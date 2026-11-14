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💰 Multiple High-Paying Accounting & Finance Roles Around Houston
Houston’s finance scene is busy right now—especially in energy, healthcare, and professional services. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, there’s a wide mix here from analyst to C‑suite.
Finance Manager – Joint Ventures & FERC Reporting
Employer: Tharp Consulting
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Oversee joint venture operations, FERC reporting, and severance tax for an energy client. Great fit if you like complex regulatory work, mentoring a team, and partnering with IT and accounting.
Senior Payroll Accountant
Employer: Tharp Consulting
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role preparing payroll journal entries, reconciliations, and variance analysis. Ideal for someone with 2+ years of accounting who wants deeper exposure to audits, year-end close, and process improvement.
Director of Finance – Catholic Prep School
Employer: The Edge Group (search firm)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead budgeting, forecasting, and long-term planning for a mission-driven Catholic high school. You’ll advise the President and Boards, oversee accounting and HR, and shape financial strategy for the campus.
Director, Energy Pricing & Commodity Analytics (Power & Gas)
Employer: The Edge Group (for a major power company)
Location: Houston or Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior commercial leader role owning pricing, analytics, and procurement strategy across power and natural gas. Perfect for someone with 15+ years in energy markets who enjoys leading technical teams and presenting to Fortune 200 clients.
Financial Analyst – Manufacturing
Employer: LHH (recruiting for a client)
Location: Central Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support a manufacturing client with detailed account analysis, reconciliations, and management reports. Good next step if you have 2+ years experience and strong Excel skills.
Vice President, Controller – Global SaaS (Contract)
Employer: Power Factors
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Contract, executive
Salary: Not listed
Lead global accounting and controllership for a clean-energy SaaS platform. You’ll own close, revenue recognition, controls, and systems across multiple entities and currencies.
Vice President, Controller – Global SaaS
Employer: Power Factors
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, executive
Salary: Not listed
Similar scope as the contract posting but as a full-time leadership role. Ideal for a CPA with 12+ years experience in global controllership and SaaS revenue.
Senior Manager – IT Audit & Assurance
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,475–$241,000/year
Lead third-party attestation and IT control engagements, manage teams, and be the main client contact. Great for someone with 8+ years experience who likes a mix of client-facing work and technical controls.
Project Billing Specialist – Energy Projects
Employer: Worley
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own complex project billing for large engineering/energy projects. You’ll lead billing workflows, mentor junior staff, and improve processes and controls.
Senior Wealth Advisor (Remote in Houston Area)
Employer: Archer recruiting for Vanguard
Location: Remote in Houston metro, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive; bonus + partnership plan (range not listed)
Advise high and ultra-high net worth clients ($5–15M portfolios) on investments, tax, estate, and philanthropic planning. Requires CFP®, licenses, and 7+ years of wealth advisory experience.
Senior Commercial Risk Analyst – Middle Office
Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support supply and trading with daily P&L, MtM, and risk reporting for oil markets. Great fit if you have 4+ years in financial analysis and 2+ years in commodity trading or risk.
Payroll Specialist – Multi-State
Employer: Enterprise Electrical
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in-office
Salary: Not listed
Run multi-state payroll for office and field staff, including certified payroll and prevailing wage. Best for someone with 5+ years payroll experience and strong Excel.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Employer: AMIGOS MEAT DISTRIBUTORS EAST LP
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, executive, in-person
Salary: $150,000–$425,000/year
Top finance role for a multi-location, inventory-heavy meat distributor. You’ll own strategy, P&L, inventory and margin management, cash flow, and leadership development.
Senior Tax Manager
Employer: Not listed
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time/Other (onsite)
Salary: $105,000–$138,000/year
Lead corporate and individual tax compliance, planning, and SOX-related work. Strong benefits and a broad mix of work including M&A, PE, and estate-related tax.
IT Audit Controls/SOX – Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, Director
Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year
Direct large SOX and IT controls programs, lead teams, and advise executives on governance and risk. Best for someone with 9+ years experience and a CIA/CPA/CISA.
Credit Analyst I – River Oaks
Employer: Prosperity Bank
Location: Houston, TX (River Oaks)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Analyze commercial borrowers, spread financials, and support underwriting. Good early-career role with a path toward junior commercial lender.
Clinical Research Finance Administrator
Employer: UTHealth Houston
Location: Houston, TX (Texas Medical Center, hybrid)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: Not listed
Own budgeting and billing for clinical trials, manage participant payment cards, and support Epic-based research billing. Comes with strong state benefits, pension, and generous time off.
Operational & Administrative Specialist – Sales & Accounting
Employer: The Urban Foresters
Location: Houston, TX (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $28–$34/hour
Blend of billing, AR, and sales support for a tree-care company. You’ll verify contracts, generate invoices, and handle collections calls in a tight-knit, mission-focused team.
Advisor III, Commercial FP&A
Employer: Phillips 66
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,100–$152,900/year
Senior FP&A role supporting commercial gasoline operations with modeling, budgeting, and performance analysis. Great if you have 3–5+ years in financial/economic analysis and want direct exposure to senior leaders.
Commercial Position Advisor I, Heavies
Employer: Phillips 66
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $96,300–$117,700/year
Entry/developmental commercial role tracking physical and paper positions for heavy products. Ideal if you’re analytical, curious about trading, and open to occasional after-hours support.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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