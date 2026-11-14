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📋 Houston admin & clerical roundup with several $20+/hr roles
Houston’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, education, and front desk roles. If you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone, there’s a lot here for you.
Front Desk Receptionist – Salon
- Employer: Salon Rose Houston
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Pay: From $16.50/hour
- Type: Other (front desk, on-site)
You’ll be the first face clients see, handling calls, booking appointments, and basic office tasks in a busy salon. Good fit if you’re people-focused, organized, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.
Part-Time Receptionist (Bilingual)
- Employer: Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.
- Location: Houston, TX 77051 (in person)
- Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM (about 30 hrs/week)
Bilingual English/Spanish role at a manufacturing company, supporting the front desk and HR. Great if you like steady weekday hours and want HR exposure.
Receptionist – Office/Front Desk
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Pay: $90 – $135/day
- Type: Other (front desk, may include evenings/weekends)
You’ll greet visitors, answer multi-line phones, and handle data entry and filing. Good for someone with basic office skills who can work some evenings/weekends.
Patient Access Representative II – ENT Clinic
- Employer: UTHealth Houston
- Location: Houston, TX
- Pay: Not listed (full UTHealth benefits)
- Type: Full-time (clinic setting)
Clinic-based role checking in patients, verifying insurance, and posting payments. Strong fit if you have 2+ years medical office/hospital experience and want top-tier benefits and time off.
SPA Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: Not listed (spa/wellness center)
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour
- Type: Part-time to variable (12–30 hrs/week, rotating shifts)
Front desk role in a spa setting, handling check-ins, payments, and scheduling. Great if you’re bilingual, love a calm environment, and can work some weekends/holidays.
Records Assistant
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Office-based role focused on updating and organizing records, scanning documents, and supporting scheduling and customer support teams. Good for detail-oriented folks coming from customer service, data entry, or admin.
Mail and Delivery Clerk
- Employer: Harris County Flood Control District
- Location: 9900 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092
- Pay: Salary discussed at interview
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
You’ll manage mail, deliveries, document scanning, and meeting setups, driving a county vehicle between locations. Solid county benefits and a good fit if you like being active and not stuck at a desk all day.
Medical Appointment Desk – Eye Clinic
- Employer: Berkeley Eye Center
- Location: Houston, TX 77024 (Memorial City)
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Heavy phone and scheduling role in a busy eye clinic, plus chart prep and insurance verification. Ideal if you have 2+ years medical office experience and want strong benefits and growth.
Clerk – General (187 Day)
- Employer: Katy Independent School District
- Location: Houston, TX
- Pay: Pay grade AS01 (exact rate not listed)
- Type: Full-time, 187-day school schedule
School-based clerical role with filing, phones, and receptionist duties. Nice option if you want school hours and a calendar that lines up with student breaks.
Surgery Scheduler – ENT Clinic
- Employer: UTHealth Houston
- Location: Houston, TX
- Pay: Not listed (full UTHealth benefits)
- Type: Full-time
You’ll coordinate and schedule surgeries, verify insurance, and handle pre-op paperwork. Best for someone with 2+ years hospital/medical office experience and prior surgery scheduling.
Medical Receptionist – Eye Center
- Employer: Aldine Eye Center
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Pay: $10.00 – $17.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
Front desk role in a small, family-oriented eye practice, handling phones, scheduling, insurance/billing support, and optical tasks. Good entry point if you want medical office experience and on-the-job training.
Bookkeeper / Administrative Assistant
- Employer: The Forge - Gold Bar
- Location: Houston, TX 77021 (hybrid)
- Pay: $45,000/year
- Type: Full-time, hybrid remote
Mix of QuickBooks bookkeeping and admin/front desk support, with some flexibility in schedule and location. Great if you have office experience and want to grow your accounting skills.
Project Coordinator (Hybrid)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Houston, TX 77057 (hybrid)
- Pay: $53,700 – $64,800/year
- Type: Full-time, hybrid remote
You’ll manage project schedules, meetings, and documents while supporting clients and internal teams. Strong fit if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and want a step up from basic admin work.
Bilingual Front Desk Receptionist – Law Firm
- Employer: Checo Perez Law, PLLC
- Location: Houston, TX (in person)
- Pay: $10.00 – $18.00/hour
- Type: Part- to full-time (20–40 hrs/week), flexible schedule
Fun, fast-growing boutique law firm looking for a fluent Spanish speaker to run the front desk, manage calls, files, payments, and even help with social media and “office vibes.” Nice if you’re curious about the legal field and like a creative, people-first environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think. And if you apply, do it soon; Houston admin roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.