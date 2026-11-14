Houston’s HR scene is busy right now—lots of companies are hiring for people who can recruit, coordinate staffing, and manage HR systems. If you’re in Human Resources, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Five Star Holding

Five Star Holding Location: Houston, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns the full recruiting strategy for the company—partnering with hiring managers, leading analytics, and mentoring the TA team. Great fit if you’re data-driven, bilingual English/Spanish, and comfortable as both a strategist and hands-on recruiter, especially with Paycom experience.

Employer: Hunter+Sage

Hunter+Sage Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll coordinate workers’ comp and insurance claims from start to finish, working closely with carriers and internal teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in workers’ comp or claims, strong Excel skills, and like turning data into safety and risk insights.

Employer: Group 1 Automotive (Fortune 250)

(Fortune 250) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focused on Workday configuration for payroll, time, and absence, this role partners with HR, Payroll, and Finance to improve systems and processes. Good match if you have 3+ years of Workday PATT configuration, love testing and troubleshooting, and want to be in a large, established organization.

Employer: Kinaxis

Location: Remote – US or Canada (open to Houston-based candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role supporting a global Sales organization with strategic workforce planning and proactive pipelines. Best for someone who’s partnered with senior leaders, built long-term talent communities, and wants a fully remote, high-impact TA position.

Employer: Directive (B2B marketing agency)

(B2B marketing agency) Location: Remote US (Houston applicants welcome)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll recruit across SEO, Paid Media, Programmatic, Content, and RevOps roles in a fast-paced agency. Great if you have 5+ years TA in high-growth environments, experience hiring marketers across US/Canada/UK/Mexico, and want strong benefits plus fully remote work.

Employer: Koch Specialty Plant Services (Koch Engineered Solutions)

Location: Northeast Houston, TX (on-site, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role coordinates craft staffing and logistics for industrial turnaround projects nationwide—scheduling, site access, and workforce planning. Good fit if you’ve handled high-volume staffing or scheduling, are comfortable in industrial/construction settings, and can work some overtime during busy seasons.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.