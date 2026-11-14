Houston’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, education, and front desk roles. If you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone, there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Salon Rose Houston

Salon Rose Houston Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $16.50/hour

Type: Other (front desk, on-site)

You’ll be the first face clients see, handling calls, booking appointments, and basic office tasks in a busy salon. Good fit if you’re people-focused, organized, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.

Employer: Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

Location: Houston, TX 77051 (in person)

(in person) Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM (about 30 hrs/week)

Bilingual English/Spanish role at a manufacturing company, supporting the front desk and HR. Great if you like steady weekday hours and want HR exposure.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $90 – $135/day

Type: Other (front desk, may include evenings/weekends)

You’ll greet visitors, answer multi-line phones, and handle data entry and filing. Good for someone with basic office skills who can work some evenings/weekends.

Employer: UTHealth Houston

Location: Houston, TX

Pay: Not listed (full UTHealth benefits)

Not listed (full UTHealth benefits) Type: Full-time (clinic setting)

Clinic-based role checking in patients, verifying insurance, and posting payments. Strong fit if you have 2+ years medical office/hospital experience and want top-tier benefits and time off.

Employer: Not listed (spa/wellness center)

Not listed (spa/wellness center) Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Part-time to variable (12–30 hrs/week, rotating shifts)

Front desk role in a spa setting, handling check-ins, payments, and scheduling. Great if you’re bilingual, love a calm environment, and can work some weekends/holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Office-based role focused on updating and organizing records, scanning documents, and supporting scheduling and customer support teams. Good for detail-oriented folks coming from customer service, data entry, or admin.

Employer: Harris County Flood Control District

Location: 9900 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092

Pay: Salary discussed at interview

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

You’ll manage mail, deliveries, document scanning, and meeting setups, driving a county vehicle between locations. Solid county benefits and a good fit if you like being active and not stuck at a desk all day.

Employer: Berkeley Eye Center

Location: Houston, TX 77024 (Memorial City)

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Heavy phone and scheduling role in a busy eye clinic, plus chart prep and insurance verification. Ideal if you have 2+ years medical office experience and want strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Katy Independent School District

Location: Houston, TX

Pay: Pay grade AS01 (exact rate not listed)

Pay grade (exact rate not listed) Type: Full-time, 187-day school schedule

School-based clerical role with filing, phones, and receptionist duties. Nice option if you want school hours and a calendar that lines up with student breaks.

Employer: UTHealth Houston

Location: Houston, TX

Pay: Not listed (full UTHealth benefits)

Not listed (full UTHealth benefits) Type: Full-time

You’ll coordinate and schedule surgeries, verify insurance, and handle pre-op paperwork. Best for someone with 2+ years hospital/medical office experience and prior surgery scheduling.

Employer: Aldine Eye Center

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $10.00 – $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Front desk role in a small, family-oriented eye practice, handling phones, scheduling, insurance/billing support, and optical tasks. Good entry point if you want medical office experience and on-the-job training.

Employer: The Forge - Gold Bar

Location: Houston, TX 77021 (hybrid)

(hybrid) Pay: $45,000/year

Type: Full-time, hybrid remote

Mix of QuickBooks bookkeeping and admin/front desk support, with some flexibility in schedule and location. Great if you have office experience and want to grow your accounting skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Houston, TX 77057 (hybrid)

(hybrid) Pay: $53,700 – $64,800/year

Type: Full-time, hybrid remote

You’ll manage project schedules, meetings, and documents while supporting clients and internal teams. Strong fit if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and want a step up from basic admin work.

Employer: Checo Perez Law, PLLC

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $10.00 – $18.00/hour

Type: Part- to full-time (20–40 hrs/week), flexible schedule

Fun, fast-growing boutique law firm looking for a fluent Spanish speaker to run the front desk, manage calls, files, payments, and even help with social media and “office vibes.” Nice if you’re curious about the legal field and like a creative, people-first environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think. And if you apply, do it soon; Houston admin roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.