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Houston
🍽️ Houston & Cypress Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles from $9–$105K+
12 days ago
Houston’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, from high-end hotels to neighborhood spots and airport gigs. If you’re ready to work hard and be around people, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule and experience.
Catering Executive Chef – Wolfgang Puck Catering
- Employer: Wolfgang Puck Catering
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: $95,000 – $105,000 + bonus (up to 25% of base)
- Type: Full-time
Lead culinary operations for high-end catering, corporate dining, and large events. Great fit for an experienced chef who wants creative menu control, leadership responsibility, and strong benefits.
HairStylist – Life Time Inc.
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Provide haircuts, color, and treatments inside a fitness club spa setting. Ideal if you’re a licensed cosmetologist with 1–3 years’ experience who enjoys steady clients and staying current on trends.
Food Service Utility – Eurest USA (Kelsey-Seybold)
- Employer: Eurest USA
- Location: Houston, TX (2727 W Holcombe Blvd)
- Pay: $19.28/hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
Entry-level back-of-house role keeping the kitchen clean and organized—sweeping, dishwashing, moving supplies. No experience needed and full-time benefits available.
Bakery Clerk – El Rancho Supermercado
- Employer: El Rancho Supermercado
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Mix dough, prep fillings, and help bake breads, cakes, and pastries while serving bakery customers. Good for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates who like hands-on kitchen work and staying active.
General Manager – McDonald’s (Franchise)
- Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Run a high-volume restaurant, lead managers and crew, and drive results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Comes with vacation, medical, and education benefits for experienced quick-service or retail leaders.
Cook – LBA Hospitality
- Employer: LBA Hospitality
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Prepare hotel menu items to brand standards, manage prep and food safety, and keep the kitchen organized. Includes quarterly bonus potential, PTO, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts.
Utility/Dishwasher – SSP America (IAH Airport)
- Employer: SSP America
- Location: Houston, TX (IAH Airport)
- Pay: $15.25/hour
- Type: Full-time
Keep restaurant areas and dishes clean across multiple airport concepts, with free parking, employee meals, and medical plan options. Good fit if you want steady hours and don’t mind fast-paced, physical work.
Guest Service Representative – LBA Hospitality
- Employer: LBA Hospitality
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Front-desk hotel role handling check-ins, reservations, payments, and guest questions. Great if you like people-facing work, problem-solving, and occasional Manager-on-Duty responsibility.
Banquet Server (On-Call) – Hilton Houston Post Oak
- Employer: Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria
- Location: Houston, TX (Uptown/Galleria)
- Type: Part-time / On-call
Serve at weddings, corporate events, and banquets in a busy hotel setting. Flexible, event-based shifts—good side gig if you enjoy fast-paced service and polished hospitality.
Executive Chef – Hotel Daphne
- Employer: Hotel Daphne (Bunkhouse)
- Location: Houston, TX (Heights)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead the culinary program for Hypsi (Italian restaurant), Bar Daphne, and events at a One MICHELIN Key hotel. Strong fit for a chef with at least 3 years’ leadership experience who wants to build menus, manage multiple outlets, and enjoy solid benefits.
Host – Bayou City Wings
- Employer: Bayou City Wings
- Location: Houston, TX
- Pay: $10 – $11/hour
- Type: Part-time (approx. 25–30 hrs/week)
Greet guests, manage the wait list, and coordinate seating to keep service flowing. Great entry role if you’re friendly, organized, and want restaurant experience with a flexible schedule.
Assistant Restaurant Leader (Assistant Manager) – 7-Eleven
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Range not specified
- Type: Full-time
Help lead a busy convenience/foodservice location—overseeing staff, food quality, and store standards. Comes with PTO, health coverage, 401(k), bonuses, and strong “promote from within” culture.
Cocinero – Tavo's Mexican Grill
- Employer: Tavo's Mexican Grill
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Pay: $12 – $14/hour (según experiencia)
- Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned)
Cocina en un restaurante mexicano: preparar estaciones, seguir listas de producción, mantener la cocina limpia y trabajar fines de semana y días festivos. Piden al menos 6 meses de experiencia en cocina.
Upscale Restaurant Server – Jonathan's the Rub (Bridgeland)
- Employer: Jonathan's the Rub – Bridgeland
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Pay: $30 – $50/hour (with tips)
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
Serve in an upscale dining room with focus on wine and craft cocktails. Best for experienced servers (2+ years) who want high earning potential, a steady schedule, and a polished service environment.
Dog Groomer – Urban Mutt Retreat
- Employer: Urban Mutt Retreat
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Pay: $15 – $40/hour (employment) or building lease option
- Type: Full-time or Part-time / or Independent building rental
Choose between working as a paid groomer with an existing client base or leasing a dedicated grooming building to run your own business. Great for experienced groomers ready to grow their income and brand.
Pizzeria All-Rounder – Generations QSB LLC
- Employer: Generations QSB LLC
- Location: Houston, TX
- Pay: $8 – $12/hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Flexible role helping with multiple tasks—customer service, cleaning, and general support. Requires TABC and Food Handler certifications; good for someone who likes variety and learning different parts of the business.
Team Member – Smoothie King
- Employer: Smoothie King
- Location: Houston, TX (12710 W Lake Houston Pkwy)
- Pay: $9.50 – $10/hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Make smoothies, keep the store clean, and help guests with fitness-focused drink choices. Great first job or side job with flexible shifts, employee discounts, and paid training.
Meat Butcher – MarketSquare African Farmers Market
- Employer: MarketSquare African Farmers Market
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: In-person (hours not specified)
Cut and prepare meat and fish, operate processing equipment, and keep the work area sanitized. Good for someone with knife skills who enjoys hands-on work and helping customers choose fresh products.
Prep Cook – CALIENTE
- Employer: CALIENTE
- Location: Houston, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Not specified (likely on-site restaurant role)
Handle ingredient prep, basic cooking, dishwashing, and kitchen cleaning in a busy restaurant. Nice fit if you’re reliable, want to learn more kitchen skills, and like a team-focused environment.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Houston’s hospitality jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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