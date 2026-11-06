💻 Houston IT Jobs With Multiple AI & Cloud Roles Hiring Now

Houston’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, cloud, and security. Here are several solid IT roles across levels, from entry help desk to senior cloud and crypto leaders.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Houston, TX (ProServe, Emerging Tech)

(ProServe, Emerging Tech) Type: Full-time

Salary (Houston): $153,600 – $207,800/year

Lead cutting-edge Physical AI, robotics, digital twins, and industrial automation projects on AWS for big manufacturing and supply chain clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in cloud + robotics/autonomous systems and are hands-on with Python, C++, ROS 2, and AWS services.

Employer: Lorven Technologies Inc. (consulting for a client)

(consulting for a client) Location: Houston, TX – Locals only

Type: Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior QA role (10–15 years) focused on AI-driven test automation for retail/e‑commerce. You’ll use Playwright, API automation, SQL, CI/CD, and mobile testing plus AI tools for self-healing tests and intelligent test generation, while leading a small QA team.

Employer: Airswift

Location: Houston, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great early-career role on a global IT Service Desk supporting a STEM-focused workforce solutions firm. You’ll handle 1st/2nd line support, Microsoft 365, access management, and ITIL-based processes, with clear paths for career growth, bonuses, and global opportunities.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cloud security and SOC leadership role at a top 10 professional services firm. You’ll design and run security operations using Microsoft Sentinel, Defender XDR, Defender for Cloud, Azure, and AI tools like Microsoft Security Copilot, plus lead incident response and automation.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Houston, TX (remote/hybrid options per company policy)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $162,800 – $303,000/year

Executive-level role to build and lead Booz Allen’s commercial Post-Quantum Cryptography practice. You’ll guide Fortune‑level clients on PQC strategy, cryptographic inventories, and quantum-safe migrations, and lead teams delivering large-scale crypto transformations.

Employer: Vitol

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a small, high-impact AI team at a global energy and commodities trading leader. You’ll build LLM-based, agentic workflows and AI Skills/MCPs in Python, working directly with traders and operations to ship real commercial automation in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Hines

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own a portfolio of enterprise SaaS and business-critical apps at a major real estate investment firm. Mix of application ownership, integrations, team leadership, and AI-enabled enterprise capabilities, with a focus on CRM (Salesforce), data flows, and secure, scalable platforms.

Employer: DBR Engineering Consultants, Inc.

Location: Houston, TX, US

Type: Full-time

Level: Entry (0–2 years)

Entry (0–2 years) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level dev role building Python scripts, Power Automate workflows, and Revit automations to support MEP engineering teams. Good fit if you’re early in your career, comfortable with Python, Git, and basic AI concepts, and want to learn both automation and AEC workflows.

Employer: Aspen Technology

Location: Houston, TX, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior advisory support role on AspenTech’s Supply Chain and refinery planning tools (e.g., Aspen PIMS, scheduling, blending, Aspen Unified). Ideal for someone with 12+ years, strong chemical engineering + optimization background, and a passion for customer-facing technical work and training.

Employer: K&B Industries

Location: Houston, TX, US (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $38/hour

Level 2 IT support role at a long-standing manufacturer serving energy, aviation, space, and industrial markets. You’ll handle hardware, networking, cloud services, security, and phones, with chances to back up the System Administrator and grow into broader sysadmin work.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Houston IT roles, especially around AI and cloud, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.