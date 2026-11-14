Houston’s industrial scene is busy right now – lots of shops, warehouses, and plants are hiring people who like hands-on work. Here are several solid manufacturing and production roles around the city.

Employer: 48forty Solutions

Location: 4847 Blaffer St, Houston, TX 77026

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hr + piece rate (up to ~$26/hr)

Build and repair wooden pallets Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM. Very physical, fast-paced work with overtime potential, daily pay access, PTO, 401(k), and full benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Clayton Services (recruiting for a client)

Location: North Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $128,000–$145,000/year

Lead QA/QC and electrical testing in an industrial control panel shop. High-responsibility role overseeing inspections, standards (NEC, NFPA 70E, UL 508A), and a technical team, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: NOV

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Assemble mechanical parts in a busy, non-climate-controlled warehouse. You’ll work from bills of material, run cranes and forklifts, and do visual inspections while following strict safety rules.

Employer: MLB Workforce (staffing for a steel company)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19–$21/hour to start

Run flame cutters, overhead cranes, and heavy steel machinery. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, with rotating shifts Monday–Saturday, plus 401(k) and health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: Jet Star Signs LLC

Location: Houston, TX 77064

Type: Full-time, in person

Hands-on role building custom commercial signs: channel letters, cabinets, and metal frames. Great fit if you have metal fabrication and welding experience and like detailed, custom work.

Employer: Panelmatic Inc.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Bridge engineering and production in a fabrication shop (laser cutting, press brake, welding, assembly). You’ll improve processes, maintain BOMs/routings, support quality, and help drive Lean/continuous improvement, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, second shift

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:30 PM–2:00 AM

Evening shift running repeat CNC production on lathes and mills (including 5‑axis). Ideal if you have 2+ years CNC experience, can read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, and like steady, repeatable work.

Employer: Constellation Industries

Location: Three fabrication facilities in Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Shop‑floor safety role in pipe fabrication – lots of time in the bays, not at a desk. You’ll run inspections, trainings, and OSHA compliance in English and Spanish, with health, vision, dental, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Tool and Die by H&H Inc.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $14–$19/hour

Entry-level metal stamping shop job polishing, sanding, and wrapping parts, with forklift training provided. Weekly pay, PTO, paid training, and room to move up if you want more responsibility.

Employer: Supera Fulfillment

Location: Houston, TX 77047

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Work in an ISO 13485/FDA‑registered facility assembling and packing medical kits. Great for detail‑oriented people who like clean, organized work with clear procedures, plus health benefits and PTO after a 3‑month probation.

Employer: Woodgrain

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Operate forklifts, move and stage material, and pull orders for a major millwork manufacturer. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays in a long‑standing, family‑owned company.

Employer: Prime Downhole Manufacturing

Location: Houston, TX 77073

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Keep materials flowing for a manufacturing operation by running forklifts, staging orders, and updating inventory. Includes health, vision, dental, PTO, and more; needs 1+ year forklift and 2+ years material handling experience.

Employer: Haver Filling Systems, Inc. / Haver & Boecker USA

Location: Based in Houston, TX – travel ~75–90% across the U.S.

Type: Full-time

Travel-heavy role installing and servicing industrial liquid filling equipment. Great fit if you have strong mechanical/electrical and PLC skills and want a competitive salary with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Houston shops tend to move fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.