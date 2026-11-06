🚧 Houston Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings & $20–$115K Pay

Houston’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several solid construction and trades openings around town right now.

Employer: Forney Construction

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead field operations on commercial and healthcare projects from start to finish. You’ll run schedules, manage subs, handle inspections, and own site safety and quality. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, life insurance, and 3 weeks vacation plus volunteer days.

Employer: NOV

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role doing industrial blasting, surface prep, and spray painting in a non-climate-controlled facility. Good fit if you have 2+ years industrial painting/blasting and can work overtime. Offers 401(k) with match, medical from day one, 3 weeks vacation, up to 11 paid holidays, and free telehealth/basic life insurance (per NOV benefits site).

Employer: Ceres Environmental Operations / Ceres Environmental Services, Inc.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Field labor role supporting drivers and crews with loading, unloading, debris removal, and jobsite cleanup across local projects. Outdoor, physical work with chances to grow into CDL training and long-term disaster recovery work. Includes medical, dental, vision, and other company benefits.

Employer: Sebastian Construction Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive salary)

Join a long-standing contractor focused on luxury residential builds. You’ll handle quality carpentry, coordinate with subs, and interact with clients. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and more in a “family-oriented” setting.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$115,000/year

Site leader role for interior construction work, ideal if you have 5+ years as a superintendent/foreman. You’ll coordinate trades, manage schedules and budgets, and use tools like Procore and MS Office to track progress. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Provider: WorkTexas Training Center

Location: 6006 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77076

Type: Evening training program (not a job)

Tuition: $2,530 (payment plan and possible scholarships)

Evening program (Mon–Thu, 6–9 PM) that teaches MIG, stick, shop safety, and basic fabrication to prepare you for entry-level welding jobs in construction or industrial settings. Good option if you’re 18+, have a HS diploma/GED, and want to break into welding while keeping your day job.

Employer: Comtex Communications

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Listed as Other (steady, full-time style schedule)

Pay: $25–$35/hour, 40 hours/week guaranteed

Night-shift stucco finisher role with steady hours on an in-house general contractor crew. Great if you have stucco experience and like consistent work; painting/texture skills are a plus.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good construction roles in Houston tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.