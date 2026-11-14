undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Houston
🚧 Houston Construction & Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Houston’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.
Painter Helper – 2nd Shift (PEC)
- Employer: Panelmatic
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Entry-level path into industrial painting with no experience required if you’re willing to learn. Strong benefits package with 100% employee-only medical, 401(k) + profit sharing + ESOP, PTO, and clear room to grow in a stable manufacturing shop.
Electrical Apprentice
- Employer: Hays Electrical Services
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $37.00/hour (overtime available)
- Why it’s interesting: Commercial work across data centers, multifamily, solar, and more. You’ll build skills under experienced electricians with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays, plus steady long-term projects.
Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: Hays Electrical Services
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38.00 – $48.00/hour (overtime available)
- Why it’s interesting: For licensed pros ready to step onto bigger commercial jobs. Strong pay, full benefits, and consistent work with a contractor that’s completed $100M+ in projects across multiple industries.
Driller Helper
- Employer: Fugro
- Location: Houston, TX (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Outdoor, physical role helping run drill rigs for geotechnical and environmental projects. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a clear path if you like equipment, travel to sites, and working in all weather.
Glass Mirror Installer
- Employer: Echo Glass
- Location: Houston, TX (on the road)
- Type: Field-based (other)
- Pay: $17.00 – $22.50/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Good fit if you’re handy and like detailed finish work. You’ll read blueprints, measure, and install glass and mirrors on active job sites; tools are provided, and prior glass or carpentry experience is a plus.
Project Technician
- Employer: Astro Pak / Frontline Global Services
- Location: Based in Houston, TX (heavy travel across U.S.)
- Type: Full-time field role
- Pay: Not listed (per diem + paid travel time for qualifying trips)
- Why it’s interesting: Travel-heavy job working in aerospace, semiconductor, pharma, refining, and more. You’ll learn niche skills like high-velocity flushing and chemical cleaning, with medical, 401(k) with match, uniforms, and paid training.
Apprentice Plumber
- Employer: EDH Plumbing Contractors
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time (typical hours 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: True entry point into the plumbing trade on commercial jobs. You can pair on-the-job training with the HCC Plumbing Apprenticeship Program, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and steady 40-hour weeks.
Mechanical Insulation Technician – Commercial HVAC Systems
- Employer: Skilled Craftsmen of Texas
- Location: Houston, TX (field sites)
- Type: Field-based role
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on work insulating ductwork, piping, and equipment to boost energy efficiency. Great if you already have HVAC or insulation experience and want steady Houston-area projects with most nights at home.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—construction and trades roles in Houston tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.