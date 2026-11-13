Houston’s people-focused jobs are busy right now, from youth programs to in-home support. If you like helping others and being part of the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Houston

YMCA of Greater Houston Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time (before/after school; day camp options)

(before/after school; day camp options) Salary: Not listed

Work directly with kids in before/after-school and day camp programs, leading games, projects, and learning activities. Great fit if you’re 18+ with youth experience, want paid training, a free YMCA membership, and a flexible schedule while making a daily impact on local families.

Employer: Kramer Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,382.82 – $75,149.00 per year

Serve families with compassion while handling arrangements, services, and legal requirements as a licensed Funeral Director in Texas. Monday–Friday 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM, with health insurance stipend and paid vacation, in a stable, respectful setting.

Employer: Pivotal Behavioral Services LLC

Location: Cypress, TX 77429 (in person, in-home)

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Support children and individuals with developmental disabilities, including autism, in their homes by following behavior plans and tracking progress. Ideal if you have experience with kids, are interested in applied behavior analysis (ABA), and want to grow your skills through ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.