Houston’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, cloud, and energy. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a remote role tied to Houston), there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: Vitol | Location: Houston, TX (onsite, 5 days/week) | Type: Full-time

Work directly with energy traders to turn market questions into ML products that actually get used. Heavy focus on LLMs/NLP, time-series, MLOps (AWS, Docker, CI/CD) and taking models all the way into production.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Build and test mission software for space programs using C/C++, RTOS, and full SDLC practices. Requires active Final Secret clearance and offers strong pay plus big-company benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).

Employer: Liberty Energy | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Support and improve AWS, CI/CD, Terraform, GitHub, DevSecOps so product teams can ship faster and safer. Great fit if you like automation, platform reliability, and being the go-to for cloud tooling.

Employer: IDR, Inc. | Location: Remote, supporting a Houston client | Type: Full-time

Own API-driven Workday integrations (REST/SOAP), XML, and security patterns. Hands-on role for someone with 4+ years Workday integration experience who wants strong pay, full benefits, and remote flexibility.

Employer: Slalom | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary (Architect band): $133,000 – $163,000 (up to $200K for Sr. Architect)

Lead GenAI-first software architecture across cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), microservices, and modern frontends. You’ll design AI-augmented SDLC flows, coach teams on AI tooling, and stay hands-on with modern DevOps.

Employer: Hearst Newspapers | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000

Own security for the Hearst Newspapers group: policy, engineering, incident response, and vendor risk. Ideal for a CISSP with several years of hands-on security plus leadership experience.

Employer: Affirm | Location: Houston, TX (remote-first, US-based) | Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $173,000 – $233,000 (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: $195,000 – $255,000)

Build and run large-scale MySQL/TiDB platforms on Kubernetes, including control planes, zero-downtime migrations, and networking. Great for backend engineers who love distributed databases and infra.

Employer: Crowe | Location: Houston, TX (consulting/travel) | Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,100 – $156,600

Lead D365 Finance implementations for manufacturing clients—GL, AP/AR, credit, cash, fixed assets. Mix of finance process design, configuration, testing, and client workshops.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Architect Appian BPM and low-code solutions on AWS/Azure/GCP, integrating with enterprise systems and automation tools. Senior leadership role guiding teams, cloud architecture, and process mining.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Use LP models and optimization to improve refinery and value-chain plans across the Gulf Coast. Strong fit for engineers with refinery planning, economics, or value chain optimization experience.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Work on cloud security and crypto-hardening across IaaS/PaaS/SaaS—risk assessments, controls, monitoring, and remediation. Great for cloud security engineers interested in post-quantum topics.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Support CGI OpenGrid rollouts—config, testing, integrations, and training—for utilities/energy clients. Good match if you know field service or asset management platforms.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Blend DevOps practices with field service tech (SAP, Salesforce, Maximo, ESRI, IFS). You’ll manage releases, integrations, and data-driven improvements for operations teams.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead CTRM/ETRM implementations (Allegro, RightAngle, Endur, SAP) for trading and risk teams. Mix of project management, system design, and process optimization in commodities.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Support Epic environments for healthcare clients—config, incident handling, enhancements, and optimization. Requires Epic certification and experience in clinical or hospital IT.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Use FME and Esri ArcGIS to build GIS solutions for planning, environment, and transportation. Great for GIS developers who enjoy data pipelines, mapping, and client-facing work.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Focus on systems integration for field service and operations—interfaces, data flows, troubleshooting, and documentation. Good fit if you like stitching platforms together.

Employer: Igloo Vision | Location: Houston, TX (The Ion) + travel | Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $57,000

Hands-on role with immersive AV and shared VR systems—installations, cabling, media servers, and live event support. Includes ~50% travel and a chance to grow deep AV/IT skills.

Employer: Phillips 66 | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $173,261 – $314,600

Executive-level role owning the VCO/Plan AI platform strategy across planning, trading, refining, and operations. Lead cross-functional AI platform teams, set roadmaps, and drive measurable value in the energy business.

Employer: PwC | Location: Houston, TX | Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Manage OpenGrid implementations end to end—planning, config, integrations, and training—for utilities and field operations. People leadership plus deep platform and asset/work management focus.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.