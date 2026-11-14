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👔 Houston Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
Houston’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in energy, construction, tech, and healthcare. If you’ve got management or project leadership experience, there are several strong options here.
Risk Lead – Remote, Utility-Scale EPC
Employer: Qcells EPC
Location: Houston, TX (remote, Houston-based)
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Not listed
Lead independent risk oversight for large solar and battery storage EPC projects. Great fit if you have 7+ years in EPC/construction/project controls and want a high-impact role focused on execution, cost, or technical risk with up to 30% travel.
Director of Strategic Initiatives & Operations – Healthcare
Employer: Nutex Health
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Key right hand to the COO/CMO, driving enterprise-wide projects, strategy, and performance. Ideal for someone with 7–10 years in healthcare strategy/operations who enjoys executive-facing work, dashboards, and cross-functional leadership.
General Manager – Transformer Field Services
Employer: RESA Power
Location: Houston, TX / Texas (travel up to 30%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$190,000 + full benefits
Own P&L, sales, operations, and safety for a transformer field services location. Strong match if you have 10+ years in electrical services operations, proven leadership, and a track record of beating budgets.
Project Estimation Manager – Hybrid/Remote, Renewables
Employer: EDF power solutions North America
Location: Houston, TX (hybrid or remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,200–$158,700 (typical start $114,300–$133,350)
Lead the end-to-end estimation process for large renewable projects (wind, solar, storage). Great for someone with 5+ years in renewable project development/valuation and strong analytics, with bonus points for Python/data engineering skills.
Team Manager | Bilingual (Spanish) – Remote Banking Program
Employer: Sutherland
Location: Remote – Houston, TX area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage a new banking/financial services support team, focused on coaching, performance, and client presentations. Requires 1–2+ years BPO team lead/manager experience and Spanish–English fluency.
Project Manager – Power Delivery
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Houston, TX (regional, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run electric transmission, distribution, and substation projects from proposal through closeout. Best for 7–10+ years in T&D/utility project management with strong schedule, cost, and client-facing skills.
Project Manager – Physician Wellness
Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead physician wellness and burnout-reduction initiatives aligned with the AMA Joy in Medicine framework. Great fit if you have 4+ years in projects/healthcare/HR and want to focus on clinician well-being and engagement.
Project Manager – Commercial Construction
Employer: Build Partners USA LLC (recruiting for a Houston GC)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$130,000 base + bonuses & allowances
Manage ground-up commercial projects ($1M–$20M) across retail, office, restaurant, and medical. Ideal for 5+ years as a PM with a commercial GC and strong Procore skills.
General Manager – Domino’s Store
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Cypress, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive + bonus (exact amount not listed)
Run all day-to-day operations for a single store: staffing, service, food safety, and profitability. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 5%, PTO, and discounts; needs 1+ year GM experience in a fast-paced service setting.
Property Manager – 300-Unit Community
Employer: Asden Management
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Oversee a 300-unit residential property, including staff, maintenance, leasing, and collections. Requires 5+ years in residential property management (200+ units in Houston) and offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
Project Manager – Construction (Hybrid)
Employer: Not listed (via Indeed)
Location: Houston, TX 77057 (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $63,500–$76,600 per year
Lead commercial and infrastructure construction projects from planning through delivery. Good step for PMs with construction site and scheduling experience plus tools like Procore, Bluebeam, Primavera.
Head of Product – Renewable Energy Software
Employer: Power Factors
Location: Houston, TX (listed market)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own product strategy and P&L across a renewables software portfolio, partnering tightly with the CTO. Best for a seasoned product executive with strong SaaS product leadership and renewable energy domain experience.
Assistant Project Manager – Trenchless Infrastructure
Employer: Vortex Companies, LLC
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support multiple water/sewer infrastructure projects with bids, contracts, schedules, and field coordination. Great entry-to-mid role for those with 1–3 years in construction/utilities looking to grow into full PM.
Digital Grid Modernization Lead, Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000–$410,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead digital grid modernization service management for utility clients, owning strategy, delivery quality, and executive relationships. Ideal for leaders with 8+ years in tech/service management and deep utility/digital grid experience.
Operations Manager in Training – Building Materials
Employer: SPEC Building Materials Corporation
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year
Rotational Manager in Training program covering sales, inventory, logistics, and branch leadership, leading to running your own branch. Great for candidates with a business degree and 2+ years in building materials or related.
Senior Manager, Digital Change Enablement
Employer: Phillips 66
Location: Houston, TX 77042
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,900–$221,100 base + bonus & strong benefits
Lead enterprise digital and AI change strategy, advising executives on workforce impacts, adoption, and value realization. Best for someone with 10+ years in large-scale change/transformations and experience with AI-enabled work.
Senior Project Manager – Construction (Hybrid)
Employer: Not listed (via Indeed)
Location: Houston, TX 77057 (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $91,600–$111,000 per year
Oversee complex commercial and infrastructure projects, leading teams, budgets, and schedules. Designed for senior-level construction PMs comfortable with tools like Procore, Bluebeam, Primavera P6 and managing large scopes.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume tweak for each role can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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