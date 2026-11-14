Houston’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, from high-end hotels to neighborhood spots and airport gigs. If you’re ready to work hard and be around people, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule and experience.

Employer: Wolfgang Puck Catering

Wolfgang Puck Catering Location: Houston, TX

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000 + bonus (up to 25% of base)

Type: Full-time

Lead culinary operations for high-end catering, corporate dining, and large events. Great fit for an experienced chef who wants creative menu control, leadership responsibility, and strong benefits.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Cypress, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Provide haircuts, color, and treatments inside a fitness club spa setting. Ideal if you’re a licensed cosmetologist with 1–3 years’ experience who enjoys steady clients and staying current on trends.

Employer: Eurest USA

Location: Houston, TX (2727 W Holcombe Blvd)

Pay: $19.28/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Entry-level back-of-house role keeping the kitchen clean and organized—sweeping, dishwashing, moving supplies. No experience needed and full-time benefits available.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Mix dough, prep fillings, and help bake breads, cakes, and pastries while serving bakery customers. Good for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates who like hands-on kitchen work and staying active.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run a high-volume restaurant, lead managers and crew, and drive results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Comes with vacation, medical, and education benefits for experienced quick-service or retail leaders.

Employer: LBA Hospitality

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Prepare hotel menu items to brand standards, manage prep and food safety, and keep the kitchen organized. Includes quarterly bonus potential, PTO, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: SSP America

Location: Houston, TX (IAH Airport)

Pay: $15.25/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep restaurant areas and dishes clean across multiple airport concepts, with free parking, employee meals, and medical plan options. Good fit if you want steady hours and don’t mind fast-paced, physical work.

Employer: LBA Hospitality

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Front-desk hotel role handling check-ins, reservations, payments, and guest questions. Great if you like people-facing work, problem-solving, and occasional Manager-on-Duty responsibility.

Employer: Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria

Location: Houston, TX (Uptown/Galleria)

Type: Part-time / On-call

Serve at weddings, corporate events, and banquets in a busy hotel setting. Flexible, event-based shifts—good side gig if you enjoy fast-paced service and polished hospitality.

Employer: Hotel Daphne (Bunkhouse)

Location: Houston, TX (Heights)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the culinary program for Hypsi (Italian restaurant), Bar Daphne, and events at a One MICHELIN Key hotel. Strong fit for a chef with at least 3 years’ leadership experience who wants to build menus, manage multiple outlets, and enjoy solid benefits.

Employer: Bayou City Wings

Location: Houston, TX

Pay: $10 – $11/hour

Type: Part-time (approx. 25–30 hrs/week)

Greet guests, manage the wait list, and coordinate seating to keep service flowing. Great entry role if you’re friendly, organized, and want restaurant experience with a flexible schedule.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Range not specified

Range not specified Type: Full-time

Help lead a busy convenience/foodservice location—overseeing staff, food quality, and store standards. Comes with PTO, health coverage, 401(k), bonuses, and strong “promote from within” culture.

Employer: Tavo's Mexican Grill

Location: Cypress, TX

Pay: $12 – $14/hour (según experiencia)

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned)

Cocina en un restaurante mexicano: preparar estaciones, seguir listas de producción, mantener la cocina limpia y trabajar fines de semana y días festivos. Piden al menos 6 meses de experiencia en cocina.

Employer: Jonathan's the Rub – Bridgeland

Jonathan's the Rub – Bridgeland Location: Cypress, TX

Pay: $30 – $50/hour (with tips)

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Serve in an upscale dining room with focus on wine and craft cocktails. Best for experienced servers (2+ years) who want high earning potential, a steady schedule, and a polished service environment.

Employer: Urban Mutt Retreat

Location: Cypress, TX

Pay: $15 – $40/hour (employment) or building lease option

Type: Full-time or Part-time / or Independent building rental

Choose between working as a paid groomer with an existing client base or leasing a dedicated grooming building to run your own business. Great for experienced groomers ready to grow their income and brand.

Employer: Generations QSB LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Pay: $8 – $12/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Flexible role helping with multiple tasks—customer service, cleaning, and general support. Requires TABC and Food Handler certifications; good for someone who likes variety and learning different parts of the business.

Employer: Smoothie King

Location: Houston, TX (12710 W Lake Houston Pkwy)

Pay: $9.50 – $10/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Make smoothies, keep the store clean, and help guests with fitness-focused drink choices. Great first job or side job with flexible shifts, employee discounts, and paid training.

Employer: MarketSquare African Farmers Market

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: In-person (hours not specified)

Cut and prepare meat and fish, operate processing equipment, and keep the work area sanitized. Good for someone with knife skills who enjoys hands-on work and helping customers choose fresh products.

Employer: CALIENTE

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Not specified (likely on-site restaurant role)

Handle ingredient prep, basic cooking, dishwashing, and kitchen cleaning in a busy restaurant. Nice fit if you’re reliable, want to learn more kitchen skills, and like a team-focused environment.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Houston’s hospitality jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.