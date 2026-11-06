🛒 Houston Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Houston’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion boutiques to logistics and fast food. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Birkenstock USA

Birkenstock USA Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $22–$24/hour + commission

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small team, drive sales, and represent a well-known comfort footwear brand. Comes with strong retail benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus )

Not listed (includes ) Why it’s worth a look: Mix of customer service and light hands-on work with equipment and storage units. On-the-job training, daily pay options, and a long list of benefits and discounts.

Employer: U.S. Legal Support

Location: Houston, TX – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Office-based role supporting legal clients with calls, emails, and invoices. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want family- and pet-friendly benefits and steady weekday hours.

Employer: U.S. Legal Support

Location: Houston, TX – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role working directly with clients and internal teams in a fast-paced office. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement benefits, and 9 paid holidays.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2697 FM 1960, Houston, TX 77073

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Convenience-store management track with weekly pay, bonuses, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and medical benefits. Great if you like leading a team and a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2230 Fry Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Same strong package as the FM 1960 location, but on the west side. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) and clear growth into higher management.

Employer: French Cuff Boutique

Location: Houston, TX (West University location)

Type: Listed as part-time, full-time stylist schedule

Listed as part-time, Pay: From $18/hour + bonus opportunities

Why it’s worth a look: Boutique fashion role focused on styling women head-to-toe and building client relationships. Offers PTO, employee discount, SIMPLE IRA, and a polished, boutique environment.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Hourly crew role (evening/closing shifts)

Hourly crew role (evening/closing shifts) Pay: $12/hour , with chances for raises in the first year

, with chances for raises in the first year Why it’s worth a look: Spanish-language posting for a fast-food customer service role with flexible schedules, paid training, PTO (if hours met), and many insurance options, plus all major holidays off.

Employer: Nefab Americas

Location: Houston, TX – In person

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $25.00–$25.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Higher-paying office role handling orders, quotes, and shipments for a packaging company. Comes with 401(k + match), health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Houston, TX – On the road

Type: Other (stock/warehouse-style role)

Other (stock/warehouse-style role) Pay: $23.57–$28.39/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Active job moving product from receiving to sales floor, using RF scanners and material-handling gear. Strong hourly pay plus 401(k), PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Dona Leti's

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person (40 hours/week)

Pay: From $14/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-house role running the register, helping customers, and keeping displays tidy. Good entry-level option if you want steady hours and to grow retail skills.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Houston employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.