Houston’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panelmatic

Panelmatic Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Why it’s interesting: Entry-level path into industrial painting with no experience required if you’re willing to learn. Strong benefits package with 100% employee-only medical, 401(k) + profit sharing + ESOP, PTO, and clear room to grow in a stable manufacturing shop.

Employer: Hays Electrical Services

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $37.00/hour (overtime available)

(overtime available) Why it’s interesting: Commercial work across data centers, multifamily, solar, and more. You’ll build skills under experienced electricians with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays, plus steady long-term projects.

Employer: Hays Electrical Services

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.00 – $48.00/hour (overtime available)

(overtime available) Why it’s interesting: For licensed pros ready to step onto bigger commercial jobs. Strong pay, full benefits, and consistent work with a contractor that’s completed $100M+ in projects across multiple industries.

Employer: Fugro

Location: Houston, TX (field-based)

Houston, TX (field-based) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Outdoor, physical role helping run drill rigs for geotechnical and environmental projects. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a clear path if you like equipment, travel to sites, and working in all weather.

Employer: Echo Glass

Location: Houston, TX (on the road)

Houston, TX (on the road) Type: Field-based (other)

Field-based (other) Pay: $17.00 – $22.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Good fit if you’re handy and like detailed finish work. You’ll read blueprints, measure, and install glass and mirrors on active job sites; tools are provided, and prior glass or carpentry experience is a plus.

Employer: Astro Pak / Frontline Global Services

Location: Based in Houston, TX (heavy travel across U.S.)

Based in Houston, TX (heavy travel across U.S.) Type: Full-time field role

Full-time field role Pay: Not listed (per diem + paid travel time for qualifying trips)

Not listed (per diem + paid travel time for qualifying trips) Why it’s interesting: Travel-heavy job working in aerospace, semiconductor, pharma, refining, and more. You’ll learn niche skills like high-velocity flushing and chemical cleaning, with medical, 401(k) with match, uniforms, and paid training.

Employer: EDH Plumbing Contractors

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time (typical hours 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. )

(typical hours ) Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: True entry point into the plumbing trade on commercial jobs. You can pair on-the-job training with the HCC Plumbing Apprenticeship Program, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and steady 40-hour weeks.

Employer: Skilled Craftsmen of Texas

Location: Houston, TX (field sites)

Houston, TX (field sites) Type: Field-based role

Field-based role Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Hands-on work insulating ductwork, piping, and equipment to boost energy efficiency. Great if you already have HVAC or insulation experience and want steady Houston-area projects with most nights at home.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—construction and trades roles in Houston tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.