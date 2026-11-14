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Houston
⚖️ Houston Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney & Paralegal Roles Up to $500K
12 days ago
Houston’s legal market is buzzing right now—lots of firms are hiring, from boutiques to Am Law 100 and even fintech. If you’re open to a move, this is a good moment to look around.
Contracts Paralegal (Energy Trading)
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Draft, review, and negotiate master trade agreements for physical and financial energy commodity deals. Great fit if you like complex contracts, risk spotting, and working closely with in‑house Legal and business teams.
Labor & Employment Attorneys
- Employer: Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP (Am Law 100)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time / Part-time, Remote or Hybrid options
- Salary: Competitive, full benefits (no range listed)
National firm with openings at all experience levels for labor & employment litigators. Texas bar required; you can work fully remote or hybrid and get mentorship, trial exposure, and bonus + student debt repayment assistance.
Commercial Trial Lawyer
- Employer: Jobot (for a Texas trial firm client)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 per year
High‑stakes commercial litigation role with real trial time early in your career. Ideal for T14 grads with 1–3 years of litigation experience who want to be in court, not stuck in document review.
Manufacturing Commercial Attorney
- Employer: Axiom
- Location: Houston, TX (onsite/hybrid; also open to other major markets)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $104,500 – $325,000 total comp (role/experience dependent)
Junior–midlevel commercial contracts attorney role focused on MSAs, SOWs, NDAs, vendor/supplier and purchase agreements, especially for manufacturing clients. Great if you have 5–10 years of in‑house or Big Law commercial work and like high‑volume, process‑driven contracting.
Professional Liability Associate Attorney
- Employer: Lewis Brisbois (Am Law 100)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, with medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match
Join a national professional liability team defending D&O, legal malpractice, E&O, and A&E claims. Looking for 2–7 years of experience and Texas Bar admission.
Associate Attorney – Commercial/Real Estate Litigation
- Employer: Taylor Root (for a boutique firm)
- Location: Downtown Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 + bonus (1,800 billable hours)
Boutique firm handling commercial and business litigation with heavy real estate work. Seeking 4–8 years of litigation experience; strong benefits including 401(k) with contributions.
Corporate Associate Attorney
- Employer: Lewis Brisbois
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive + medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match
Corporate associate role for attorneys with 4–7 years in corporate and real estate transactions, including M&A. Texas bar required; you’ll work on governance, finance, securities, and deal work for companies of all sizes.
Attorney – Real Estate – Houston – Up to 250K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Houston firm)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $250,000 base, DOE
Commercial/residential real estate attorney role at a full‑service firm with an award‑winning real estate practice. Work on acquisitions, dispositions, finance, capital formation, leasing, and landlord/tenant matters for mid‑size to Fortune 500 clients.
Attorney – Commercial Real Estate – Houston – 220K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential firm)
- Location: Houston, TX (local presence required), Fully Remote role
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $220,000 base
100% transactional commercial real estate practice—no litigation. Handle purchase/sale agreements, leasing, finance, and closings end‑to‑end. Requires 3+ years of CRE transactional experience and active Texas Bar.
Attorney – Commercial Real Estate – Houston – 180K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Houston boutique)
- Location: Houston, TX (remote with at least 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 base
Senior/associate commercial real estate attorney role at a business law boutique. Manage acquisitions, sales, leasing, and related work with significant autonomy; about 125 billable hours/month and strong client contact.
Attorney – Corporate – Houston – Up to 190K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a regional firm)
- Location: Greater Houston, TX (5 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $190,000 base + productivity bonuses
Junior corporate transactional associate role covering M&A, commercial real estate, and financing deals. Looking for 1–5 years of corporate experience, Texas bar, and interest in a true partner‑track with ~1,500 billable hours.
Attorney – Personal Injury – Houston – 250K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a PI trial firm)
- Location: Houston, TX (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive contingency‑based comp; potential up to $250K+ depending on results (no exact base listed)
Plaintiff personal injury role handling auto, premises, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and more. Texas bar required; strong trial‑focused environment with referral fee sharing and standard benefits.
Senior Attorney – Employment (Wage & Hour) – Up to 500K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a leading class action firm)
- Location: Houston, TX (roles include remote options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base up to $200,000 + bonus potential up to $300,000 (total up to $500,000)
Senior plaintiff‑side wage & hour litigator for a top U.S. class/collective action firm. Handle FLSA and state wage/hour cases end‑to‑end; need 5–10 years of complex litigation and strong motion/class action experience.
Corporate Practice – Business New Associate
- Employer: gpac (for a Houston firm)
- Location: Houston, TX (100% in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $170,000
Early‑career associate role (1–3 years experience) for someone with a business background (finance, accounting, M&A). Great if you want close mentorship while building a business‑focused practice.
Counsel II, Commercial
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Houston, TX (Remote‑first, US‑based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (TX range): $164,000 – $224,000 base + equity & stipends
Transactional counsel role on Affirm’s Commercial Legal (Revenue) team, negotiating global commercial agreements and building playbooks and processes. Best for attorneys with 5+ years tech/fintech transactional experience and strong privacy/data knowledge.
Paralegal (Part-Time)
- Employer: Law Office of Ali Younes, PLLC
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour
Generalist paralegal role supporting litigation, probate, estate planning, real estate, and more. Offers a flexible schedule, paid time off, paid sick time, and free parking.
Case Manager / Legal Assistant – Personal Injury
- Employer: Ozlat Injury Lawyers
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $29.00/hour + discretionary bonus
Personal injury firm role handling pre‑lit and litigation tasks: demands, medical records, petitions, discovery, and client contact. Some litigation experience preferred; Spanish a plus; free parking and room to grow with a small, expanding firm.
Personal Injury Paralegal
- Employer: Ozlat Injury Lawyers
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $33.00/hour + discretionary bonus
Oversee a 100+ auto accident docket, including depos prep, medical records, service, and trial dates. Good for a high‑volume PI paralegal who wants responsibility and future pay growth.
Plaintiff Personal Injury Attorney – First Year Associate Welcome
- Employer: Ozlat Injury Lawyers
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour + discretionary bonus
Plaintiff PI role managing a 100+ auto docket, including depos, motions, and trial prep. Open to first‑year attorneys; small firm setting with free parking and the chance to grow quickly.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Houston firms are moving fast on strong candidates right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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