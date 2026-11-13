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Houston
🏥 Houston Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Clinical & Imaging Roles
4 days ago
Houston’s medical scene is buzzing right now—big hospital systems, specialty clinics, and vet practices are all hiring. If you’re in healthcare (or want to be), this is a good moment to make a move.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,033/week
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: Houston, TX (travel role)
- Type: Internship / Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts (Thurs–Sat), 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,033 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)
Work nights, stack your hours over three shifts, and explore Houston while earning solid weekly pay with a nurse-founded travel agency.
Family Medicine Physician (Assistant Professor) – Northwest Clinic
- Employer: Baylor College of Medicine
- Location: Houston, TX (Northwest Health Center)
- Type: Full-time, non-tenure clinical faculty
Provide primary care to diverse, often underserved patients with built-in chances to teach, do research, and collaborate with OB/GYN, ophthalmology, and psychiatry. MD/DO, Family Med residency, TX license, and Board Certification required; no visa sponsorship.
Medical Assistant – GI Practice
- Employer: GI Alliance
- Location: Houston, TX 77024 (Memorial City/Katy travel between offices)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $16–$21/hour
Hands-on role mixing clinical and front-desk work in a busy GI practice—great for Pre-Med or Pre-PA candidates wanting direct patient experience plus strong benefits (401k, health, vision, dental, PTO).
Orthodontic Treatment Coordinator
- Employer: Nelson Family Orthodontics
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 8am–5pm
- Pay: $21–$25/hour
Be the first Treatment Coordinator at a growing ortho office—mix of financial consults, scheduling, insurance, and some clinical help (X-rays, sterilization). X-ray & CPR certs and 1–3 years ortho TC experience required.
Certified Medication Aide – Day Shift
- Employer: Bridgecrest Rehabilitation Suites
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, 7am–7pm
- Pay: $16.25–$18.75/hour
Administer meds and support residents in a rehab setting with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, tuition help, DailyPay). Must be a CNA with a current Medication Aide certificate.
Nurse Supervisor RN – Weekend Supervisor
- Employer: Bridgecrest Rehabilitation Suites
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, every other weekend, 6am–2pm
- Pay: $35–$40/hour
Lead nurses and CNAs on weekend shifts while still providing hands-on care. Comes with robust benefits and is ideal for RNs with 1+ year of supervisory experience and current CPR.
CT Technologist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Perform CT scans in a fast-paced clinical setting—operating advanced scanners, positioning patients, and collaborating closely with nurses and physicians. Best for techs confident in CT imaging and radiation safety.
MRI Technologist – Cypress, FT Days
- Employer: Memorial Hermann Health System
- Location: Cypress, TX (outpatient imaging)
- Type: Full-time, Thu–Sat, 7am–8pm
Day-one benefits, three long day shifts, and a focus on MRI including breast MRI. Requires accredited radiology program plus ARRT-MR or ARMRIT and 2–3 years MRI experience.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: Select Physical Therapy
- Location: 4000 Washington Ave, Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Perks: $3,000 sign-on bonus and unlimited student debt benefit
Join an outpatient ortho clinic treating all ages with strong mentorship, CEU support, and national mobility. Requires accredited PTA degree, national exam, TX PTA license, and CPR.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient, Katy Freeway
- Employer: Select Physical Therapy
- Location: Houston, TX (Katy Freeway)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year
- Incentives: Up to $20K bonus + student loan repayment ($350/month)
Outpatient ortho role with big growth potential, specialty tracks (sports, neuro, pelvic health, hand, etc.), and strong CEU support. Requires PT degree, TX PT license (or eligibility), and CPR.
Registered Nurse (RN), OB Flex Team – Nights
- Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital – Pavilion for Women
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, nights (OB Float Pool)
Float across OB triage, L&D, postpartum, antepartum, and high-risk women’s services in a top-tier women’s hospital. Requires TX RN license, BLS, and 9+ months RN experience (OB experience strongly preferred).
Neonatologist – Level II NICU
- Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital / Baylor College of Medicine
- Location: Houston Methodist Clear Lake (Houston area)
- Type: Full-time, Level II, 6-bed unit
Provide comprehensive care for high-risk and well newborns through Texas Children’s Community Initiatives. Requires MD/DO, Neonatology fellowship, Board Certification in Neonatology, and TX license (or ability to obtain).
Faculty (Open Rank), General Neurology – Inpatient & Telemedicine
- Employer: UTHealth Houston – McGovern Medical School
- Location: Houston, TX (Memorial Hermann–TMC)
- Type: Full-time academic faculty
Split your time between inpatient neurohospitalist work and tele-neurology (about 26 weeks of clinical service/year) with room for research and teaching. Requires MD/DO, ACGME neurology residency, ABPN BE/BC, and TX license eligibility.
Lead Owner Veterinarian
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a veterinary group)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time leadership/ownership track
- Pay: $170,000–$250,000/year
Oversee a modern vet clinic’s medicine, staff, and business performance while still practicing high-quality veterinary care. Ideal for DVMs with 5+ years’ experience and strong surgical plus leadership skills.
Registered Nurse – Kelsey-Seybold Clinic: Memorial Villages
- Employer: Optum / Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
- Location: Houston, TX (Memorial Villages)
- Type: Full-time, ambulatory clinic
- Pay: $29–$52/hour (based on experience, market, etc.)
Clinic-based RN role with daytime hours, strong benefits, and growth inside a large multi-specialty system. Requires TX RN license, BLS, and 6+ months clinical RN experience (ambulatory and EPIC preferred).
MRI Specialist
- Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
Advanced MRI role handling routine to complex and intraoperative cases, mentoring others, and driving quality improvement. Requires formal radiology program, MRI certification (ARRT or ARMRIT), and 3+ years radiology experience.
PACU RN – Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International (USPI)
- Location: Houston/Kingwood, TX
- Type: Full-time PACU RN
Work in a fast-paced surgical hospital PACU caring for patients from infancy to geriatrics. Requires TX RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and 2+ years PACU or acute experience.
Telemetry Monitoring Tech – Days, Cypress
- Employer: Memorial Hermann Health System
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Type: Full-time, day shift
Monitor ECG rhythms from a central station, interpret changes, and alert RNs quickly. Requires telemetry tech program completion or 1+ year related experience and strong rhythm-interpretation skills.
Cytology Technologist – Day Shift
- Employer: Memorial Hermann Health System
- Location: Houston, TX (SW campus)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, ~8am–4:30pm, no weekends
Day-shift lab role screening cytology specimens and assisting with fine needle aspirations. Requires CT(ASCP) or eligibility and passing within 1 year.
Veterinarian – General Practice
- Employer: Modern Animal
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $124,000–$162,000/year (plus possible sign-on)
Modern, tech-forward GP clinic with structured shifts, strong support staff, and generous benefits (PTO, CE, 401k match, mental health support). Requires active TX DVM license and graduation from an AVMA-accredited school (or equivalent).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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