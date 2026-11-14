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🏭 Houston Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Houston’s industrial scene is busy right now – lots of shops, warehouses, and plants are hiring people who like hands-on work. Here are several solid manufacturing and production roles around the city.
Manufacturing Associate – Pallet Builder/Repair
Employer: 48forty Solutions
Location: 4847 Blaffer St, Houston, TX 77026
Type: Full-time
Pay: $14/hr + piece rate (up to ~$26/hr)
Build and repair wooden pallets Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM. Very physical, fast-paced work with overtime potential, daily pay access, PTO, 401(k), and full benefits for eligible employees.
Electrical Quality Manager
Employer: Clayton Services (recruiting for a client)
Location: North Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Pay: $128,000–$145,000/year
Lead QA/QC and electrical testing in an industrial control panel shop. High-responsibility role overseeing inspections, standards (NEC, NFPA 70E, UL 508A), and a technical team, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
Mechanical Assembler
Employer: NOV
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Assemble mechanical parts in a busy, non-climate-controlled warehouse. You’ll work from bills of material, run cranes and forklifts, and do visual inspections while following strict safety rules.
Machine Operator – Steel Shop
Employer: MLB Workforce (staffing for a steel company)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $19–$21/hour to start
Run flame cutters, overhead cranes, and heavy steel machinery. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, with rotating shifts Monday–Saturday, plus 401(k) and health, dental, and vision insurance.
Lead Signage Fabricator
Employer: Jet Star Signs LLC
Location: Houston, TX 77064
Type: Full-time, in person
Hands-on role building custom commercial signs: channel letters, cabinets, and metal frames. Great fit if you have metal fabrication and welding experience and like detailed, custom work.
Manufacturing Engineering Technician
Employer: Panelmatic Inc.
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Bridge engineering and production in a fabrication shop (laser cutting, press brake, welding, assembly). You’ll improve processes, maintain BOMs/routings, support quality, and help drive Lean/continuous improvement, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.
CNC Production Machinist – Multi‑Axis Lathes & Mills
Employer: Not listed
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, second shift
Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:30 PM–2:00 AM
Evening shift running repeat CNC production on lathes and mills (including 5‑axis). Ideal if you have 2+ years CNC experience, can read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, and like steady, repeatable work.
Bilingual Safety Specialist – Industrial Pipe Fabrication
Employer: Constellation Industries
Location: Three fabrication facilities in Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: Competitive, based on experience
Shop‑floor safety role in pipe fabrication – lots of time in the bays, not at a desk. You’ll run inspections, trainings, and OSHA compliance in English and Spanish, with health, vision, dental, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Industrial General Laborer
Employer: Tool and Die by H&H Inc.
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $14–$19/hour
Entry-level metal stamping shop job polishing, sanding, and wrapping parts, with forklift training provided. Weekly pay, PTO, paid training, and room to move up if you want more responsibility.
Production Associate – Medical Kitting
Employer: Supera Fulfillment
Location: Houston, TX 77047
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $17–$18/hour
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM
Work in an ISO 13485/FDA‑registered facility assembling and packing medical kits. Great for detail‑oriented people who like clean, organized work with clear procedures, plus health benefits and PTO after a 3‑month probation.
Warehouse Associate – Material Handler
Employer: Woodgrain
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Operate forklifts, move and stage material, and pull orders for a major millwork manufacturer. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays in a long‑standing, family‑owned company.
Forklift Operator / Material Handler
Employer: Prime Downhole Manufacturing
Location: Houston, TX 77073
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $16–$18/hour
Keep materials flowing for a manufacturing operation by running forklifts, staging orders, and updating inventory. Includes health, vision, dental, PTO, and more; needs 1+ year forklift and 2+ years material handling experience.
Field Service Technician – Liquid Filling Equipment
Employer: Haver Filling Systems, Inc. / Haver & Boecker USA
Location: Based in Houston, TX – travel ~75–90% across the U.S.
Type: Full-time
Travel-heavy role installing and servicing industrial liquid filling equipment. Great fit if you have strong mechanical/electrical and PLC skills and want a competitive salary with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Houston shops tend to move fast when they find the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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