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $136,298 – $189,199/year

Lead RFPs, pitches, and directory submissions for a global law firm. Perfect if you’re a seasoned BD/proposals pro who enjoys complex project management and crafting winning, client-focused responses.

Employer: System One

Location: Houston, TX (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Direct-hire, full-time

Direct-hire, full-time Salary: $70,000 – $100,000/year + commission

Grow a freight brokerage book of business through cold calling and relationship-building. Good for logistics pros who understand pricing, carrier capacity, and margins and want uncapped upside.

Employer: NextUp Talent

Location: Houston, TX (event-based, in-person)

(event-based, in-person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $46,000 base + uncapped bonuses

Face-to-face event role representing nonprofits and brands. Great starter job if you want hands-on sales + marketing training and like talking with people all day.

Employer: NextUp Talent

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Engage customers at live events, demos, and experiential campaigns. No experience needed—ideal if you’re outgoing, want to build communication and sales skills, and enjoy fast-paced event work.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Houston, TX (travel 50–75%)

(travel 50–75%) Type: Full-time

Lead a North America sales team for a major scientific company. Best for someone with 8+ years in scientific/healthcare sales and 3+ years managing teams who wants strategic, mission-driven work.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Total Target Cash: $71,700 – $129,500/year (base $43,020 – $77,700 + incentives)

Hunt new small-business (1–9 employee) accounts in a field B2B role. Strong fit if you like prospecting, closing, and want solid benefits plus stock and commission.

Employer: Dutuc

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Represent client brands at public events, give live presentations, and build relationships with customers. Good entry-level option if you want to grow PR, presentation, and sales skills.

Employer: Frost Roofing & Construction

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $75,000 – $200,000/year (100% commission)

High-commission role for experienced roofing sales pros only. Ideal if you already sell roofs, want better commissions/support, or lead a team and are open to moving them.

Location: Cypress, TX (Greater Houston)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $55,000 – $120,000/year

Build and manage your own book of insurance business with strong upside. Great if you’re licensed (P&C and/or Life & Health) and want a performance-driven, growth-focused environment.

Employer: Dutuc

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Face-to-face marketing role at events and promotions, focused on product demos and customer acquisition. Good for early-career marketers who want real-world campaign and sales experience.

Employer: Smart Families

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (in person)

Full-time (in person) Pay: $52,800 – $63,600/year

Support fundraising, donor relations, and school onboarding for a Christian/Catholic nonprofit focused on healthy tech use. Nice fit if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and like relationship-based development work.

Employer: Thlang Enterprises

Location: Houston, TX (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Estimated Earnings: $93,000 – $141,000/year for top new reps

Territory-based outside sales with residual income and merit-based advancement. Best for experienced (ideally 3+ years outside sales) closers who want flexible schedules and leadership paths.

Employer: Dutuc

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

In-person communications role focused on customer engagement and product presentations. Great entry point if you’re talkative, friendly, and want to sharpen public-facing communication skills.

Employer: ICC Cable

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (inside sales)

Full-time (inside sales) Pay: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Inside sales/quoting role turning RFQs and specs into accurate quotes and orders. Strong fit if you like detail, numbers, and want a path into senior inside or outside sales in the electrical space.

Employer: The Morgan Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Lease apartments, tour prospects, and support residents at a multifamily community. Good if you have customer service or sales experience and want bonuses, benefits, and growth in property management.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume plus a short note can go a long way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.