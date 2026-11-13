📢 Klein Forest student wins 1st place art award and $1,500 scholarship

On November 12, 2026, Klein Forest High School shared that student Evelyn Raga earned 1st Place in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Quick Draw Contest.

Evelyn competed against high school artists from across the Houston area and took top honors in the high school portraiture division, along with a $1,500 scholarship.

The school is inviting the community to join in celebrating this Golden Eagle’s success and school pride.