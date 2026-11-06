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Houston
🛒 Houston Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Houston’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion boutiques to logistics and fast food. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Birkenstock USA
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $22–$24/hour + commission
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small team, drive sales, and represent a well-known comfort footwear brand. Comes with strong retail benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and employee discount.
Storage Customer Service Representative
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus)
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of customer service and light hands-on work with equipment and storage units. On-the-job training, daily pay options, and a long list of benefits and discounts.
Customer Service Assistant (Onsite)
- Employer: U.S. Legal Support
- Location: Houston, TX – Onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Office-based role supporting legal clients with calls, emails, and invoices. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want family- and pet-friendly benefits and steady weekday hours.
Customer Service Representative (Onsite)
- Employer: U.S. Legal Support
- Location: Houston, TX – Onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role working directly with clients and internal teams in a fast-paced office. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement benefits, and 9 paid holidays.
Store Assistant Manager – FM 1960
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2697 FM 1960, Houston, TX 77073
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Convenience-store management track with weekly pay, bonuses, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and medical benefits. Great if you like leading a team and a fast-paced environment.
Store Assistant Manager – Fry Rd
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2230 Fry Rd, Houston, TX 77084
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Same strong package as the FM 1960 location, but on the west side. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) and clear growth into higher management.
Full-Time Retail Fashion Stylist/Sales
- Employer: French Cuff Boutique
- Location: Houston, TX (West University location)
- Type: Listed as part-time, full-time stylist schedule
- Pay: From $18/hour + bonus opportunities
- Why it’s worth a look: Boutique fashion role focused on styling women head-to-toe and building client relationships. Offers PTO, employee discount, SIMPLE IRA, and a polished, boutique environment.
Asociado de Atención al Cliente – Turno de Cena/Cierre
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Hourly crew role (evening/closing shifts)
- Pay: $12/hour, with chances for raises in the first year
- Why it’s worth a look: Spanish-language posting for a fast-food customer service role with flexible schedules, paid training, PTO (if hours met), and many insurance options, plus all major holidays off.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Nefab Americas
- Location: Houston, TX – In person
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.00–$25.50/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Higher-paying office role handling orders, quotes, and shipments for a packaging company. Comes with 401(k + match), health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plan.
Stock Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Houston, TX – On the road
- Type: Other (stock/warehouse-style role)
- Pay: $23.57–$28.39/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Active job moving product from receiving to sales floor, using RF scanners and material-handling gear. Strong hourly pay plus 401(k), PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule.
Cashier
- Employer: Dona Leti's
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person (40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $14/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-house role running the register, helping customers, and keeping displays tidy. Good entry-level option if you want steady hours and to grow retail skills.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Houston employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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