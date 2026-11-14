Houston’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from the Med Center to Cypress and the suburbs. Here are several solid roles hiring across clinics, hospitals, and home care.

Employer: Adaptive Home Health

Location: Cypress, TX (field-based)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday + occasional weekends

Salary: $100,000–$130,000/year (productivity-based)

Deliver in-home OT evaluations and visits focused on safety, ADLs/IADLs, and functional independence. This role stands out for its high earning potential, schedule flexibility, and tech-forward tools (AI scribe, smart routing) that cut down on documentation.

Employer: The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Competitive (plus $10,000 sign-on; strong benefits & retirement)

Outpatient adult psychiatrist role serving patients with serious mental illness in a community setting. Good fit if you want mission-driven work with underserved populations, leadership on a multidisciplinary team, and stable public-sector style benefits.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive physician employment agreement + full benefits

Lead and grow the cardiothoracic surgery service line, including complex cardiac and thoracic cases and robotic procedures. Includes core faculty duties for a Thoracic Surgery Fellowship and access to a modern hospital with da Vinci robots and a new patient tower.

Employer: Curative (recruiting for Baylor College of Medicine)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, academic

Salary: Not listed

Join BCM’s Department of Dermatology providing outpatient and inpatient consultative care while teaching residents and students. Great for someone who wants academic medicine, diverse patient populations (including Harris Health), and room for research or QI projects.

Employer: Empower Pharmacy

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on compounding role preparing customized non-sterile meds (creams, capsules, solutions) in a high-growth 503A/503B setting. Ideal if you have 1+ year compounding experience, CPhT or trainee license, and want strong benefits plus career growth in a fast-moving pharmacy operation.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform routine, stat, and complex histology/cytology procedures to support pathology. Requires AS degree in Histology and HT(ASCP) or HTL(ASCP); 3+ years’ histology experience preferred. Great match if you want a pediatric top-ranked hospital with strong values and long-term career paths.

Employer: Optum / Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

Location: Houston, TX (Memorial Villages)

Type: PRN LVN (Per Diem)

Pay: $20–$36/hour (based on experience & level)

Provide nursing care in a multi-specialty clinic under RN/MD supervision. Good for LVNs who want flexible PRN hours with a large, well-known system and access to a broad benefits package if you move into eligible roles.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Collect venous and capillary samples, process specimens, and support the lab across all age groups. Two–three years’ phlebotomy experience preferred plus BCLS (AHA or Red Cross). Comes with HCA’s robust benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a modern hospital setting.

Employer: MedPro USA Health Services, LLC

Location: Greater Houston (Houston, Cypress, Spring & nearby)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, and PRN

Pay: From $13/hour, ~10–25 hours/week to start

Provide in-home personal care (ADLs, mobility, meals, light housekeeping, companionship). Options for regular shifts or flexible PRN work, with extra pay possible for short-notice or specialized RN-delegated assignments.

Employer: Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, fellowship year (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Post-professional fellowship for OTs (or SLPs per license section) focused on advanced rehab in a specialty area, with heavy mentorship, education, and supervised patient care. Ideal if you’re early in your career and want structured training in hand/upper extremity rehab.

Employer: Heartful Senior Care, LLC

Location: Clear Lake, TX

Type: Part-time, in-home care

Pay: $13–$14/hour

Assist seniors with personal care, ADLs, mobility, and basic health-related tasks under RN delegation when needed. Best for caregivers with 1–2+ years of home care experience who want steady part-time work and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Complete Allergy and Asthma

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $24/hour

Lead LVN role in an allergy/asthma clinic: train and mentor staff, manage inventory and prior auths, and provide direct patient care (allergy testing, oral immunotherapy, PFTs). Good step up if you’re an LVN ready for leadership and coordination responsibilities.

Employer: Cypress Dental Excellence / Heartland Dental

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Entry-level friendly role assisting hygienists with patient care, room setup, and Dentrix charting. Monday–Friday schedule (Fridays off) with strong training, benefits, and growth paths through Heartland Dental’s large support network.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX (Texas Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Support the Baylor College of Medicine OBGYN clinic at The Pavilion for Women: room patients, coordinate schedules, assist with clinical care, and manage follow-up. Great if you’re an MA who wants women’s health experience in a large, mission-driven system.

Employer: UTHealth Houston

Location: Houston, TX (77054)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; 100% paid medical premiums for full-time staff

Work with neurology patients (epilepsy, MS, stroke, movement disorders, etc.) handling vitals, rooming, procedures, and follow-up. Standout perks include fully paid medical insurance, generous PTO (around 37–38 days/year), pension, and strong work–life benefits.

Employer: New Directions Therapeutic Center, LLC

Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time (~15 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Review behavioral health notes for accuracy and compliance in the EHR. Good fit if you have 2+ years in behavioral health, strong attention to detail, and want flexible, hybrid work focused on documentation quality rather than direct patient care.

Employer: MD Anderson Cancer Center

Location: Houston, TX (multiple ATC sites)

Type: Full-time, 11:00am–7:30pm, rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: $38,000–$57,000/year

Support cancer patients in busy infusion/treatment centers with vitals, transport, equipment cleaning, and basic care tasks. Comes with zero-premium medical insurance, pension, tuition assistance, and big-name experience at a world-renowned cancer center.

Employer: Magdou Health, LLC

Location: Houston, TX (East Houston)

Type: Part-time (~12 hours/week)

Pay: $15/hour

Move patients safely by wheelchair or stretcher between care areas, following infection control and safety protocols. Great entry point if you have patient care or customer service experience and want to be close to the clinical team without doing hands-on nursing.

Employer: Modern Pain Management

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Pay: $110,000–$120,000/year

See 25–30 patients per day in a pain clinic, handling exams, diagnostics, prescribing, and ordering procedures under a board-certified pain physician. Strong fit for NPs/PAs who want clinic hours, solid pay, and focused experience in chronic and acute pain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Houston’s healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.