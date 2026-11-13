Houston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry level to senior leadership. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your career.

Employer: Marcus & Millichap

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.84–$33.65/hour

Support high-volume PR and social media for a national commercial real estate firm. Great fit if you like structured workflows, templates, and detailed content execution.

Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing (Empire Roofing)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 + commission

Outside B2B sales in commercial roofing—lots of field time, client meetings, and project estimating. Strong earning potential if you’re comfortable with heights and construction sites.

Employer: Dress for Success Houston

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year

Lead donor relationships, campaigns, and events to support women’s economic independence. Ideal if you’re an experienced fundraiser who can secure $10K+ gifts and loves mission-driven work.

Employer: EnerMech

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior growth and strategy role in energy solutions, focused on major pursuits and long-term customer relationships. Best for someone with deep energy/industrial services and high-level BD experience.

Employer: Compass

Location: Houston, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.25–$36.06/hour (about $65,000–$75,000/year) + bonus

Entry-level sales development role supporting real estate agent growth. Heavy on prospecting, discovery calls, and market research with strong coaching and clear performance metrics.

Employer: ZG Lightning Protection

Location: Houston, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage and grow strategic industrial/automotive/energy accounts selling surge protection and magnetic components. Good for technical B2B sellers comfortable with engineering-heavy products.

Employer: Howco Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle technical and commercial management of O&G customer accounts, including tenders and coordination with production and quality. Suits someone with 1–4 years in oil & gas sales.

Employer: Rockwell Automation

Location: Houston, TX (remote with travel)

Type: Full-time

Total Target Compensation: $236,640–$354,960/year (60% base, 40% variable)

High-level enterprise sales role selling autonomous mobile robots (OTTO). Heavy on strategic account planning, automation solutions, and travel; ideal for seasoned technical sales pros.

Employer: VIOTAS

Location: Houston, TX (office-based with Texas travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + commission (exact amount not listed)

Sell demand response and smart grid energy solutions to large power users in ERCOT. Great if you have 5+ years in energy/power and want a mix of technical and commercial work.

Employer: National Auto Group

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$120,000/year

Sell vehicles and add-ons through a mix of showroom and outside sales. Strong upside if you’re comfortable with B2B, negotiation, and pipeline management.

Employer: Sheikh Perfumes

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$25/hour, about 35–60 hours/week

Host live shopping streams on TikTok and social, presenting fragrances and answering questions in real time. Perfect if you’re camera-confident and love content creation + sales.

Employer: Done Deal Cosign

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales + digital marketing helping renters with credit or rental history issues get approved for apartments. No sales experience needed—good for fast learners who want a mission-driven entry point.

Employer: Massage Envy

Location: Cypress, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13–$18/hour + membership and gift card bonuses

Front-desk sales and customer service role selling memberships and retail in a wellness setting. Nice fit if you enjoy health/beauty, flexible shifts, and bonus potential.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (about 44 hours/week)

Salary: Range not listed

Structured 18–24 month program that trains you for store management and professional sales. Great for recent grads who want leadership, B2B sales, and clear promotion paths.

Employer: Sign Holding Company

Location: Cypress, TX (in person)

Type: Temporary

Pay: $12–$13/hour

Simple, short-term promotional role holding signs in high-traffic areas. Good if you need flexible, outdoor work and quick income.

Employer: PSS Cross Country Infrastructure Solutions (Gasco team)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend of inside sales, customer service, and quoting for gas distribution/utility products. Best for detail-oriented folks who like numbers, bids, and relationship-building without heavy travel.

Employer: Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods

Location: Houston-based, Southern Texas territory

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year + up to 20% bonus

Own a multi-city foodservice territory, prospecting restaurants and operators and doing product demos. Ideal if you’re a hunter who loves being on the road and selling food.

Employer: DHL Express

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + commission (exact amount not listed)

Field B2B sales role selling international shipping solutions. You’ll manage a territory, grow existing accounts, and earn via commission, car allowance, and bonuses.

Employer: Key Safety

Location: Greater Houston area

Type: Full-time

Target Earnings: $100K+ first year (base + uncapped commission)

Outside B2B sales of FR clothing, PPE, and branded apparel to industrial clients. Strong fit if you like prospecting, plant visits, and long-term account ownership.

Employer: EY

Location: Houston, TX or other listed cities

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US offices): $178,600–$353,600/year

Senior “first chair” deal negotiator for EY’s largest, most complex engagements. Best for someone with 10+ years in tech/managed services deals and a strong contract and negotiation background.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume plus a short note on why you fit that specific role can go a long way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.