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💻 Houston IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles from $55K–$300K+
Houston’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, cloud, and energy. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a remote role tied to Houston), there’s a lot to pick from this week.
Senior Data Scientist, Applied ML – Trading
Employer: Vitol | Location: Houston, TX (onsite, 5 days/week) | Type: Full-time
Work directly with energy traders to turn market questions into ML products that actually get used. Heavy focus on LLMs/NLP, time-series, MLOps (AWS, Docker, CI/CD) and taking models all the way into production.
Software Engineer Staff (E4) – Space Systems
Employer: Lockheed Martin Space | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
Build and test mission software for space programs using C/C++, RTOS, and full SDLC practices. Requires active Final Secret clearance and offers strong pay plus big-company benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).
DevOps & Platform Engineer
Employer: Liberty Energy | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Support and improve AWS, CI/CD, Terraform, GitHub, DevSecOps so product teams can ship faster and safer. Great fit if you like automation, platform reliability, and being the go-to for cloud tooling.
Senior Integration Engineer – Workday (Remote)
Employer: IDR, Inc. | Location: Remote, supporting a Houston client | Type: Full-time
Own API-driven Workday integrations (REST/SOAP), XML, and security patterns. Hands-on role for someone with 4+ years Workday integration experience who wants strong pay, full benefits, and remote flexibility.
Software Architect – AI Accelerated Engineering Lead
Employer: Slalom | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary (Architect band): $133,000 – $163,000 (up to $200K for Sr. Architect)
Lead GenAI-first software architecture across cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), microservices, and modern frontends. You’ll design AI-augmented SDLC flows, coach teams on AI tooling, and stay hands-on with modern DevOps.
Information Security Director
Employer: Hearst Newspapers | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000 – $150,000
Own security for the Hearst Newspapers group: policy, engineering, incident response, and vendor risk. Ideal for a CISSP with several years of hands-on security plus leadership experience.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend – Online Storage
Employer: Affirm | Location: Houston, TX (remote-first, US-based) | Type: Full-time
Salary (most US states): $173,000 – $233,000 (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: $195,000 – $255,000)
Build and run large-scale MySQL/TiDB platforms on Kubernetes, including control planes, zero-downtime migrations, and networking. Great for backend engineers who love distributed databases and infra.
Senior Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Functional Consultant
Employer: Crowe | Location: Houston, TX (consulting/travel) | Type: Full-time
Salary: $79,100 – $156,600
Lead D365 Finance implementations for manufacturing clients—GL, AP/AR, credit, cash, fixed assets. Mix of finance process design, configuration, testing, and client workshops.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Architect Appian BPM and low-code solutions on AWS/Azure/GCP, integrating with enterprise systems and automation tools. Senior leadership role guiding teams, cloud architecture, and process mining.
Planning & Optimization Advisor/Engineer
Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Use LP models and optimization to improve refinery and value-chain plans across the Gulf Coast. Strong fit for engineers with refinery planning, economics, or value chain optimization experience.
PQC – Post Quantum Cryptography Engineering, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Work on cloud security and crypto-hardening across IaaS/PaaS/SaaS—risk assessments, controls, monitoring, and remediation. Great for cloud security engineers interested in post-quantum topics.
CGI OpenGrid Implementation Analyst, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Support CGI OpenGrid rollouts—config, testing, integrations, and training—for utilities/energy clients. Good match if you know field service or asset management platforms.
Field Service Operations – Technical DevOps Consultant, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Blend DevOps practices with field service tech (SAP, Salesforce, Maximo, ESRI, IFS). You’ll manage releases, integrations, and data-driven improvements for operations teams.
Commodities Trading Systems Consultant, Manager
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Lead CTRM/ETRM implementations (Allegro, RightAngle, Endur, SAP) for trading and risk teams. Mix of project management, system design, and process optimization in commodities.
Managed Services – Epic Certified Senior Associate (Beaker, Radiant, Willow)
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Support Epic environments for healthcare clients—config, incident handling, enhancements, and optimization. Requires Epic certification and experience in clinical or hospital IT.
FME Developer Consultant, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Use FME and Esri ArcGIS to build GIS solutions for planning, environment, and transportation. Great for GIS developers who enjoy data pipelines, mapping, and client-facing work.
Field Service Operations – Technical Integration Consultant, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Focus on systems integration for field service and operations—interfaces, data flows, troubleshooting, and documentation. Good fit if you like stitching platforms together.
Immersive AV Technician – System Engineer
Employer: Igloo Vision | Location: Houston, TX (The Ion) + travel | Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000 – $57,000
Hands-on role with immersive AV and shared VR systems—installations, cabling, media servers, and live event support. Includes ~50% travel and a chance to grow deep AV/IT skills.
Senior Director, VCO/Plan AI Platform Strategy & Integration
Employer: Phillips 66 | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $173,261 – $314,600
Executive-level role owning the VCO/Plan AI platform strategy across planning, trading, refining, and operations. Lead cross-functional AI platform teams, set roadmaps, and drive measurable value in the energy business.
CGI OpenGrid Implementation Consultant, Manager
Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Manage OpenGrid implementations end to end—planning, config, integrations, and training—for utilities and field operations. People leadership plus deep platform and asset/work management focus.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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