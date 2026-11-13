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🎨 Houston Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings
Houston’s creative scene is busy right now, from print shops to big corporate comms teams. Here are a few solid roles if you love design, content, or storytelling.
CSR, Pricing, Design, Bindery, Production
- Employer: Local Printing Company (Minuteman Press – Midtown)
- Location: Houston, TX (77003) – in person
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$25/hour
Mix of customer service, digital print production, and graphic design. You’ll help clients with print and promo projects, prep files for print, run digital and large-format equipment, and assist with bindery. Great if you know Adobe Creative Cloud and want hands-on experience across the whole print shop.
Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs
- Employer: Phillips 66
- Location: Houston, TX (77042)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $125,100–$152,900/year
- Deadline: Apply by 11/20/2026
Senior-level role shaping external communications and media relations for a major energy company. You’ll write press releases and talking points, support C‑suite messaging, manage media interactions, and help lead strategic content. Includes strong benefits, bonus potential, 401(k) match, and pension.
Multimedia Content Producer
- Employer: Not listed (legal/attorney firm)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Language: Bilingual English/Spanish required
Run the firm’s social media and content day to day across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. You’ll plan the content calendar, write posts and blogs, boost top content, reply to the community in both languages, and report on performance. Comes with full benefits, 401(k), insurance, PTO, holidays, and bonuses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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