Houston’s safety and security scene is busy right now, from luxury hotels to big construction and logistics companies. If you like keeping people safe and staying calm under pressure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Harper Brothers Construction LLC

Harper Brothers Construction LLC Location: Houston, TX 77073

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead safety on active construction sites, making sure crews follow OSHA rules and company policies. Great fit if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), have 2–3+ years safety experience, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a company where safety is the core focus.

Employer: Thompson Hotels (Thompson Houston)

Location: Houston, TX (Buffalo Bayou Park area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM shift at a new luxury hotel, keeping guests and staff safe while handling incidents and reports. Comes with strong hotel perks like discounted/free rooms, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Houston, TX (remote within South Market states)

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Senior role shaping transportation safety and DOT compliance across Sysco’s U.S. foodservice operations, with about 50% travel. Best for someone with 10+ years DOT experience, an EHS/risk/safety degree, and a passion for building safety programs and culture at a large, multi-site company.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.84/hour

Patrol government facilities, monitor access, and write clear incident reports while working a steady Saturday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM shift, with the option to pick up extra hours. Good for anyone wanting flexible part-time work, hands-on security experience, and access to benefits, paid training, and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety skills are in demand, and getting your name in early can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.