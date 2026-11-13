Houston’s medical scene is buzzing right now—big hospital systems, specialty clinics, and vet practices are all hiring. If you’re in healthcare (or want to be), this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Houston, TX (travel role)

(travel role) Type: Internship / Travel, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts (Thurs–Sat), 13-week contract

Internship / Travel, , 12-hr night shifts (Thurs–Sat), contract Pay: $2,033 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Work nights, stack your hours over three shifts, and explore Houston while earning solid weekly pay with a nurse-founded travel agency.

Employer: Baylor College of Medicine

Location: Houston, TX (Northwest Health Center)

(Northwest Health Center) Type: Full-time, non-tenure clinical faculty

Provide primary care to diverse, often underserved patients with built-in chances to teach, do research, and collaborate with OB/GYN, ophthalmology, and psychiatry. MD/DO, Family Med residency, TX license, and Board Certification required; no visa sponsorship.

Employer: GI Alliance

Location: Houston, TX 77024 (Memorial City/Katy travel between offices)

(Memorial City/Katy travel between offices) Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $16–$21/hour

Hands-on role mixing clinical and front-desk work in a busy GI practice—great for Pre-Med or Pre-PA candidates wanting direct patient experience plus strong benefits (401k, health, vision, dental, PTO).

Employer: Nelson Family Orthodontics

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 8am–5pm

Full-time, Mon–Thu 8am–5pm Pay: $21–$25/hour

Be the first Treatment Coordinator at a growing ortho office—mix of financial consults, scheduling, insurance, and some clinical help (X-rays, sterilization). X-ray & CPR certs and 1–3 years ortho TC experience required.

Employer: Bridgecrest Rehabilitation Suites

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, 7am–7pm

Full-time, Pay: $16.25–$18.75/hour

Administer meds and support residents in a rehab setting with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, tuition help, DailyPay). Must be a CNA with a current Medication Aide certificate.

Employer: Bridgecrest Rehabilitation Suites

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, every other weekend, 6am–2pm

Full-time, Pay: $35–$40/hour

Lead nurses and CNAs on weekend shifts while still providing hands-on care. Comes with robust benefits and is ideal for RNs with 1+ year of supervisory experience and current CPR.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Perform CT scans in a fast-paced clinical setting—operating advanced scanners, positioning patients, and collaborating closely with nurses and physicians. Best for techs confident in CT imaging and radiation safety.

Employer: Memorial Hermann Health System

Location: Cypress, TX (outpatient imaging)

(outpatient imaging) Type: Full-time, Thu–Sat, 7am–8pm

Day-one benefits, three long day shifts, and a focus on MRI including breast MRI. Requires accredited radiology program plus ARRT-MR or ARMRIT and 2–3 years MRI experience.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: 4000 Washington Ave, Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Full-time, Mon–Fri Perks: $3,000 sign-on bonus and unlimited student debt benefit

Join an outpatient ortho clinic treating all ages with strong mentorship, CEU support, and national mobility. Requires accredited PTA degree, national exam, TX PTA license, and CPR.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: Houston, TX (Katy Freeway)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Full-time, Mon–Fri Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year

Incentives: Up to $20K bonus + student loan repayment ($350/month)

Outpatient ortho role with big growth potential, specialty tracks (sports, neuro, pelvic health, hand, etc.), and strong CEU support. Requires PT degree, TX PT license (or eligibility), and CPR.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital – Pavilion for Women

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, nights (OB Float Pool)

Float across OB triage, L&D, postpartum, antepartum, and high-risk women’s services in a top-tier women’s hospital. Requires TX RN license, BLS, and 9+ months RN experience (OB experience strongly preferred).

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital / Baylor College of Medicine

Location: Houston Methodist Clear Lake (Houston area)

Type: Full-time, Level II, 6-bed unit

Provide comprehensive care for high-risk and well newborns through Texas Children’s Community Initiatives. Requires MD/DO, Neonatology fellowship, Board Certification in Neonatology, and TX license (or ability to obtain).

Employer: UTHealth Houston – McGovern Medical School

Location: Houston, TX (Memorial Hermann–TMC)

Type: Full-time academic faculty

Split your time between inpatient neurohospitalist work and tele-neurology (about 26 weeks of clinical service/year) with room for research and teaching. Requires MD/DO, ACGME neurology residency, ABPN BE/BC, and TX license eligibility.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a veterinary group)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time leadership/ownership track

Full-time leadership/ownership track Pay: $170,000–$250,000/year

Oversee a modern vet clinic’s medicine, staff, and business performance while still practicing high-quality veterinary care. Ideal for DVMs with 5+ years’ experience and strong surgical plus leadership skills.

Employer: Optum / Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

Location: Houston, TX (Memorial Villages)

(Memorial Villages) Type: Full-time, ambulatory clinic

Full-time, ambulatory clinic Pay: $29–$52/hour (based on experience, market, etc.)

Clinic-based RN role with daytime hours, strong benefits, and growth inside a large multi-specialty system. Requires TX RN license, BLS, and 6+ months clinical RN experience (ambulatory and EPIC preferred).

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Advanced MRI role handling routine to complex and intraoperative cases, mentoring others, and driving quality improvement. Requires formal radiology program, MRI certification (ARRT or ARMRIT), and 3+ years radiology experience.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International (USPI)

Location: Houston/Kingwood, TX

Type: Full-time PACU RN

Work in a fast-paced surgical hospital PACU caring for patients from infancy to geriatrics. Requires TX RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and 2+ years PACU or acute experience.

Employer: Memorial Hermann Health System

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time, day shift

Monitor ECG rhythms from a central station, interpret changes, and alert RNs quickly. Requires telemetry tech program completion or 1+ year related experience and strong rhythm-interpretation skills.

Employer: Memorial Hermann Health System

Location: Houston, TX (SW campus)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, ~8am–4:30pm, no weekends

Day-shift lab role screening cytology specimens and assisting with fine needle aspirations. Requires CT(ASCP) or eligibility and passing within 1 year.

Employer: Modern Animal

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $124,000–$162,000/year (plus possible sign-on)

Modern, tech-forward GP clinic with structured shifts, strong support staff, and generous benefits (PTO, CE, 401k match, mental health support). Requires active TX DVM license and graduation from an AVMA-accredited school (or equivalent).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.