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🚚 Houston Supply Chain & Logistics – Several Roles $100K+
Houston’s logistics scene is busy right now – from energy trading desks to warehouses and drone delivery sites, there’s a lot hiring across the city and suburbs.
Here are several solid Supply Chain & Logistics roles worth a look:
Site Operations & Delivery Team Lead
Employer: Randstad Digital Americas
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, 7am–10pm coverage)
Salary: Not listed
Lead day-to-day operations at a next‑gen aerial delivery site (no drone license needed). Great fit if you’ve led teams in logistics/retail/warehouse, like working outdoors, and want to be on the front edge of new delivery tech.
Night Warehouse Supervisor
Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, nights
Salary: Not listed
Run night operations for a specialty food distributor serving top restaurants. You’ll oversee warehouse teams, compliance (USDA/FDA), and performance, with paid vacations, weekly pay, 401(k), ESPP, and food discounts.
Drilling Procurement & Contracts Manager
Employer: RESPEC
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, senior, highly autonomous
Salary: DOE (plus 401(k) & ESOP, medical/dental/vision)
Own procurement and contracts for drilling services and equipment across oil & gas, geothermal, storage, and more. Ideal if you have 8+ years in energy procurement/contracts and want to be the go‑to expert.
Category Owner (Procurement)
Employer: ERock
Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead strategic sourcing for an energy tech company focused on distributed generation. You’ll build category strategies, manage key suppliers, and support manufacturing/operations in a fast‑growth power/energy environment.
Supplier Outreach & Engagement Specialist
Employer: Harris County Flood Control District
Location: Houston, TX (9900 Northwest Fwy)
Type: Full-time, regular, non‑exempt
Salary: To be discussed at interview
Bridge suppliers and public procurement, with a focus on MWBE inclusion for construction and professional services. Great if you have 5+ years outreach plus 3+ years in procurement/supplier diversity and like community‑facing work.
Sr. Commercial Scheduler I, Borger
Employer: Phillips 66
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $147,600 – $180,400 base + commercial bonus, 8% 401(k) match, pension, medical/dental/vision
Senior scheduler role managing gasoline & distillate pipeline/terminal positions tied to the Borger Refinery. Good for someone with 5+ years logistics/value‑chain/commercial support who can handle 24/7 scheduling coverage.
Commercial Scheduler II, Waterborne Blendstocks
Employer: Phillips 66
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $108,900 – $133,100 base + commercial bonus, 8% 401(k) match, pension, medical/dental/vision
Mid‑level scheduler focused on waterborne blendstocks and clean products. You’ll manage vessel movements, blending, and inventories, supporting trading and marketing with 24/7 coverage.
Commercial Scheduler III, Billings
Employer: Phillips 66
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,100 – $152,900 base + commercial bonus, 8% 401(k) match, pension, medical/dental/vision
Advanced scheduler role handling pipeline, rail, and terminal flows for the Billings Refinery across multiple systems and terminals. Best for someone with 3+ years in logistics/value‑chain and some commercial scheduling experience.
Procurement Manager
Employer: Tinci Materials
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (plus bonuses & benefits)
Lead end‑to‑end procurement for factory construction, equipment, inspections, and supplies at a global lithium battery materials company. Strong fit if you have 5+ years industrial/construction procurement and can coordinate closely with China HQ (Mandarin a big plus).
Project Specialist
Employer: Green Worldwide Shipping, LLC®
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle complex project cargo end‑to‑end: rail, ocean (FCL/OOG, RoRo, breakbulk, chartering), air, and trucking. Great for freight forwarders with 2–3 years project shipment experience who want strong benefits (401(k) match, tuition help, remote days).
Senior Logistics Coordinator
Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics
Location: Houston, TX (Air Center Blvd)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $44,772 – $67,158 annual
Coordinate shipments from suppliers to customers, manage documents, track freight, and solve issues for a global 3PL. Good step if you have 2+ years logistics/supply chain and want growth in a big international network.
Inventory Control Lead – 1st Shift
Employer: Carvana
Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: Competitive, with medical/dental/vision & 401(k) match
Front‑line supervisor role at a vehicle Reconditioning Center, leading a team that moves and inspects cars to hit production targets. Hands‑on job with lots of walking, lifting, and coaching a crew in a fast‑paced shop.
Subcontract Manager (Repower)
Employer: Deutsche Windtechnik AG
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, with 401(k) match, PTO, medical/dental/vision
Own subcontracting for wind repower and major component projects – cranes, civil, electrical, field labor, and more. Ideal if you have 5+ years subcontract/construction commercial experience and want to stay close to the renewable energy build‑out.
Warehouse Operations Clerk
Employer: Buckhead Meat & Seafood Mid-Atlantic
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)
Salary: Not listed
Clerical warehouse role auditing shipment folders, closing out orders, and generating reports. Good if you’re detail‑oriented, can work in ambient and freezer temps, and are comfortable with basic MS Office.
Commodity Contracts Specialist – Houston, TX
Employer: Enbridge (via VetJobs)
Location: Houston, TX (trade floor)
Type: Regular full-time (non‑union)
Salary: $115,000 – $140,000
Focus on crude, gas, and NGL commodity contracts – drafting, negotiating, and administering NAESBs, transportation, storage, and more. Great for someone with 7+ years oil & gas contracting who likes complex commercial work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through – many of these employers have related openings and like to move fast on good candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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