Houston’s logistics scene is busy right now – from energy trading desks to warehouses and drone delivery sites, there’s a lot hiring across the city and suburbs.

Here are several solid Supply Chain & Logistics roles worth a look:

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, 7am–10pm coverage)

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations at a next‑gen aerial delivery site (no drone license needed). Great fit if you’ve led teams in logistics/retail/warehouse, like working outdoors, and want to be on the front edge of new delivery tech.

Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Run night operations for a specialty food distributor serving top restaurants. You’ll oversee warehouse teams, compliance (USDA/FDA), and performance, with paid vacations, weekly pay, 401(k), ESPP, and food discounts.

Employer: RESPEC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, senior, highly autonomous

Salary: DOE (plus 401(k) & ESOP, medical/dental/vision)

Own procurement and contracts for drilling services and equipment across oil & gas, geothermal, storage, and more. Ideal if you have 8+ years in energy procurement/contracts and want to be the go‑to expert.

Employer: ERock

Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategic sourcing for an energy tech company focused on distributed generation. You’ll build category strategies, manage key suppliers, and support manufacturing/operations in a fast‑growth power/energy environment.

Employer: Harris County Flood Control District

Location: Houston, TX (9900 Northwest Fwy)

Type: Full-time, regular, non‑exempt

Salary: To be discussed at interview

Bridge suppliers and public procurement, with a focus on MWBE inclusion for construction and professional services. Great if you have 5+ years outreach plus 3+ years in procurement/supplier diversity and like community‑facing work.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,600 – $180,400 base + commercial bonus, 8% 401(k) match, pension, medical/dental/vision

Senior scheduler role managing gasoline & distillate pipeline/terminal positions tied to the Borger Refinery. Good for someone with 5+ years logistics/value‑chain/commercial support who can handle 24/7 scheduling coverage.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,900 – $133,100 base + commercial bonus, 8% 401(k) match, pension, medical/dental/vision

Mid‑level scheduler focused on waterborne blendstocks and clean products. You’ll manage vessel movements, blending, and inventories, supporting trading and marketing with 24/7 coverage.

Employer: Phillips 66

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,100 – $152,900 base + commercial bonus, 8% 401(k) match, pension, medical/dental/vision

Advanced scheduler role handling pipeline, rail, and terminal flows for the Billings Refinery across multiple systems and terminals. Best for someone with 3+ years in logistics/value‑chain and some commercial scheduling experience.

Employer: Tinci Materials

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus bonuses & benefits)

Lead end‑to‑end procurement for factory construction, equipment, inspections, and supplies at a global lithium battery materials company. Strong fit if you have 5+ years industrial/construction procurement and can coordinate closely with China HQ (Mandarin a big plus).

Employer: Green Worldwide Shipping, LLC®

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle complex project cargo end‑to‑end: rail, ocean (FCL/OOG, RoRo, breakbulk, chartering), air, and trucking. Great for freight forwarders with 2–3 years project shipment experience who want strong benefits (401(k) match, tuition help, remote days).

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Houston, TX (Air Center Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,772 – $67,158 annual

Coordinate shipments from suppliers to customers, manage documents, track freight, and solve issues for a global 3PL. Good step if you have 2+ years logistics/supply chain and want growth in a big international network.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Competitive, with medical/dental/vision & 401(k) match

Front‑line supervisor role at a vehicle Reconditioning Center, leading a team that moves and inspects cars to hit production targets. Hands‑on job with lots of walking, lifting, and coaching a crew in a fast‑paced shop.

Employer: Deutsche Windtechnik AG

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with 401(k) match, PTO, medical/dental/vision

Own subcontracting for wind repower and major component projects – cranes, civil, electrical, field labor, and more. Ideal if you have 5+ years subcontract/construction commercial experience and want to stay close to the renewable energy build‑out.

Employer: Buckhead Meat & Seafood Mid-Atlantic

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Salary: Not listed

Clerical warehouse role auditing shipment folders, closing out orders, and generating reports. Good if you’re detail‑oriented, can work in ambient and freezer temps, and are comfortable with basic MS Office.

Employer: Enbridge (via VetJobs)

Location: Houston, TX (trade floor)

Type: Regular full-time (non‑union)

Salary: $115,000 – $140,000

Focus on crude, gas, and NGL commodity contracts – drafting, negotiating, and administering NAESBs, transportation, storage, and more. Great for someone with 7+ years oil & gas contracting who likes complex commercial work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through – many of these employers have related openings and like to move fast on good candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.