Houston’s finance scene is busy right now—especially in energy, healthcare, and professional services. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, there’s a wide mix here from analyst to C‑suite.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee joint venture operations, FERC reporting, and severance tax for an energy client. Great fit if you like complex regulatory work, mentoring a team, and partnering with IT and accounting.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role preparing payroll journal entries, reconciliations, and variance analysis. Ideal for someone with 2+ years of accounting who wants deeper exposure to audits, year-end close, and process improvement.

Employer: The Edge Group (search firm)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead budgeting, forecasting, and long-term planning for a mission-driven Catholic high school. You’ll advise the President and Boards, oversee accounting and HR, and shape financial strategy for the campus.

Employer: The Edge Group (for a major power company)

Location: Houston or Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior commercial leader role owning pricing, analytics, and procurement strategy across power and natural gas. Perfect for someone with 15+ years in energy markets who enjoys leading technical teams and presenting to Fortune 200 clients.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a client)

Location: Central Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a manufacturing client with detailed account analysis, reconciliations, and management reports. Good next step if you have 2+ years experience and strong Excel skills.

Employer: Power Factors

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Contract, executive

Salary: Not listed

Lead global accounting and controllership for a clean-energy SaaS platform. You’ll own close, revenue recognition, controls, and systems across multiple entities and currencies.

Employer: Power Factors

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: Not listed

Similar scope as the contract posting but as a full-time leadership role. Ideal for a CPA with 12+ years experience in global controllership and SaaS revenue.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,475–$241,000/year

Lead third-party attestation and IT control engagements, manage teams, and be the main client contact. Great for someone with 8+ years experience who likes a mix of client-facing work and technical controls.

Employer: Worley

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own complex project billing for large engineering/energy projects. You’ll lead billing workflows, mentor junior staff, and improve processes and controls.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Vanguard

Location: Remote in Houston metro, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; bonus + partnership plan (range not listed)

Advise high and ultra-high net worth clients ($5–15M portfolios) on investments, tax, estate, and philanthropic planning. Requires CFP®, licenses, and 7+ years of wealth advisory experience.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support supply and trading with daily P&L, MtM, and risk reporting for oil markets. Great fit if you have 4+ years in financial analysis and 2+ years in commodity trading or risk.

Employer: Enterprise Electrical

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Run multi-state payroll for office and field staff, including certified payroll and prevailing wage. Best for someone with 5+ years payroll experience and strong Excel.

Employer: AMIGOS MEAT DISTRIBUTORS EAST LP

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, executive, in-person

Salary: $150,000–$425,000/year

Top finance role for a multi-location, inventory-heavy meat distributor. You’ll own strategy, P&L, inventory and margin management, cash flow, and leadership development.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time/Other (onsite)

Salary: $105,000–$138,000/year

Lead corporate and individual tax compliance, planning, and SOX-related work. Strong benefits and a broad mix of work including M&A, PE, and estate-related tax.

Employer: PwC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, Director

Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year

Direct large SOX and IT controls programs, lead teams, and advise executives on governance and risk. Best for someone with 9+ years experience and a CIA/CPA/CISA.

Employer: Prosperity Bank

Location: Houston, TX (River Oaks)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Analyze commercial borrowers, spread financials, and support underwriting. Good early-career role with a path toward junior commercial lender.

Employer: UTHealth Houston

Location: Houston, TX (Texas Medical Center, hybrid)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Own budgeting and billing for clinical trials, manage participant payment cards, and support Epic-based research billing. Comes with strong state benefits, pension, and generous time off.

Employer: The Urban Foresters

Location: Houston, TX (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$34/hour

Blend of billing, AR, and sales support for a tree-care company. You’ll verify contracts, generate invoices, and handle collections calls in a tight-knit, mission-focused team.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,100–$152,900/year

Senior FP&A role supporting commercial gasoline operations with modeling, budgeting, and performance analysis. Great if you have 3–5+ years in financial/economic analysis and want direct exposure to senior leaders.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,300–$117,700/year

Entry/developmental commercial role tracking physical and paper positions for heavy products. Ideal if you’re analytical, curious about trading, and open to occasional after-hours support.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.