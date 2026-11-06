🎓 Houston Education Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $90K

Houston’s education scene is busy right now—from public schools to daycare centers and training programs, there’s a mix of roles for different experience levels.

Below are several solid options in and around Houston, TX you can scan quickly.

Employer: Talently (for a multi-unit restaurant organization)

Talently (for a multi-unit restaurant organization) Location: Houston, TX (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior role leading training across many restaurant locations. You’ll run the Learning Management System, build training for new restaurant openings, and design leadership development paths while traveling 30–50% to support sites.

Employer: Explore and Grow Learning Center

Location: Cypress, TX (In person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 per hour

Work afternoons with toddlers in a small daycare setting. You’ll create simple lesson plans, support social and emotional growth, and keep parents updated on how their kids are doing.

Employer: Aldine Independent School District

Location: Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Houston, TX

Type: Likely Full-time, Secondary Teacher

Likely Salary: Not listed

Lead high school theatre at a specialized campus, teaching electives and directing productions. Full details are in the district job description, but this is a good fit if you love both performance and classroom teaching.

Provider: WorkTexas Training Center

Locations: Houston, TX – North Freeway & Chimney Rock Rd

Type: Evening training program (not a job)

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6 PM–9 PM (about 12 hrs/week)

Tuition: $2,530 (payment plans and possible scholarships)

Hands-on training to prepare for entry-level pipefitter helper or apprentice roles in industrial and energy settings. You’ll learn safety, tools, measuring, cutting, threading, and joining pipe systems.

Employer: Houston Independent School District

Location: Houston, TX (In person)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $71,000 – $90,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, and professional development

Teach 3rd grade in a bilingual setting, planning lessons, tracking progress, and working closely with families. This role is ideal if you’re certified, bilingual, and want strong pay plus full benefits.

If something here fits you, click through, check the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Houston tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.