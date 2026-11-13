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📣 Houston, TX Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Houston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry level to senior leadership. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your career.
Marketing Specialist
Employer: Marcus & Millichap
Location: Houston, TX (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $28.84–$33.65/hour
Support high-volume PR and social media for a national commercial real estate firm. Great fit if you like structured workflows, templates, and detailed content execution.
Sales Representative – Commercial Roofing
Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing (Empire Roofing)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$100,000 + commission
Outside B2B sales in commercial roofing—lots of field time, client meetings, and project estimating. Strong earning potential if you’re comfortable with heights and construction sites.
Fundraising Development Manager
Employer: Dress for Success Houston
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year
Lead donor relationships, campaigns, and events to support women’s economic independence. Ideal if you’re an experienced fundraiser who can secure $10K+ gifts and loves mission-driven work.
Business Development Manager – ES, Americas
Employer: EnerMech
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior growth and strategy role in energy solutions, focused on major pursuits and long-term customer relationships. Best for someone with deep energy/industrial services and high-level BD experience.
Associate Sales Development Representative (Strategic Growth Associate)
Employer: Compass
Location: Houston, TX (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $31.25–$36.06/hour (about $65,000–$75,000/year) + bonus
Entry-level sales development role supporting real estate agent growth. Heavy on prospecting, discovery calls, and market research with strong coaching and clear performance metrics.
Key Account Sales Manager
Employer: ZG Lightning Protection
Location: Houston, TX (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage and grow strategic industrial/automotive/energy accounts selling surge protection and magnetic components. Good for technical B2B sellers comfortable with engineering-heavy products.
Account Manager
Employer: Howco Group
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle technical and commercial management of O&G customer accounts, including tenders and coordination with production and quality. Suits someone with 1–4 years in oil & gas sales.
Senior Account Executive, OTTO AMR
Employer: Rockwell Automation
Location: Houston, TX (remote with travel)
Type: Full-time
Total Target Compensation: $236,640–$354,960/year (60% base, 40% variable)
High-level enterprise sales role selling autonomous mobile robots (OTTO). Heavy on strategic account planning, automation solutions, and travel; ideal for seasoned technical sales pros.
Business Development Manager – ERCOT
Employer: VIOTAS
Location: Houston, TX (office-based with Texas travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive + commission (exact amount not listed)
Sell demand response and smart grid energy solutions to large power users in ERCOT. Great if you have 5+ years in energy/power and want a mix of technical and commercial work.
Automotive Salesperson
Employer: National Auto Group
Location: Houston, TX (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $48,000–$120,000/year
Sell vehicles and add-ons through a mix of showroom and outside sales. Strong upside if you’re comfortable with B2B, negotiation, and pipeline management.
Live Sales Host
Employer: Sheikh Perfumes
Location: Houston, TX (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15–$25/hour, about 35–60 hours/week
Host live shopping streams on TikTok and social, presenting fragrances and answering questions in real time. Perfect if you’re camera-confident and love content creation + sales.
Customer Service/Sales Representative
Employer: Done Deal Cosign
Location: Houston, TX (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Inside sales + digital marketing helping renters with credit or rental history issues get approved for apartments. No sales experience needed—good for fast learners who want a mission-driven entry point.
Sales Team Leader – Cypress
Employer: Massage Envy
Location: Cypress, TX (in person)
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $13–$18/hour + membership and gift card bonuses
Front-desk sales and customer service role selling memberships and retail in a wellness setting. Nice fit if you enjoy health/beauty, flexible shifts, and bonus potential.
2027 Management & Sales Training Program – Houston
Employer: Sherwin-Williams
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time (about 44 hours/week)
Salary: Range not listed
Structured 18–24 month program that trains you for store management and professional sales. Great for recent grads who want leadership, B2B sales, and clear promotion paths.
Sign Holding (Temporary)
Employer: Sign Holding Company
Location: Cypress, TX (in person)
Type: Temporary
Pay: $12–$13/hour
Simple, short-term promotional role holding signs in high-traffic areas. Good if you need flexible, outdoor work and quick income.
Inside Sales & Strategic Quoting Specialist
Employer: PSS Cross Country Infrastructure Solutions (Gasco team)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend of inside sales, customer service, and quoting for gas distribution/utility products. Best for detail-oriented folks who like numbers, bids, and relationship-building without heavy travel.
Territory Business Manager, Foodservice
Employer: Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods
Location: Houston-based, Southern Texas territory
Type: Full-time, field-based
Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year + up to 20% bonus
Own a multi-city foodservice territory, prospecting restaurants and operators and doing product demos. Ideal if you’re a hunter who loves being on the road and selling food.
Account Executive (P2)
Employer: DHL Express
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive + commission (exact amount not listed)
Field B2B sales role selling international shipping solutions. You’ll manage a territory, grow existing accounts, and earn via commission, car allowance, and bonuses.
Business Development Manager
Employer: Key Safety
Location: Greater Houston area
Type: Full-time
Target Earnings: $100K+ first year (base + uncapped commission)
Outside B2B sales of FR clothing, PPE, and branded apparel to industrial clients. Strong fit if you like prospecting, plant visits, and long-term account ownership.
Lead Negotiator, Associate Director – East & Central
Employer: EY
Location: Houston, TX or other listed cities
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US offices): $178,600–$353,600/year
Senior “first chair” deal negotiator for EY’s largest, most complex engagements. Best for someone with 10+ years in tech/managed services deals and a strong contract and negotiation background.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume plus a short note on why you fit that specific role can go a long way.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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