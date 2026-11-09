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Houston
NWS Houston issues updated area forecast
5 days ago
The National Weather Service Houston has released an updated forecast for Monday, November 9, 2026, Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and the extended outlook for the region; residents can review details on temperatures, rain chances, and changing conditions to plan ahead. More information: https://t.co/s4fJ153sMj
This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Houston
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