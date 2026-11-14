Houston’s staying busy, and so is the demand for people who can keep buildings, homes, and grounds in great shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles across the city, from entry level to experienced.

Employer: EarthWorks Inc.

EarthWorks Inc. Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is an outdoor landscaping role on commercial and residential properties—mowing, edging, pruning, weeding, and clean‑up. No experience required, training provided, plus PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Employer: Stream Realty Partners

Location: Downtown Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Hands‑on role keeping a downtown commercial building running—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and building systems. You’ll do preventive maintenance, inspections, and tenant support. Requires about 3+ years commercial building operations experience and comfort working indoors and outdoors.

Employer: Rocket Cleaning LLC

Rocket Cleaning LLC Location: Houston, TX (various homes)

Type: Contract / On‑call

Salary: $15–$17 per hour (project‑based)

On‑call residential cleaning across Houston: standard and deep cleans, move‑in/move‑out, apartments, and turnovers. Bilingual English/Spanish is a big plus, and they’re open to people with little formal experience who are reliable and detail‑oriented.

Employer: Not listed (small residential community)

Not listed (small residential community) Location: Houston, TX – Spring Branch area

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Salary: $17–$23 per hour, based on experience

Hands‑on role at a 27‑unit residential community doing general repairs, groundskeeping, and apartment turns, with some light renovation work. Flexible 16–40 hours per week, ideal if you have basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and painting skills and your own tools.

Employer: Constellation Industries

Location: Houston, TX (three fabrication facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Experienced industrial maintenance role working on overhead cranes, welding machines, and pipe fabrication equipment. You’ll travel between three shops, handle electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic repairs, and get health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with matching, and more.

Employer: Houston Methodist

Location: Houston, TX – Texas Medical Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day‑to‑day hospital environmental services, linen, and transport operations at a top‑ranked hospital. You’ll handle staff scheduling, inspections, training, and some hands‑on cleaning/transport work. Requires at least 1 year of related leadership experience and DOT HAZMAT certification within 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.