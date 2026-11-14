undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Houston
🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Maintenance Jobs Around Houston
12 days ago
Houston’s staying busy, and so is the demand for people who can keep buildings, homes, and grounds in great shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles across the city, from entry level to experienced.
Crew Member – Landscape Maintenance
- Employer: EarthWorks Inc.
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is an outdoor landscaping role on commercial and residential properties—mowing, edging, pruning, weeding, and clean‑up. No experience required, training provided, plus PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.
Building Engineer (Downtown)
- Employer: Stream Realty Partners
- Location: Downtown Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
Hands‑on role keeping a downtown commercial building running—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and building systems. You’ll do preventive maintenance, inspections, and tenant support. Requires about 3+ years commercial building operations experience and comfort working indoors and outdoors.
House Cleaner – Residential / On Call
- Employer: Rocket Cleaning LLC
- Location: Houston, TX (various homes)
- Type: Contract / On‑call
- Salary: $15–$17 per hour (project‑based)
On‑call residential cleaning across Houston: standard and deep cleans, move‑in/move‑out, apartments, and turnovers. Bilingual English/Spanish is a big plus, and they’re open to people with little formal experience who are reliable and detail‑oriented.
Maintenance Technician / Groundskeeper
- Employer: Not listed (small residential community)
- Location: Houston, TX – Spring Branch area
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Salary: $17–$23 per hour, based on experience
Hands‑on role at a 27‑unit residential community doing general repairs, groundskeeping, and apartment turns, with some light renovation work. Flexible 16–40 hours per week, ideal if you have basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and painting skills and your own tools.
Industrial Maintenance Technician – Pipe Fabrication Shops
- Employer: Constellation Industries
- Location: Houston, TX (three fabrication facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
Experienced industrial maintenance role working on overhead cranes, welding machines, and pipe fabrication equipment. You’ll travel between three shops, handle electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic repairs, and get health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with matching, and more.
Environmental Services Coordinator
- Employer: Houston Methodist
- Location: Houston, TX – Texas Medical Center
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead day‑to‑day hospital environmental services, linen, and transport operations at a top‑ranked hospital. You’ll handle staff scheduling, inspections, training, and some hands‑on cleaning/transport work. Requires at least 1 year of related leadership experience and DOT HAZMAT certification within 90 days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.