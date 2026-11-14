Houston’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in energy, construction, tech, and healthcare. If you’ve got management or project leadership experience, there are several strong options here.

Employer: Qcells EPC

Location: Houston, TX (remote, Houston-based)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead independent risk oversight for large solar and battery storage EPC projects. Great fit if you have 7+ years in EPC/construction/project controls and want a high-impact role focused on execution, cost, or technical risk with up to 30% travel.

Employer: Nutex Health

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Key right hand to the COO/CMO, driving enterprise-wide projects, strategy, and performance. Ideal for someone with 7–10 years in healthcare strategy/operations who enjoys executive-facing work, dashboards, and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: RESA Power

Location: Houston, TX / Texas (travel up to 30%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$190,000 + full benefits

Own P&L, sales, operations, and safety for a transformer field services location. Strong match if you have 10+ years in electrical services operations, proven leadership, and a track record of beating budgets.

Employer: EDF power solutions North America

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid or remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,200–$158,700 (typical start $114,300–$133,350)

Lead the end-to-end estimation process for large renewable projects (wind, solar, storage). Great for someone with 5+ years in renewable project development/valuation and strong analytics, with bonus points for Python/data engineering skills.

Employer: Sutherland

Location: Remote – Houston, TX area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a new banking/financial services support team, focused on coaching, performance, and client presentations. Requires 1–2+ years BPO team lead/manager experience and Spanish–English fluency.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Houston, TX (regional, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run electric transmission, distribution, and substation projects from proposal through closeout. Best for 7–10+ years in T&D/utility project management with strong schedule, cost, and client-facing skills.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead physician wellness and burnout-reduction initiatives aligned with the AMA Joy in Medicine framework. Great fit if you have 4+ years in projects/healthcare/HR and want to focus on clinician well-being and engagement.

Employer: Build Partners USA LLC (recruiting for a Houston GC)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000 base + bonuses & allowances

Manage ground-up commercial projects ($1M–$20M) across retail, office, restaurant, and medical. Ideal for 5+ years as a PM with a commercial GC and strong Procore skills.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Run all day-to-day operations for a single store: staffing, service, food safety, and profitability. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 5%, PTO, and discounts; needs 1+ year GM experience in a fast-paced service setting.

Employer: Asden Management

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Oversee a 300-unit residential property, including staff, maintenance, leasing, and collections. Requires 5+ years in residential property management (200+ units in Houston) and offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Not listed (via Indeed)

Location: Houston, TX 77057 (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,500–$76,600 per year

Lead commercial and infrastructure construction projects from planning through delivery. Good step for PMs with construction site and scheduling experience plus tools like Procore, Bluebeam, Primavera.

Employer: Power Factors

Location: Houston, TX (listed market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own product strategy and P&L across a renewables software portfolio, partnering tightly with the CTO. Best for a seasoned product executive with strong SaaS product leadership and renewable energy domain experience.

Employer: Vortex Companies, LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support multiple water/sewer infrastructure projects with bids, contracts, schedules, and field coordination. Great entry-to-mid role for those with 1–3 years in construction/utilities looking to grow into full PM.

Employer: PwC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$410,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead digital grid modernization service management for utility clients, owning strategy, delivery quality, and executive relationships. Ideal for leaders with 8+ years in tech/service management and deep utility/digital grid experience.

Employer: SPEC Building Materials Corporation

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year

Rotational Manager in Training program covering sales, inventory, logistics, and branch leadership, leading to running your own branch. Great for candidates with a business degree and 2+ years in building materials or related.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX 77042

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,900–$221,100 base + bonus & strong benefits

Lead enterprise digital and AI change strategy, advising executives on workforce impacts, adoption, and value realization. Best for someone with 10+ years in large-scale change/transformations and experience with AI-enabled work.

Employer: Not listed (via Indeed)

Location: Houston, TX 77057 (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,600–$111,000 per year

Oversee complex commercial and infrastructure projects, leading teams, budgets, and schedules. Designed for senior-level construction PMs comfortable with tools like Procore, Bluebeam, Primavera P6 and managing large scopes.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume tweak for each role can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.