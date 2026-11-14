Houston’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from airports and highways to power grids and even low‑Earth orbit. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city.

Employer: Clayton Services (recruiting for a North Houston manufacturer)

Clayton Services (recruiting for a North Houston manufacturer) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $115,000–$130,000

Why it’s interesting: Lead quality for industrial control and power distribution panels, own inspections and electrical testing, and keep everything aligned with UL 508A, NFPA 70/79 and other key standards. Strong fit if you have 8+ years in electrical QA/QC and want a stable role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Quanta Power Solutions

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Listed as Volunteer (posting describes paid role with full benefits)

Listed as (posting describes paid role with full benefits) Salary: Not listed

Why it’s interesting: Entry‑level civil role supporting power generation, renewables, BESS, substations, and transmission projects. Good for recent grads (0–2 years) who want hands‑on design work in site layouts, grading, drainage, and foundations, plus 401(k), health coverage, PTO, and training.

Employer: Quanta Power Solutions

Location: Houston, TX (also supports other offices)

(also supports other offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Why it’s interesting: Senior technical authority role across large EPC power and renewable projects. You’ll set civil standards, lead complex site and stormwater design, mentor teams, and support business development. Best for PEs with 15+ years leading big, multidisciplinary infrastructure work.

Employer: Phasor Engineering Inc (a Quanta Services company)

(a Quanta Services company) Location: Houston, TX with travel across US & Canada

with travel across US & Canada Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$105,000 (yearly, varies by experience and market)

(yearly, varies by experience and market) Why it’s interesting: Lead field survey crews on large power and infrastructure projects using GPS, LiDAR, drones, and other advanced geomatics tools. Truck, equipment, travel and lodging are covered, and you get health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Infrastructure Engineering Inc. (IEI)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive, with bonus potential)

Why it’s interesting: Run airfield and transportation projects end‑to‑end—runways, taxiways, aprons, grading, stormwater, utilities, and phasing. You’ll be the main client contact, manage scope and budget, and apply FAA Advisory Circulars, FAARFIELD, CSPP, and Part 77. Comes with flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, profit sharing, parental leave, and strong benefits.

(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same role was removed to keep things clean.)

Employer: Axiom Space

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (based on experience and expertise)

Why it’s interesting: Help design and run next‑gen human spaceflight operations for Axiom’s commercial space station. Mix of building mission concepts, tools, and training with real‑time flight controller work—ideal for aerospace engineers with 2+ years’ experience who want to be close to the console.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Houston’s engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.