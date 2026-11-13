Houston has so many sweet cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are some of the adoptable kitties in our community right now.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (DOB 9/23/23)

Adult (DOB 9/23/23) Gender: Female

Color: Orange/red tabby with white tuxedo markings

Orange/red tabby with white tuxedo markings Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor)

Personality: Very sweet, gentle, and affectionate; adores being petted and having her cheeks, ears, chin, and head rubbed. Soft, bunny-like fur.

Nina thought she had a forever home, but her family had financial trouble and could no longer keep her. She’s a loving, people-focused girl who enjoys quiet affection and would be a wonderful companion for someone who likes a calm, cuddly cat.

👉 Meet Nina #the-ballerina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Houston, TX)

Personality: Called “Nuggie” by his person; still a kitten and full of potential. His current owner says they are rarely home and want him to have someone who has time to love him and give him the attention he deserves.

Nugget is looking for a home where people are around more often to play, cuddle, and help him grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Nugget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Citizens For Animal Protection

Phone: (281) 497-0591

Little Sophie is a young kitten with a soft brown coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as she learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Citizens For Animal Protection

Phone: (281) 497-0591

Henry is a fluffy orange/red kitten with medium-length fur. He’s still very young and will do best with a home that can keep up with kitten play, socialization, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red (mostly)

Orange or red (mostly) Shelter: Harris County Pets

Phone: (281) 999-3191

CINNAMON is a tiny orange boy with a warm, spicy name to match his coat. As a baby, he’ll need patient people to help him grow up feeling safe and loved.

👉 Meet CINNAMON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Orange or red (mostly)

Orange or red (mostly) Shelter: Harris County Pets

Phone: (281) 999-3191

Despite the unfortunate name in her listing, this young orange girl deserves a kind, respectful home and a new name full of love. She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her.

👉 Meet this young orange girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Shelter: Special Pals

Phone: (281) 579-7387

Winx is a gray/blue baby girl with a soft, dreamy look. She’s at that fun age where everything is a toy and every day is an adventure.

👉 Meet Winx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Special Pals

Phone: (281) 579-7387

Binx is a sleek all-black kitten, perfect for anyone who loves classic “house panther” looks. He’s still tiny and ready to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Special Pals

Phone: (281) 579-7387

Huginn is a tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn that people mean safety and fun.

👉 Meet Huginn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Special Pals

Phone: (281) 579-7387

Loki is a brown/chocolate kitten with a big name for such a small guy. Like most babies, he’ll need playtime, gentle training, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Special Pals

Phone: (281) 579-7387

Muninn is another adorable tuxedo baby, matching nicely with Huginn if you’re thinking about adopting a pair. He’s small now, but with the right home he’ll grow into a confident, loving cat.

👉 Meet Muninn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Houston area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call the listed shelters or click through to their profiles to learn more, visit in person, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.