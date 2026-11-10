⚡ Houston utilities jobs with multiple openings, up to $188K+

Houston’s power and energy scene is busy right now, from neighborhood gas lines to big grid projects and home solar. Here are several solid utilities & infrastructure roles hiring around Houston, TX.

Employer: CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Location: Houston, TX 77073

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level path with a major local utility that’s been around 150+ years. Comes with competitive pay, paid training, day‑one benefits, 401(k) with match and company contribution, paid holidays and PTO, plus wellness perks and transit subsidies.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on field role working on Tesla home solar systems. Good fit if you have roof or construction experience, can travel, and like working outdoors; offers day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and wide family and wellness benefits.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Houston, TX (heavy travel, US & possibly international)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,200 – $188,800 base, plus discretionary annual bonus

Senior field leadership role running large power transformer installation, testing, and commissioning. Ideal for someone with 6–10+ years high‑voltage transformer experience, ready to lead site teams and heavy lifts; includes relocation assistance, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match and company contributions, tuition and adoption assistance, paid parental leave, 12 paid holidays, and flexible time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.