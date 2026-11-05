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Houston

Genealogy Postcard Workshop at Clayton Library

7 days ago
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Professional genealogist Michael Cassara will lead a workshop on using vintage postcards for family history research on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 1–2 PM at the Family History Research Center at the Clayton Library Campus. The session will show how postcard images and handwritten notes can help uncover ancestors’ stories, travels, and communities and add detail to genealogy work. Register here: https://ow.ly/4HLA5103Ofw

This content is adapted from materials provided by Houston Public Library

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