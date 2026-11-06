⚖️ Houston Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple $200K+ Paths

Houston’s legal market is buzzing right now, especially for litigators, corporate lawyers, and compliance pros. If you’ve been thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Argos Legal Partners

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $235,000–$455,000 base + bonus

Work on high-value M&A, PE, JVs, and capital markets deals with direct partner access instead of giant deal teams. Ideal for 3–8 year corporate associates with strong academics and Texas bar who want a clear path to partnership and market-leading pay.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Texas litigation firm)

Location: Houston, TX (fully remote with flexibility for strong performers)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $200,000 base + quarterly bonuses

Defense role on high-exposure PI, trucking, premises, and products cases that actually go to trial. For attorneys with 3+ years’ insurance defense and Texas bar, offering real trial work, mentorship, and a clear equity partnership path.

Employer: Axiom

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated total comp $104,500–$325,000/year

Join Axiom’s on-demand legal talent bench handling commercial real estate, construction/development, or real estate finance for major companies. Great fit for lawyers with 4+ years’ experience and a U.S. bar who like variety, flexible work, and big-name clients.

Employer: Wilson Elser

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

National defense firm role for attorneys with 8+ years’ med-mal/healthcare defense. You’ll manage a med-mal caseload, appear in court and at trial, and tap into strong PTO, 401(k) match, and full benefits with a clear growth path.

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $175,000–$200,000 for certain markets; actual pay depends on location/experience

Lead the firm’s litigation support and eDiscovery team, set standards, and advise case teams on tech and workflows. Best for pros with 5+ years’ eDiscovery/lit support and management experience who want leadership plus about 500–650 billable hours a year.

Employer: Worley

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact in-house-style role supporting a major global energy project from contract strategy through disputes. Ideal for lawyers with 8+ years’ relevant industry experience and a JD/LLM, who enjoy complex projects, risk management, and cross-border work.

Employer: Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $260,000–$340,000 + bonus

Join a nationally ranked L&E and litigation practice handling single-plaintiff, complex, and class/collective actions plus counseling. For 3–5 year L&E associates with Texas bar and strong writing who want top-tier training and tech.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a Texas defense firm)

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Of Counsel

Salary: $170,000–$210,000 + benefits

Senior role for 7–10+ year litigators with insurance defense and trucking/transportation experience. You’ll own complex files, handle depos, motions, mediations, and enjoy a 1,920-hour target with strong support and growth potential.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$145,000 + bonuses

Defense role on trucking, premises, products, construction, catastrophic injury, and complex casualty matters. For attorneys with 5+ years’ insurance defense and Texas bar, offering hybrid/remote options, strong trial training, and a defined path to partnership.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Note: This Indeed posting describes the same Houston Associate Attorney role as the LinkedIn listing above, with identical requirements and compensation. Apply through whichever platform you prefer.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an AM 200 firm)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Strong base + quarterly bonuses (exact range not listed)

AM 200 firm role for litigators with 3+ years’ experience who want hands-on hearings, motions, depos, and trial prep plus a clear path to shareholder. Emphasis on a supportive culture and better work/life balance than many litigation shops.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support crude oil buy/sell contracts, enter and manage deal data, and reconcile discrepancies. Great for detail-focused contract pros who like working closely with traders, Risk, and Legal in the energy space.

Employer: Sungrow USA Corporation

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Approx. $75,000–$90,000/year for certain states; comp commensurate with experience

Specialized compliance role focused on Prevailing Wage & Apprenticeship (IRA), Davis-Bacon, and state PW for renewable energy projects. Perfect for someone with labor/contract compliance experience who enjoys deep research, wage determinations, and cross-functional coordination.

Employer: Porter Law Firm

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Represent creditors in Chapter 7 and 13 matters in the Southern and Western Districts of Texas. You’ll handle petitions, motions, hearings, negotiations, and litigation—great for attorneys with bankruptcy and creditor-side experience who want courtroom time and growth.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Houston roles at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.