Houston’s legal market is buzzing right now—lots of firms are hiring, from boutiques to Am Law 100 and even fintech. If you’re open to a move, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Houston, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Draft, review, and negotiate master trade agreements for physical and financial energy commodity deals. Great fit if you like complex contracts, risk spotting, and working closely with in‑house Legal and business teams.

Employer: Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP (Am Law 100)

(Am Law 100) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time / Part-time, Remote or Hybrid options

Salary: Competitive, full benefits (no range listed)

National firm with openings at all experience levels for labor & employment litigators. Texas bar required; you can work fully remote or hybrid and get mentorship, trial exposure, and bonus + student debt repayment assistance.

Employer: Jobot (for a Texas trial firm client)

Jobot (for a Texas trial firm client) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 per year

High‑stakes commercial litigation role with real trial time early in your career. Ideal for T14 grads with 1–3 years of litigation experience who want to be in court, not stuck in document review.

Employer: Axiom

Location: Houston, TX (onsite/hybrid; also open to other major markets)

(onsite/hybrid; also open to other major markets) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $104,500 – $325,000 total comp (role/experience dependent)

Junior–midlevel commercial contracts attorney role focused on MSAs, SOWs, NDAs, vendor/supplier and purchase agreements, especially for manufacturing clients. Great if you have 5–10 years of in‑house or Big Law commercial work and like high‑volume, process‑driven contracting.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois (Am Law 100)

(Am Law 100) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match

Join a national professional liability team defending D&O, legal malpractice, E&O, and A&E claims. Looking for 2–7 years of experience and Texas Bar admission.

Employer: Taylor Root (for a boutique firm)

(for a boutique firm) Location: Downtown Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 + bonus (1,800 billable hours)

Boutique firm handling commercial and business litigation with heavy real estate work. Seeking 4–8 years of litigation experience; strong benefits including 401(k) with contributions.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match

Corporate associate role for attorneys with 4–7 years in corporate and real estate transactions, including M&A. Texas bar required; you’ll work on governance, finance, securities, and deal work for companies of all sizes.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Houston firm)

(for a Houston firm) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $250,000 base, DOE

Commercial/residential real estate attorney role at a full‑service firm with an award‑winning real estate practice. Work on acquisitions, dispositions, finance, capital formation, leasing, and landlord/tenant matters for mid‑size to Fortune 500 clients.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential firm)

(confidential firm) Location: Houston, TX (local presence required), Fully Remote role

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000 base

100% transactional commercial real estate practice—no litigation. Handle purchase/sale agreements, leasing, finance, and closings end‑to‑end. Requires 3+ years of CRE transactional experience and active Texas Bar.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Houston boutique)

(for a Houston boutique) Location: Houston, TX (remote with at least 3 days/week in office)

(remote with at least 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 base

Senior/associate commercial real estate attorney role at a business law boutique. Manage acquisitions, sales, leasing, and related work with significant autonomy; about 125 billable hours/month and strong client contact.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a regional firm)

(for a regional firm) Location: Greater Houston, TX (5 days/week in office)

(5 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $190,000 base + productivity bonuses

Junior corporate transactional associate role covering M&A, commercial real estate, and financing deals. Looking for 1–5 years of corporate experience, Texas bar, and interest in a true partner‑track with ~1,500 billable hours.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a PI trial firm)

(for a PI trial firm) Location: Houston, TX (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive contingency‑based comp; potential up to $250K+ depending on results (no exact base listed)

Plaintiff personal injury role handling auto, premises, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and more. Texas bar required; strong trial‑focused environment with referral fee sharing and standard benefits.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a leading class action firm)

(for a leading class action firm) Location: Houston, TX (roles include remote options)

(roles include remote options) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base up to $200,000 + bonus potential up to $300,000 (total up to $500,000)

Senior plaintiff‑side wage & hour litigator for a top U.S. class/collective action firm. Handle FLSA and state wage/hour cases end‑to‑end; need 5–10 years of complex litigation and strong motion/class action experience.

Employer: gpac (for a Houston firm)

(for a Houston firm) Location: Houston, TX (100% in-office)

(100% in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000

Early‑career associate role (1–3 years experience) for someone with a business background (finance, accounting, M&A). Great if you want close mentorship while building a business‑focused practice.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Houston, TX (Remote‑first, US‑based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (TX range): $164,000 – $224,000 base + equity & stipends

Transactional counsel role on Affirm’s Commercial Legal (Revenue) team, negotiating global commercial agreements and building playbooks and processes. Best for attorneys with 5+ years tech/fintech transactional experience and strong privacy/data knowledge.

Employer: Law Office of Ali Younes, PLLC

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Generalist paralegal role supporting litigation, probate, estate planning, real estate, and more. Offers a flexible schedule, paid time off, paid sick time, and free parking.

Employer: Ozlat Injury Lawyers

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $29.00/hour + discretionary bonus

Personal injury firm role handling pre‑lit and litigation tasks: demands, medical records, petitions, discovery, and client contact. Some litigation experience preferred; Spanish a plus; free parking and room to grow with a small, expanding firm.

Employer: Ozlat Injury Lawyers

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $33.00/hour + discretionary bonus

Oversee a 100+ auto accident docket, including depos prep, medical records, service, and trial dates. Good for a high‑volume PI paralegal who wants responsibility and future pay growth.

Employer: Ozlat Injury Lawyers

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour + discretionary bonus

Plaintiff PI role managing a 100+ auto docket, including depos, motions, and trial prep. Open to first‑year attorneys; small firm setting with free parking and the chance to grow quickly.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Houston firms are moving fast on strong candidates right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.